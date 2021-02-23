ACC Men’s Diving: Where Do the Teams Stand after First 3 Events of 2021 Champs

2021 ACC Men’s Swimming Championships

When: Wednesday, February 24th to Saturday, February 27th Prelims 10:00 am | Finals 6:00 pm (1650 prelims Saturday at 4:00 pm)

Wednesday, February 24th to Saturday, February 27th Prelims 10:00 am | Finals 6:00 pm (1650 prelims Saturday at 4:00 pm) Where: Greensboro Aquatic Center, Greensboro, North Carolina (Eastern Time Zone)

Greensboro Aquatic Center, Greensboro, North Carolina (Eastern Time Zone) Defending Champion: North Carolina State University (NC State) (29x, 6th-straight) (results)

North Carolina State University (NC State) (29x, 6th-straight) (results) Streaming: ACC Network Wednesday Thursday Friday Saturday

ACC Network Championship Central: Here

Here Detailed Timeline: Here

Here Psych Sheets: Here

Here Live Results

The diving portion of the ACC Men’s Swimming & Diving Championships were held last week along with the women’s swimming & diving competition in Greensboro.

While this is a new format for some conferences, like the SEC, the ACC has always operated this way, giving a clue-in to the fortunes of the teams before the competition starts

The top scorers in the diving portion of the meet are not expected to contend for the team title this week.

The UNC men only graduated 41 individual points from last year’s meet, and with a big diving boost, they have an opportunity to move up in the rankings this year. That effort was aided by incoming transfer Anton Down-Jenkins, who was named the Diver of the Meet after sweeping the springboard events.

Miami we know isn’t in the team battle, because their 207 points are all they’ll score – the school doesn’t sponsor a men’s swimming team.

Among the front-runners, Virginia Tech and Louisville led the diving scoring. NC State held-serve to lead-in to the swimming portion of the meet, where on paper they have the best swimming group.

The outlier here is the Virginia men, who scored 0 points with just 1 diver entered in the meet. The ACC format allows teams to bring up to 21 competitors, with a maximum of 18 competitors being swimmers, and divers counting as 1 competitor. That means there’s no real incentive to bringing fewer than 3 divers, though UNC opted to bring 4 divers.

Only UNC and Miami brought more than 3 divers.

2021 ACC Men’s Diving Scores

1-meter 3-meter Platform Total North Carolina 96 96 22 214 Miami 45 75 87 207 Virginia Tech 52 57 33 142 Louisville 34 44 42 120 Florida State 48 27 35 110 Georgia Tech 32 24 29 85 Duke 18 13 41 72 NC State 18 16 28 62 Pitt 12 6 22 40 Notre Dame 7 3 24 34 Virginia 0 0 0 0

Virginia scored 116 diving points last season, so they’ll start in a hole if they want to win the title over the 6-time defending champions from NC State. More significantly, if the meet is a battle for 2nd place, they’ll have an even bigger hole against the Louisville men.

ACC Men’s 2021 vs. 2020 Scoring

2021 Scoring 2020 Scoring Difference North Carolina 214 124 90 Miami 207 197 10 Virginia Tech 142 85 57 Louisville 120 104 16 Florida State 110 127 -17 Georgia Tech 85 46 39 Duke 72 102 -30 NC State 62 123 -61 Pitt 40 24 16 Notre Dame 34 38 -4 Virginia 0 116 -116

The swimming portion of the meet begins on Wednesday.