Analyzing the New NCAA Power Five Television Markets

Since the Big Ten’s recent expansion is thought to be fueled by Fox (just as the SEC’s expansion last summer was thought to be driven by ESPN), it’s worth examining how the realigned Power Five now stacks up in terms of TV market size.
The Big Ten is currently negotiating its next media rights deal. Its existing deals with ESPN and Fox run through the next academic year, 2022-23. With the addition of UCLA and USC, the Big Ten’s new deal is expected to reach a figure that would just about triple what Pac-12 and ACC schools receive in distribution annually. The Big Ten’s expansion consolidated five of the top 10 TV markets in the country within the same conference.
The question now is what domino will fall next. On Friday morning, Ohio State athletic director Gene Smith said he hopes Notre Dame considers joining the Big Ten, too. Other Pac-12 schools such as Stanford, Cal, Oregon, and Washington have also been linked to the conference’s sudden expansion efforts.
The table below includes future members of the conferences and uses the most recent Nielsen rankings from 2021-22.
|Market
|State
|TV Households (2021–22)
|Expected Conference Fan Affiliations
|1
|New York
|New York
|7,452,620
|Big Ten
|2
|Los Angeles
|California
|5,735,230
|Big Ten
|3
|Chicago
|Illinois
|3,471,560
|Big Ten
|4
|Philadelphia
|Pennsylvania
|2,997,360
|Big Ten
|5
|Dallas-Fort Worth
|Texas
|2,962,520
|SEC, Big 12
|6
|San Francisco-Oakland-San Jose
|California
|2,653,270
|Pac-12
|7
|Atlanta
|Georgia
|2,648,970
|SEC, ACC
|8
|Houston
|Texas
|2,569,900
|SEC, Big 12
|9
|Washington (Hagerstown)
|District of Columbia
|2,565,580
|Big Ten
|10
|Boston (Manchester)
|Massachusetts
|2,489,620
|ACC
|11
|Phoenix (Prescott)
|Arizona
|2,158,240
|Pac-12
|12
|Seattle-Tacoma
|Washington
|2,098,800
|Pac-12
|13
|Tampa-St. Petersburg (Sarasota)
|Florida
|2,035,250
|Big 12, SEC
|14
|Minneapolis-St. Paul
|Minnesota
|1,887,390
|Big Ten
|15
|Detroit
|Michigan
|1,862,620
|Big Ten
|16
|Denver
|Colorado
|1,798,440
|Pac-12
|17
|Orlando-Daytona Beach-Melbourne
|Florida
|1,731,360
|Big 12, SEC
|18
|Miami-Fort Lauderdale
|Florida
|1,693,450
|ACC
|19
|Cleveland-Akron (Canton)
|Ohio
|1,511,970
|Big Ten
|20
|Sacramento-Stockton-Modesto
|California
|1,459,260
|Pac-12
|21
|Portland, OR
|Oregon
|1,315,470
|Pac-12
|22
|Charlotte
|North Carolina
|1,290,660
|ACC
|23
|St. Louis
|Missouri
|1,239,210
|SEC
|24
|Raleigh-Durham (Fayetteville)
|North Carolina
|1,237,230
|ACC
|25
|Indianapolis
|Indiana
|1,182,500
|Big Ten
|26
|Pittsburgh
|Pennsylvania
|1,166,130
|ACC
|27
|San Diego
|California
|1,132,300
|N/A
|28
|Baltimore
|Maryland
|1,129,830
|Big Ten
|29
|Nashville
|Tennessee
|1,102,340
|SEC
|30
|Salt Lake City
|Utah
|1,100,260
|Pac-12, Big 12
|31
|San Antonio
|Texas
|1,031,180
|SEC, Big 12
|32
|Hartford-New Haven
|Connecticut
|1,002,710
|N/A
|33
|Columbus, OH
|Ohio
|999,300
|Big Ten
|34
|Kansas City
|Missouri
|986,160
|Big 12, SEC
|35
|Greenville-Spartanburg-Asheville-Anderson
|South Carolina
|940,000
|ACC
|36
|Cincinnati
|Ohio
|925,900
|Big 12
|37
|Milwaukee
|Wisconsin
|921,920
|Big Ten
|38
|Austin
|Texas
|912,400
|SEC
|39
|West Palm Beach-Fort Pierce
|Florida
|870,720
|ACC
|40
|Las Vegas
|Nevada
|833,510
|N/A
|41
|Grand Rapids-Kalamazoo-Battle Creek
|Michigan
|781,080
|Big Ten
|42
|Harrisburg-Lancaster-
Lebanon-York
|Pennsylvania
|772,810
|Big Ten
|43
|Jacksonville
|Florida
|756,960
|SEC
|44
|Oklahoma City
|Oklahoma
|755,340
|SEC, Big 12
|45
|Birmingham (Anniston-Tuscaloosa)
|Alabama
|730,440
|SEC
|46
|Norfolk-Portsmouth-Newport News
|Virginia
|725,580
|ACC
|47
|Greensboro–High Point-Winston-Salem
|North Carolina
|717,110
|ACC
|48
|Albuquerque-Santa Fe
|New Mexico
|716,800
|N/A
|49
|Louisville
|Kentucky
|696,070
|ACC
|50
|New Orleans
|Louisiana
|663,520
|SEC
|51
|Memphis
|Tennessee
|619,610
|SEC
|52
|Providence-New Bedford
|Rhode Island
|619,140
|N/A
|53
|Buffalo
|New York
|612,780
|ACC
|54
|Fort Myers-Naples
|Florida
|608,640
|SEC
|55
|Fresno-Visalia
|California
|607,200
|Pac-12, Big Ten
|56
|Richmond-Petersburg
|Virginia
|585,030
|ACC
|57
|Mobile-Pensacola (Fort Walton Beach)
|Alabama
|584,290
|SEC
|58
|Wilkes-Barre–Scranton–Hazleton
|Pennsylvania
|571,470
|Big Ten
|59
|Little Rock-Pine Bluff
|Arkansas
|562,060
|SEC
|60
|Albany-Schenectady-Troy
|New York
|556,730
|ACC
|61
|Tulsa
|Oklahoma
|552,980
|Big 12, SEC
|62
|Knoxville
|Tennessee
|535,230
|SEC
|63
|Lexington
|Kentucky
|499,880
|SEC
|64
|Tucson (Sierra Vista)
|Arizona
|479,780
|Pac-12
|65
|Dayton
|Ohio
|476,790
|Big Ten
|66
|Spokane
|Washington
|470,210
|Pac-12
|67
|Honolulu
|Hawaii
|464,090
|N/A
|68
|Des Moines-Ames
|Iowa
|457,040
|Big Ten
|69
|Green Bay-Appleton
|Wisconsin
|455,560
|Big Ten
|70
|Wichita-Hutchinson
|Kansas
|447,710
|Big 12
|Expected Conference Fan Affiliations
|Total TV Households
|Big Ten
|35,839,830
|SEC
|24,088,240
|Pac-12
|14,140,930
|ACC
|16,230,080
|Big 12
|15,098,560
|N/A
|4,768,550
The Big Ten now lays claim to eight schools located directly in the nation’s top 25 TV markets. The ACC has five such schools, the Pac-12 has four, the Big 12 has three, and the SEC has just one. But even though Texas and Texas A&M aren’t technically in major TV markets such as Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston, and San Antonio, we still included those areas as SEC country because the majority of fans there support them. TV market size doesn’t tell the whole story, of course, as smaller-market schools like LSU and Oregon attract way more viewers than bigger-market schools like Northwestern and Boston College.