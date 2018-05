Alexander Popov Candidato Alla Presidenza Del Comitato Olimpico Russo

Blueseventy Swim the the Week: Urlando Shores Up Versatility Gianluca Urlando is already the best flyer nationally in his high school class. But the sophomore improved his versatility over the weekend with lifetime-bests in the 50 free, 100 free and 100 back to go along with his 100 fly.

Hawaii Names 8-Swimmer Team for 2018 Oceania Swimming Championships Michael Petrides, who won a silver medal in 2016 in the 1500 free, will return for the 2018 Oceania Swimming Championships.