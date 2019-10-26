Adam Peaty Will Swim All 3 Breaststroke Distances in ISL Debut in Budapest

2019 INTERNATIONAL SWIMMING LEAGUE: BUDAPEST

Group B, Match 2

Saturday, October 26 – Saturday, October 27, 2019

6:00-8:00 PM Local Time – UTC+2 (12:00-2:00 PM, U.S. Eastern Time)

Duna Arena, Budapest, Hungary

Short Course Meters (SCM) format

Group B: Iron, LA Current, London Roar, New York Breakers

Day 1 Lane Assignments:

Lanes 1 & 2 – London Roar

Lanes 3 & 4 – Iron

Lanes 5 & 6 – New York Breakers

Lanes 7 & 8 – LA Current

In his ISL debut, London Roar star breaststroker Adam Peaty has 4 individual entries, including a rare 200 breaststroke, on his schedule.

Peaty, the World Record holder in the 50 and 100 meter breaststrokes in long course, is a much better 200 breaststroker than he often shows: his best in long course is a 2:08.3, done in 2015. He’s only swum the race once since early 2016, however, and that was at the 2017 European Short Course Championships, where he was 13th in prelims and missed out on the final, swimming 2:07.3.

ISL’s internal media has been promoting Peaty’s chances at MVP this week, and while the presence of a star of his caliber is certainly exciting, the odds of him winning MVP are pretty slim – even if he were to sweep the breaststroke races, and his 400 medley relay won, that still only leaves him with 31.5 points. That would have put him 9th in the MVP standings in Lewisville. A 4-race swimmer taking MVP against the likes of Vlad Morozov (6 races) and Emma McKeon (6 races) is a tall task in this format.

Peaty, while still one of the biggest swimming stars in the world, is not a pure-lock in short course even over 100 meters as he would be in long course. But, Peaty’s underwater pullouts, while improved, are not as strong as his over-water swimming in relative terms, and in short course breaststroke, the pullouts become front-and-center in importance.

Peaty, in fact, has been hyper-critical of short course swimming in general, saying last year “Short course is pretty much dead to me. I don’t really care. People can do what they want, but I know some of them can’t convert to long course.”

Regardless, Peaty’s presence brings a lot of caché to a team that already has plenty of it after their week 3 win in Lewisville. The return of he, James Guy, and Mireia Belmonte to the Roar lineup, along with some key absences for 2nd-place Current, should give the Roar another comfortable victory in Budapest.

