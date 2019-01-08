American Red Cross and Counsilman-Hunsaker Collaborate to Provide New Lifeguard Management App

To further promote safety and compliance within the aquatic industry, the American Red Cross and Counsilman-Hunsaker have collaborated to offer a cutting-edge, customizable web-based application for aquatic facility operators. Their newly developed Lifeguard Manager Application streamlines staff tracking and reporting to improve safety, efficiency and sustainability.

Long recognized as the gold standard in aquatic training, innovation and thought leadership, the Red Cross has served the aquatic industry for more than a century. Counsilman-Hunsaker, whose mission is “Aquatics for Life,” began pioneering its full-circle approach from design to execution to day-to-day operations in 1970. Their Lifeguard Manager web-based application collaboration leverages the two organizations’ well-respected expertise and capabilities to fulfill the need for a comprehensive staff certification and training documentation tool. The Red Cross provided the guidelines on which the project is based and assisted with branding and marketing.

“Our goal was to create a tool that would become a critical piece of any risk management plan” says Kevin Post, Counsilman-Hunsaker Principal and Director of Aquatic Operations. “This is the next step for our on-going collaboration with the American Red Cross, combining the experience and resources of two of the aquatic industry leaders to help facilities better manage their team.”

Lifeguard Manager is a “green” application that will provide aquatic facility owners/operators the ability to reduce operational risk, help ensure code compliance and help you to attract and retain the most professional lifeguards in the industry. Operational risk is reduced with the ability to provide real time tracking of staff training. The built-in data and analytical tools will assist with code compliance through electronic documentation of staff certifications, testing and evaluations.

The Red Cross is the largest aquatics training organization in the United States, with more than 300,000 participants in their lifeguarding programs each year. Their programs and certification standards are developed in concert with the American Red Cross Scientific Advisory Council (redcross.org/science) – a diverse group of subject matter experts from aquatic, scientific, medical, and academic disciplines.

“We are excited to have worked with Counsilman-Hunsaker on this project,” says Joshua Rowland, Aquatics Product Manager for the Red Cross. “Aquatic facility operators and supervisors will find the Lifeguard Manager Application a valuable resource that allows them to more easily and efficiently manage staff training, certifications and reporting.”

Lifeguard Manager is now available. For more information, interested organizations should contact Kevin Post ([email protected]) or visit: counsilmanhunsaker.com/hydroapps.

About Counsilman-Hunsaker

Counsilman-Hunsaker is a pioneering aquatics organization that created what has grown to become today’s Aquatic Consulting industry. With a mission to create “Aquatics for Life” through experiences that transform people and communities, their vast global experience encompasses parks and recreation, universities, hospitality, education, wellness and world-class competition venues. Offering a full-circle approach – from design to execution and day-to-day operations – the organization strives to foster positive, memorable experiences for people and provide guidance and support for the life of aquatic facilities. The company is headquartered in St. Louis, with additional offices in Denver, Los Angeles and Dallas. For more information, please visit counsilmanhunsaker.com.

Swimming news courtesy of Counsilman-Hunsaker, a SwimSwam Partner.