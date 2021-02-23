ACC Men’s Diving: Where Do the Teams Stand after First 3 Events of 2021 Champs

2021 ACC Men’s Swimming Championships
- When: Wednesday, February 24th to Saturday, February 27th Prelims 10:00 am | Finals 6:00 pm (1650 prelims Saturday at 4:00 pm)
- Where: Greensboro Aquatic Center, Greensboro, North Carolina (Eastern Time Zone)
- Defending Champion: North Carolina State University (NC State) (29x, 6th-straight) (results)
- Streaming: ACC Network
- Championship Central: Here
- Detailed Timeline: Here
- Psych Sheets: Here
- Live Results
The diving portion of the ACC Men’s Swimming & Diving Championships were held last week along with the women’s swimming & diving competition in Greensboro.
While this is a new format for some conferences, like the SEC, the ACC has always operated this way, giving a clue-in to the fortunes of the teams before the competition starts
The top scorers in the diving portion of the meet are not expected to contend for the team title this week.
The UNC men only graduated 41 individual points from last year’s meet, and with a big diving boost, they have an opportunity to move up in the rankings this year. That effort was aided by incoming transfer Anton Down-Jenkins, who was named the Diver of the Meet after sweeping the springboard events.
Miami we know isn’t in the team battle, because their 207 points are all they’ll score – the school doesn’t sponsor a men’s swimming team.
Among the front-runners, Virginia Tech and Louisville led the diving scoring. NC State held-serve to lead-in to the swimming portion of the meet, where on paper they have the best swimming group.
The outlier here is the Virginia men, who scored 0 points with just 1 diver entered in the meet. The ACC format allows teams to bring up to 21 competitors, with a maximum of 18 competitors being swimmers, and divers counting as 1 competitor. That means there’s no real incentive to bringing fewer than 3 divers, though UNC opted to bring 4 divers.
Only UNC and Miami brought more than 3 divers.
2021 ACC Men’s Diving Scores
|1-meter
|3-meter
|Platform
|Total
|North Carolina
|96
|96
|22
|214
|Miami
|45
|75
|87
|207
|Virginia Tech
|52
|57
|33
|142
|Louisville
|34
|44
|42
|120
|Florida State
|48
|27
|35
|110
|Georgia Tech
|32
|24
|29
|85
|Duke
|18
|13
|41
|72
|NC State
|18
|16
|28
|62
|Pitt
|12
|6
|22
|40
|Notre Dame
|7
|3
|24
|34
|Virginia
|0
|0
|0
|0
Virginia scored 116 diving points last season, so they’ll start in a hole if they want to win the title over the 6-time defending champions from NC State. More significantly, if the meet is a battle for 2nd place, they’ll have an even bigger hole against the Louisville men.
ACC Men’s 2021 vs. 2020 Scoring
|2021 Scoring
|2020 Scoring
|Difference
|North Carolina
|214
|124
|90
|Miami
|207
|197
|10
|Virginia Tech
|142
|85
|57
|Louisville
|120
|104
|16
|Florida State
|110
|127
|-17
|Georgia Tech
|85
|46
|39
|Duke
|72
|102
|-30
|NC State
|62
|123
|-61
|Pitt
|40
|24
|16
|Notre Dame
|34
|38
|-4
|Virginia
|0
|116
|-116
The swimming portion of the meet begins on Wednesday.
What are the rules concerning athletes entering as both a swimmer and a diver? I know Ross Dant could score some big points at diving as well – not sure if Holloway looked into entering him as a dual-sport athlete.