Alabama’s Derek Maas Earns Brad Davis Community Service Award

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Alabama swimmer Derek Maas was named the 2022-23 Brad Davis Southeastern Conference Male Community Service Leader of the Year, Commissioner Greg Sankey announced Tuesday.
Maas and Auburn track and field athlete Sara Pacer were chosen by a committee of Faculty Athletics Representatives from SEC universities. Each will receive a $10,000 post-graduate scholarship, provided by the SEC.
“Sara and Derek epitomize the complete SEC student-athlete experience by their commitment to their communities and their success in competition and in the classroom,” said Sankey. “They are tremendous representatives of the many SEC student-athletes across our universities who have a positive impact on their communities. Congratulations to Sara and Derek, their families and the universities they represent.”
A 13-time All-American and NCAA Elite 90 Award winner, Maas is the seventh Alabama athlete to earn the overall honor and the first to do so since 2016.
“The impact Derek has made to this program, to his academics and to the community is why he is deserving of this award,” said head swimming and diving coach Margo Geer. “He is an example of what hard work and dedication can achieve. His character and compassion for the community has set a standard for our program. I’m very proud of what he has accomplished at Alabama and know he will continue to do great things.”
Alabama joins Georgia and South Carolina with a conference-leading seven overall honorees with Tony Johnson (football) and Erin Tenbrunsel (volleyball) winning the inaugural honor in 1996. Additionally, Nichole Lees (soccer, 1998), Andreé Pickens (gymnastics, 2002), Leigh Gilmore (track and field 2012) and Lauren Beers (gymnastics, 2016) have brought the men’s and women’s Community Service Leader of the Year award home to the Capstone.
The SEC Community Service Post-Graduate Scholarship is named for former Associate Commissioner Brad Davis. Davis succumbed to cancer on March 2, 2006. He had been a member of the SEC staff since 1988, first serving as an assistant commissioner until 1994 when he was promoted to associate commissioner.
Derek Maas | Men’s Swimming and Diving
- 2023 NCAA Men’s Swimming and Diving Elite 90 Award winner, first honoree in program history
- Named the 2023 SEC Men’s Swimming and Diving Scholar-Athlete of the Year
- A 13-time All-American, including earning the honor three times at the 2023 NCAA Championships
- Holds two school records and is a two-time SEC champion
- Selected as a four-time College Sports Communicators Academic All-American
- Has volunteered in the community twice a week since 2019 as an English and Spanish translator, helping Spanish speaking citizens learn English as a second language
- Served as an errand and escort volunteer for the last four years at Holland Hospital
- Spent time last year translating medical information verbally between physicians and Spanish speaking patients at Maude Whatley Health Services
- Was a member of the Spanish Club since 2019 and the president in 2022, where he worked with officers to increase community involvement for the club and its members while working closely with a nearby ESL program and nearby elementary schools
- Served as the Student-Athletic Advisory Chair since 2020 and as the executive chair since 2021, helping with Halloween Extravaganza and the Night To Shine dance, while also planning and coordinating the Crimson Choice Awards end-of-year student-athlete banquet
- 2023 SEC Men’s Swimming and Diving Community Service Team
- Will graduate with this May with an undergraduate degree in biology and this August with a master’s degree in business administration
- Accepted to NYU Grossman School of Medicine
