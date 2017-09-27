American College Connection Now Working With Diving Recruits

Contributor Rick Paine is an expert on the college recruiting process. He is also the Director of Swimming at American College Connection (ACC). AAC is a SwimSwam Partner.

We have specialized in swimming for the past 17 years and it is time for us to help the divers get recruited.

Most college teams have only one diving coach with a very limited recruiting budget. Usually the head swim coach determines how many diving scholarships the diving coach has to work with. This is usually 1 full scholarship and sometimes 2. The diving coach breaks this down into percentages so they can have more than one diver.

Remember a diving scholarship counts against the scholarship limits at a school just like a swimming scholarship does.

Scholarship money can be tougher to get in diving as opposed to swimming because divers can’t participate in relays. They have 3 available events 1 meter, 3 meter and tower.

The smart swim coaches know that an investment in diving can really help the team because of limited number of divers.

Getting recruited for diving requires video. The swim coaches really like to see video of the swimmers in a race, but they have times to work with. Diving is so subjective that video is the first thing the coaches want to see.

