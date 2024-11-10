Alabama Topples 5 Team & Pool Records To Beat LSU & FSU

Alabama vs. Florida State, Louisiana State

Nobember 8, 2024

Alabama Aquatic Center, Tuscaloosa, AL

SCY (yards)

Results

Team Scores Men: #18 Alabama 167, #25 LSU 133; Alabama 191, #19 FSU 109; LSU 161.5, FSU 138.5 Women: #22 Alabama 157.5, #20 LSU 142.5; Alabama 196.5, unranked FSU 103.5; LSU 201, FSU 99



The University of Alabama has four new pool records and one new team record on their board following a victorious tri meet against Louisiana State and Florida State. All three teams will be vying with each other for a top 20 (or better) position at NCAAs.

Men’s Meet Recap

Alabama sophomore Leonardo Alcantara kicked off the first individual event of the meet with a new team record in the 1000. He swam 8:53.81 to topple the 15 year-old 8:54.69 mark. Alcantara picked up the distance double by winning the 500 in a new personal best of 4:17.71. He out-touched teammate and NCAA A-finalist Charlie Hawke by .1.

Hawke took the 200 freestyle in 1:33.16. He also took part in Alabama’s 400 freestyle relay team that swam 2:50.49 to take down Auburn’s pool record from 2008.

A third record from the Alabama men came from sophomore Tommy Hagar. Hagar cracked the 1:40 200 back barrier for the first time, taking the win by three seconds and downing the pool record. Hagar also scored a new best time in the 200 fly, swimming 1:43.08to place 2nd behind Florida State’s Logan Robinson (1:42.65).

Rounding out the slew of new record holders on the Tide was senior Kaique Alves. Alves clocked a new personal best and pool record with his 52.64 100 breaststroke.

The LSU Tigers, who fell to Alabama but beat Florida State, scored two team records of their own. Both records belonged to transfer Stepan Goncharov. The former Pittsburgh swimmer won the 100 back in a new team record and personal best of 45.43. He later came back to help the Tigers down the school’s 400 freestyle relay record in 2:51.56.

The Tigers picked up both diving event wins thanks to junior Carson Paul and senior Zayne Danielewicz, who won the 1-meter and 3-meter events respectively.

Women’s Meet Recap

Though the Tide women didn’t have any individual record breakers like the men, they still beat their two opponents and downed a relay record.

During the first event of the meet, the team of Emily Jones, Kasia Norman, Jada Scott and Cadence Vincent knocked .7 off the 200 medley relay pool record (1:35.10).

Vincent, a sophomore, also doubled up on wins and personal bests in the sprint freestyle events (22.06/48.10).

Scott, who sat out the end of last season due to a shoulder injury, seems to be in decent shape. In addition to her pool record medley relay, she beat her 100 backstroke time from this meet last year (though last year her 54.44 won, while her 54.19 this year was only good enough for 7th). She also nabbed a personal best of 53.61 in the 100 fly, also good enough for 7th.

The Tide had a second double winner in 5th year Diana Petkova, who took both the 100 breastroke (59.21) and 200 IM (1:57.54).

The LSU Tigers had a pair of freshman standouts in Zoe Carlos-Broc and Grace Palmer. Carlos-Broc unleashed a 51.81 100 back to put her #2 all-time in the program behind only Maggie Macneil. Palmer raced to a 200 breast victory in 2:08.62.

Both the Tide men and women move their season record up to 3-0 after previously beating Delta State.

The Tiger men are now 5-2 while the women are 6-2. For the men, it is their first win against the Florida State Seminoles since the 2008-09 season.

The next meet for all three teams will be their mid-season invitationals at the end of November: the Georgia Invitational for Alabama and LSU and the Georgia Tech Invitational for FSU.