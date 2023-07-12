Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Alabama Swim Coach Critically Injured En Route to a Swim Meet Sunday

An Alabama area swim coach was critically injured in a single car crash on Sunday. Kasey Chamblee, a coach with the Boaz Barracuda Swim Team, was on her way to a meet when she ran off Highway 43 in Macedonia, the team’s head coach Patrick Williams said in a Facebook post.

Her vehicle struck a cypress tree and she was airlifted to the Erlanger Medical Center in Chattanooga, Tennessee,  with serious back and spinal injuries.

A swim team family was first on the scene and rendered aid until medical personnel could arrive.

Williams said on Sunday that Chamblee was able to move her toes and had feeling in all of her extremities, good signs, but was still in the ICU. The initial diagnosis was a severe break in her back and a laceration to her spinal cord.

The Boaz Barracudas are a summer league swim team and were the 2022 Alabama Recreation and Parks Association small division State Champions.

Over the weekend, the team qualified 80 swimmers and divers for the state meet in two weeks in Birmingham.

Besides her work as a coach, Chamblee also serves as an LGI and WSI for the City of Boaz and spent almost 20 years as a teacher.

Jeff
2 seconds ago

Prayers for her and her family.

