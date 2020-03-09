All the Links You Need to Follow 2020 NCAA Division II Championships

The 2020 NCAA Division II Men’s and Women’s Swimming & Diving Championships, co-sponsored by the Greater Cleveland Sports Commission and Lake Erie College, begin tomorrow with the preliminary rounds of diving. Swimming events begin on Wednesday at SPIRE Institute Aquatics Center in Geneva, Ohio. 281 swimmers from 54 teams were invited for individual events; 82 divers with 324 entries qualified for the diving portion of the meet; and another 40 or so swimmers made the cut for relays, bringing the total number of student-athletes to more than 400.
Schedule – Swimming Events
Day One
Trials – Wednesday, 10:00 a.m.
Finals – Wednesday, 6 p.m.
200 Yard Individual Medley (W)
1000 Yard Freestyle (W) – Last heat of timed finals
200 Yard Individual Medley (M)
1000 Yard Freestyle (M) – Last heat of timed finals
50 Yard Freestyle (W)
200 Yard Individual Medley (W)
50 Yard Freestyle (M)
200 Yard Individual Medley (M)
200 Yard Medley Relay (W)
50 Yard Freestyle (W)
200 Yard Medley Relay (M)
50 Yard Freestyle (M)
1000 Yard Freestyle (W) – All but last heat of timed finals
Three-meter Diving (W) – Finals
1000 Yard Freestyle (M) – All but last heat of timed finals
200 Yard Medley Relay (W)
Three-meter Diving (W) – Trials 2 p.m.
200 Yard Medley Relay (M)
Day Two
Trials – Thursday, 10:00 a.m.
Finals – Thursday, 6 p.m.
200 Yard Freestyle Relay (W)
200 Yard Freestyle Relay (W)
200 Yard Freestyle Relay (M)
200 Yard Freestyle Relay (M)
400 Yard Individual Medley (W)
400 Yard Individual Medley (W)
400 Yard Individual Medley (M)
400 Yard Individual Medley (M)
100 Yard Butterfly (W)
100 Yard Butterfly (W)
100 Yard Butterfly (M)
100 Yard Butterfly (M)
200 Yard Freestyle (W)
200 Yard Freestyle (W)
200 Yard Freestyle (M)
200 Yard Freestyle (M)
400 Yard Medley Relay (W)
One-meter Diving (M) – Finals
400 Yard Medley Relay (M)
400 Yard Medley Relay (W)
One-meter Diving (M) – Trials 2 p.m.
400 Yard Medley Relay (M)
Day Three
Trials – Friday, 10:00 a.m.
Finals – Friday, 6 p.m.
500 Yard Freestyle (W)
500 Yard Freestyle (W)
500 Yard Freestyle (M)
500 Yard Freestyle (M)
100 Yard Backstroke (W)
100 Yard Backstroke (W)
100 Yard Backstroke (M)
100 Yard Backstroke (M)
100 Yard Breaststroke (W)
100 Yard Breaststroke (W)
100 Yard Breaststroke (M)
100 Yard Breaststroke (M)
200 Yard Butterfly (W)
200 Yard Butterfly (W)
200 Yard Butterfly (M)
200 Yard Butterfly (M)
800 Yard Freestyle Relay (W) – All but last heat of timed finals
One-meter Diving (W) – Finals
800 Yard Freestyle Relay (M) – All but last heat of time of finals
800 Yard Freestyle Relay (W) – Last heat of timed finals
One-meter Diving (W) – Trials 2 p.m.
800 Yard Freestyle Relay (M) – Last heat of timed finals
Day Four
Trials – Saturday, 10:00 a.m.
Finals – Saturday, 6 p.m.
100 Yard Freestyle (W)
1650 Yard Freestyle (W) – Last heat of timed finals
100 Yard Freestyle (M)
1650 Yard Freestyle (M) – Last heat of timed finals
200 Yard Backstroke (W)
100 Yard Freestyle (W)
200 Yard Backstroke (M)
100 Yard Freestyle (M)
200 Yard Breaststroke (W)
200 Yard Backstroke (W)
200 Yard Breaststroke (M)
200 Yard Backstroke (M)
400 Yard Freestyle Relay (W)
200 Yard Breaststroke (W)
400 Yard Freestyle Relay (M)
200 Yard Breaststroke (M)
1650 Yard Freestyle (W) – All but last heat of timed finals
Three-meter Diving (M)
1650 Yard Freestyle (M) – All but last heat of timed finals
