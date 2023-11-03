Adam Peaty Keeps On Racing, Heading To Rotterdam Qualification Meet

2023 ROTTERDAM QUALIFICATION MEET

Thursday, November 30th – Sunday, December 3rd

Zwemcentrum Rotterdam, the Netherlands

LCM (50m)

World Championships and Olympic qualifying competition

The 2023 Rotterdam Qualification Meet is slated to begin at the end of the month in the Netherlands, with the 4-day affair representing a qualification opportunity for both the 2024 World Championships, as well as the 2024 Olympic Games.

Past editions of the meet have seen the upper echelon of Dutch swimming take part, including two-time Olympic silver medalist Arno Kamminga, national record holder Marrit Steenbergen and more.

There has also been a strong showing of foreign talent taking to the Rotterdam pool previously, with the 2022 meet hosting the likes of British dynamos James Guy and Tom Dean.

This time around, the Royal Dutch Swimming Federation (KNZB) revealed that World Record holder Adam Peaty is expected to make an appearance.

Peaty withdrew from the British Swimming Championships earlier this year, Great Britain’s qualification meet for the World Championships, due to mental health reasons, and only recently made a return to racing on the World Cup circuit.

Throughout the 3-stop series, Peaty’s results were as follows:

Berlin Athens Budapest 50m breast 26.98, 3rd 26.89, 2nd 26.79, 2nd 100m breast 59.85, 6th 59.98, 6th 59.25, 4th

The start lists have not yet been published but it’s assumed Peaty would race his bread-and-butter 50m and 100m breaststroke events. And, although we mentioned this is an Olympic-qualifying meet, British swimmers have primarily one qualification meet which is the British Swimming Championships which typically take place in the April timeframe.