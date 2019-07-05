Albuquerque Academy’s Jake Hand Commits to University of Arizona

Fitter and Faster Swim Clinics is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Jake Hand, an incoming senior at Albuquerque Academy, has recently announced his commitment to swim for the University of Arizona. Hand will be joining the school’s class of 2024.

Hand currently holds two records for his high school team along with being the team captain.

Hand has also been a scholastic All-American for the past two years and was All-American in the 200 IM as a sophomore.

He currently swims for the Charger Aquatics club team. During his time at U of A, Hand says he will most likely specialize in the breaststroke and IM events.

“Excited to announce my verbal commit to swim for the University of Arizona. I chose this program for the amazing coaching staff and the team made it feel like home. I can’t thank my parents and coaches enough and I can’t wait to be a Wildcat! Bear Down!”

Hand will begin his swimming career at U of A in the fall of 2020.

Top SCY Times

50 freestyle (22.02)

100 freestyle (47.25)

200 freestyle (1:42.95)

1650 freestyle (16:06.97)

100 breaststroke (57.27)

200 breaststroke (2:03.32)

200 IM (1:51.44)

400 IM (3:57.59)

100 butterfly (52.99)

Arizona does have some breaststroking history, counting NCAA Champion and former American Record holder Kevin Cordes among its alumnus, but they haven’t done as much under the current coaching staff. The Wildcats’ top finisher in the 100 breaststroke at Pac-12s last year was 12th-place Sam Iida (a sophomore). Iida did bettter (7th place) in the B Final. If Hand gravitates more towards the IMs, which is splits seem to indicate is a possibility, Arizona did train the conference’s #2 200 IMer David Schlicht last season.

