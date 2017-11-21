Ally Gozdan of Jersey Wahoos Commits to Delaware

Ally Gozdan of Cinnaminson, New Jersey announced her committed to the University of Delaware’s class of 2022; she signed an NLI during the Early Signing Period.

“So excited to announce my verbal commitment to continue my academic and athletic careers at the University of Delaware. The coaches and team were so welcoming from the minute I arrived on campus. Can’t wait to be a blue hen💙💛”

Gozdan is a senior at Bishop Eustace Preparatory School. She finished 12th in the 200 free (1:54.47) and led off Bishop Eustace’s 400 free relay (54.66) at the 2017 New Jersey State Championships. Gozdan does her year-round swimming with Jersey Wahoos in Mt. Laurel. She had a strong junior year, improving in her top events in both short-course and long-course seasons. This summer she competed in the 200 free, 100/200 back, and 100 fly, and time-trialed the 100 free and 200 IM, at the NCSA Summer Championships. She earned new PBs in the 100/200 free and 200 IM. That was following a SCY season in which she improved her times in the 50/100/200/500/1650 free, 50/100 back, 100 fly, and 200/400 IM.

Best SCY times:

100 free – 52.53

200 free – 1:54.35

100 fly – 57.69

200 back – 2:05.36

Congratulations to our own Ally Gozdan for committing to University of Delaware last night! Great job!🏊🏼‍♀️🥇🏊🏼‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/K1cvTqyPhx — Jersey Wahoos (@JerseyWahoos) October 31, 2017

