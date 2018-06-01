adidas Introduces New Styles And Colourways In The AMPHI FW18 Collection

courtesy of adidas, a SwimSwam partner

adidas today has launched the second AMPHI collection, for the Fall/Winter 2018 season, integrating advanced bust supports for females with a passion for versatile training regimes in, on and at the water.

Created for the modern female athlete adopting a versatile training programme, the FW18 AMPHI collection fashions new bold colourways across its top and bottom styles including electric blue, bright pink and black. Each top can be mixed and matched with any of the collection’s three bottom designs, allowing female athletes to create their own unique style ahead of performing. A power mesh remains in each of the bra styles offering breathability and comfort, which allows versatile female athletes to push and exceed their limits.

Showcasing adidas’ leading sports bra knowledge and expertise, the FW18 collection is designed for maximum support using innovative technologies already used across adidas’ range of products, including training.

It includes three supporting styles that enable women to excel at their chosen training regime, no matter the intensity or their body shape:

AMPHI Stronger For It is ideal for high-impact sports, such as beach volleyball or running

AMPHI Don’t Rest includes anti-bounce support, perfect for lower-impact exercise, such as strength and open-water swimming

AMPHI All Me includes an adjustable fit and removable pads and has been created for females with a smaller bust

No matter the intensity of activity or body type, the collection caters for all females, giving maximum support, no matter if they’re in, on or at the water.

Similar to the SS18 AMPHI collection, Econyl®, a recycled yarn, is used throughout, providing chlorine resistance and a UPF 50 rating, limiting the UV radiation falling on the surface of the garment, making it durable even in the strongest sun conditions.

Laura Ludwig, adidas athlete and Olympic beach volleyball champion, said: “I think it’s vital that females have the same bust support in the water as out of the water. That is what I love about the latest AMPHI collection – not only does it look stylish and offer a perfect and comfortable fit, but the top also gives me the support I need, whether I am jumping up for a spike or diving into the sea to cool off after a game. It’s the best swim wear out there, no matter where you train, whether it be in or by the water.”

In 2018 and beyond, adidas Swim continues striving to be the most sustainable swimwear brand. The FW18 adidas AMPHI range will be available online from 1st June 2018 on adidas. com/swimming and in adidas retail stores worldwide.