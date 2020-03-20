Alexis Kachkin Commits to DII McKendree University

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Alexis Kachkin, a current high school senior from Glenview, Illinois, has committed to swim for Division II McKendree University. Kachkin will graduate from Glenbrook South High School in spring 2020 and join the Bearcats’ class of 2024.

Kachkin is currently a year-round swimmer for Glenbrook Swim Club along with swimming for the Titans at her high school Glenbrook South.

With her current best times, Kachkin would have had a few finals performances at the 2020 GLVC Championships in Crawfordsville, Indiana. She would have placed 11th in the 50 freestyle (23.85) and 13th in the 100 backstroke (59.06).

Top SCY Times

50 freestyle – 23.85

100 freestyle – 52.50

100 backstroke – 59.06

100 breaststroke – 1:10.87

200 IM – 2:18.63

At the GLVC Championships this year, the Bearcats placed 5th as a team, and their coach Jimmy Tierney was named the Coach of the Year for the conference. McKendree’s men’s team was leading the NCAA Division II Championships when the meet was cancelled midway through day 1, while the women were ranked 23rd.

Kachkin will begin her swimming career at McKendree University beginning fall 2020.

