Alabama’s Derek Maas Earns Brad Davis Community Service Award

Courtesy: Alabama Athletics

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Alabama swimmer Derek Maas was named the 2022-23 Brad Davis Southeastern Conference Male Community Service Leader of the Year, Commissioner Greg Sankey announced Tuesday.

Maas and Auburn track and field athlete Sara Pacer were chosen by a committee of Faculty Athletics Representatives from SEC universities. Each will receive a $10,000 post-graduate scholarship, provided by the SEC.

“Sara and Derek epitomize the complete SEC student-athlete experience by their commitment to their communities and their success in competition and in the classroom,” said Sankey. “They are tremendous representatives of the many SEC student-athletes across our universities who have a positive impact on their communities. Congratulations to Sara and Derek, their families and the universities they represent.”

A 13-time All-American and NCAA Elite 90 Award winner, Maas is the seventh Alabama athlete to earn the overall honor and the first to do so since 2016.

“The impact Derek has made to this program, to his academics and to the community is why he is deserving of this award,” said head swimming and diving coach Margo Geer . “He is an example of what hard work and dedication can achieve. His character and compassion for the community has set a standard for our program. I’m very proud of what he has accomplished at Alabama and know he will continue to do great things.”

Alabama joins Georgia and South Carolina with a conference-leading seven overall honorees with Tony Johnson (football) and Erin Tenbrunsel (volleyball) winning the inaugural honor in 1996. Additionally, Nichole Lees (soccer, 1998), Andreé Pickens (gymnastics, 2002), Leigh Gilmore (track and field 2012) and Lauren Beers (gymnastics, 2016) have brought the men’s and women’s Community Service Leader of the Year award home to the Capstone.

The SEC Community Service Post-Graduate Scholarship is named for former Associate Commissioner Brad Davis. Davis succumbed to cancer on March 2, 2006. He had been a member of the SEC staff since 1988, first serving as an assistant commissioner until 1994 when he was promoted to associate commissioner.

Derek Maas | Men’s Swimming and Diving