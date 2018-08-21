Air Force Men Set for Six Home Events on 2018-19 Slate

Courtesy: Air Force Athletics

USAFA, Colo. – The Air Force Academy’s men’s swimming and diving program announced its 2018-19 schedule, according to head coaches Rob Clayton and Stan Curnow, Tuesday, August 21. The Falcons will host six home events on the year.

The Falcons open the year with at the Horsetooth Open Water Swim, Sept. 9, up in Fort Collins. They then host the annual Blue/Silver Intrasquad meet, alongside the women, Sept. 22 at the Cadet Natatorium. The first regular season event is the Intermountain Shootout, hosted by Colorado Mesa in Grand Junction, Colo., Oct. 5-6.

Duals begin later that month, as AF begins Western Athletic Conference

action, Oct. 19, when it hosts Wyoming. The next day, Air Force hosts two in-state opponents in Colorado School of Mines and Colorado Mesa in a tri-meet.

The following week, the Falcons wrap up the month of October by hosting Denver University, Oct. 26. November begins with a two-day home dual against WAC foe Grand Canyon, Nov. 2-3. Air Force then leaves the state for the first time for a pair of invitationals. The swimmers will head to College Station, Texas for the Art Adamson Invitational, hosted by Texas A&M, Nov. 14-16, while the divers head to Flagstaff, Ariz. for the Lumberjack Invitational hosted by Northern Arizona.

Curnow’s divers remain on the road, Nov. 30-Dec. 1 for the Utah Diving

Invite, hosted by the University of Utah. Both squads return to competition for the final event of the 2018 calendar year, Dec. 19, for a dual at Cal Poly.

The New Year begins with a tri-meet in Seattle, Wash. against WAC member, Seattle, as well as Canadian institution, Simon Fraser University, Jan. 11-12. At the same time, select divers will be in Los Angeles for the Bruin Diving Invitational, Jan. 11-13.

The Blue and Silver remain on the road, Jan. 26, for another WAC dual, this one coming against Cal Baptist in neutral territory in Malibu, Calif. The women will compete there at the same time, facing off against host

Pepperdine, as well as Cal Baptist.

February opens with the final home event of the season, as the divers host the AF Diving Invitational, Feb. 1-2. The swimmers will be in Colorado at the same time, Feb. 2, for the Colorado Sprint Championships in Denver.

Two weeks later, competition remains in Denver for the Colorado Senior Open, Feb. 15-17. Then the postseason begins, as the Falcons seek their third title in four years at the WAC Championships, Feb. 27-March 3 in Houston,

Texas.