American Dana Vollmer Photoshopped Into Turkey Sports Campaign

Long-time U.S. swimmer Dana Vollmer won 100m butterfly gold at the 2012 Olympic Games, followed by bronze in the same event in Rio, however, the stars n’ stripes athlete is now unknowingly starring in an ad campaign for an entirely different country.

In what can surely only be filed under ‘the bizarre’, Vollmer’s image oddly appears on a national poster hung at the entrance of the Burhan Felek Pool in the Üsküdar district of Istanbul, Turkey. Not only do the words ‘Powerful Turkey’ accompany the American’s image, but the U.S. flag appearing on Vollmer’s cap has been clearly digitally changed to a Turkish flag.

The posters were reportedly created by Turkey’s Youth and Sports Ministry, who has already been notified by athletes within Turkey that there is bafflement as to why a Turkish swimmer wasn’t used instead of an American.

You can see the image in its entirety here.

Vollmer just gave birth to her second son, Ryker Alexander Grant, less than 24 hours ago. Joining brother Arlen, Ryker was born at 3:15am on July 4th, weighing 6 lbs, 15 oz. Below is a picture of the new family addition: