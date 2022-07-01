Analyzing the New NCAA Power Five Television Markets

Since the Big Ten’s recent expansion is thought to be fueled by Fox (just as the SEC’s expansion last summer was thought to be driven by ESPN), it’s worth examining how the realigned Power Five now stacks up in terms of TV market size.

The Big Ten is currently negotiating its next media rights deal. Its existing deals with ESPN and Fox run through the next academic year, 2022-23. With the addition of UCLA and USC, the Big Ten’s new deal is expected to reach a figure that would just about triple what Pac-12 and ACC schools receive in distribution annually. The Big Ten’s expansion consolidated five of the top 10 TV markets in the country within the same conference.

The question now is what domino will fall next. On Friday morning, Ohio State athletic director Gene Smith said he hopes Notre Dame considers joining the Big Ten, too. Other Pac-12 schools such as Stanford, Cal, Oregon, and Washington have also been linked to the conference’s sudden expansion efforts.

The table below includes future members of the conferences and uses the most recent Nielsen rankings from 2021-22.

Market State TV Households (2021–22) Expected Conference Fan Affiliations 1 New York New York 7,452,620 Big Ten 2 Los Angeles California 5,735,230 Big Ten 3 Chicago Illinois 3,471,560 Big Ten 4 Philadelphia Pennsylvania 2,997,360 Big Ten 5 Dallas-Fort Worth Texas 2,962,520 SEC, Big 12 6 San Francisco-Oakland-San Jose California 2,653,270 Pac-12 7 Atlanta Georgia 2,648,970 SEC, ACC 8 Houston Texas 2,569,900 SEC, Big 12 9 Washington (Hagerstown) District of Columbia 2,565,580 Big Ten 10 Boston (Manchester) Massachusetts 2,489,620 ACC 11 Phoenix (Prescott) Arizona 2,158,240 Pac-12 12 Seattle-Tacoma Washington 2,098,800 Pac-12 13 Tampa-St. Petersburg (Sarasota) Florida 2,035,250 Big 12, SEC 14 Minneapolis-St. Paul Minnesota 1,887,390 Big Ten 15 Detroit Michigan 1,862,620 Big Ten 16 Denver Colorado 1,798,440 Pac-12 17 Orlando-Daytona Beach-Melbourne Florida 1,731,360 Big 12, SEC 18 Miami-Fort Lauderdale Florida 1,693,450 ACC 19 Cleveland-Akron (Canton) Ohio 1,511,970 Big Ten 20 Sacramento-Stockton-Modesto California 1,459,260 Pac-12 21 Portland, OR Oregon 1,315,470 Pac-12 22 Charlotte North Carolina 1,290,660 ACC 23 St. Louis Missouri 1,239,210 SEC 24 Raleigh-Durham (Fayetteville) North Carolina 1,237,230 ACC 25 Indianapolis Indiana 1,182,500 Big Ten 26 Pittsburgh Pennsylvania 1,166,130 ACC 27 San Diego California 1,132,300 N/A 28 Baltimore Maryland 1,129,830 Big Ten 29 Nashville Tennessee 1,102,340 SEC 30 Salt Lake City Utah 1,100,260 Pac-12, Big 12 31 San Antonio Texas 1,031,180 SEC, Big 12 32 Hartford-New Haven Connecticut 1,002,710 N/A 33 Columbus, OH Ohio 999,300 Big Ten 34 Kansas City Missouri 986,160 Big 12, SEC 35 Greenville-Spartanburg- Asheville-Anderson South Carolina 940,000 ACC 36 Cincinnati Ohio 925,900 Big 12 37 Milwaukee Wisconsin 921,920 Big Ten 38 Austin Texas 912,400 SEC 39 West Palm Beach-Fort Pierce Florida 870,720 ACC 40 Las Vegas Nevada 833,510 N/A 41 Grand Rapids-Kalamazoo-Battle Creek Michigan 781,080 Big Ten 42 Harrisburg-Lancaster- Lebanon-York Pennsylvania 772,810 Big Ten 43 Jacksonville Florida 756,960 SEC 44 Oklahoma City Oklahoma 755,340 SEC, Big 12 45 Birmingham (Anniston-Tuscaloosa) Alabama 730,440 SEC 46 Norfolk-Portsmouth-Newport News Virginia 725,580 ACC 47 Greensboro–High Point- Winston-Salem North Carolina 717,110 ACC 48 Albuquerque-Santa Fe New Mexico 716,800 N/A 49 Louisville Kentucky 696,070 ACC 50 New Orleans Louisiana 663,520 SEC 51 Memphis Tennessee 619,610 SEC 52 Providence-New Bedford Rhode Island 619,140 N/A 53 Buffalo New York 612,780 ACC 54 Fort Myers-Naples Florida 608,640 SEC 55 Fresno-Visalia California 607,200 Pac-12, Big Ten 56 Richmond-Petersburg Virginia 585,030 ACC 57 Mobile-Pensacola (Fort Walton Beach) Alabama 584,290 SEC 58 Wilkes-Barre–Scranton–Hazleton Pennsylvania 571,470 Big Ten 59 Little Rock-Pine Bluff Arkansas 562,060 SEC 60 Albany-Schenectady-Troy New York 556,730 ACC 61 Tulsa Oklahoma 552,980 Big 12, SEC 62 Knoxville Tennessee 535,230 SEC 63 Lexington Kentucky 499,880 SEC 64 Tucson (Sierra Vista) Arizona 479,780 Pac-12 65 Dayton Ohio 476,790 Big Ten 66 Spokane Washington 470,210 Pac-12 67 Honolulu Hawaii 464,090 N/A 68 Des Moines-Ames Iowa 457,040 Big Ten 69 Green Bay-Appleton Wisconsin 455,560 Big Ten 70 Wichita-Hutchinson Kansas 447,710 Big 12

Expected Conference Fan Affiliations Total TV Households Big Ten 35,839,830 SEC 24,088,240 Pac-12 14,140,930 ACC 16,230,080 Big 12 15,098,560 N/A 4,768,550

The Big Ten now lays claim to eight schools located directly in the nation’s top 25 TV markets. The ACC has five such schools, the Pac-12 has four, the Big 12 has three, and the SEC has just one. But even though Texas and Texas A&M aren’t technically in major TV markets such as Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston, and San Antonio, we still included those areas as SEC country because the majority of fans there support them. TV market size doesn’t tell the whole story, of course, as smaller-market schools like LSU and Oregon attract way more viewers than bigger-market schools like Northwestern and Boston College.