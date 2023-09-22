American College Connection (ACC) Launches Into Diving Recruiting

The American College Connection (ACC) is a SwimSwam partner.

The American College Connection (ACC) is adding diving recruiting to its repertoire after years of specializing in swimming, with the organization acting on the need for more information for divers in choosing their collegiate path.

“American College Connection is pleased to announce the addition of college diving recruiting as part of our service,” the organization said.

“After focusing on swimming recruiting for the past 23 years we feel it is time to tackle diving recruiting with our personalized touch. We have spoken with a number of club and college diving coaches and there seems to be a real need for what we do. Several college coaches have stated that our involvement in diving recruiting will be a ‘real game changer’.”

The ACC is partnering with Ripfest, one of the world’s top diving camps, to promote the sport at the college level.

If you would like more information please go to www.ACCrecruits.com and submit a Free Profile and go to the ACC’s interactive Facebook page- College Swimming and Diving Recruiting Help.

ABOUT RIPFEST

At RipFest Diving Camp, we believe in fueling divers’ passion for the sport and building their excitement and confidence in themselves. RipFest camp is more than training; our goal is to meet divers where they are and move them forward whether that is in diving or life skills. At our camp house in Arcadia, Indiana, we immerse our campers in a safe, positive environment where we blend high-quality coaching with fun and exciting activities. RipFest is open to anyone over the age of 8 and of any ability to train, learn, and have the best week of their summer. It doesn’t matter if you are learning a forward dive tuck or back three-and-a-half, we would love to have you at camp! What are you waiting for?

Ripfest is currently offering Winter and Summer Camps:

Follow American College Connection on Facebook, Instagram & Twitt er.

Join our email distribution list by filling out a free profile at ACCrecruits.com.