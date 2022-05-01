Abigail Henderson Commits to Lenoir-Rhyne (2022)

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

High school senior Abigail Henderson of Gibsonville, North Carolina has committed to join Lenoir-Rhyne’s class of 2022. Henderson is a senior at Western Alamance in Elon, North Carolina and does her club swimming with Enfinity Aquatic Club. Lenoir-Rhyne is an NCAA Division II school in Hickory, North Carolina, about two hours away from her hometown.

Henderson is primarily a breaststroker and IMer who projects to have an impact immediately for Lenoir-Rhyne when she arrives on campus in the fall. At the NCHSAA 3A State Championships in February, Henderson finished 7th in 100 breast with a 1:11.91 and also competed in the 100 back, finishing 11th in 1:04.97.

Henderson’s lifetime bests include:

100 breast: 1:11.46

200 breast: 2:35.85

200 IM: 2:14.29

Henderson would have ranked 4th in the 100 breast, 3rd in the 200 breast and 4th in the 200 IM on Lenoir-Rhyne’s roster this season. She projects to have an immediate impact for Lenoir-Rhyne at the conference level, as her 200 breast would have scored in the B final at this year’s Bluegrass Mountain Conference meet, while her 100 breast and 200 IM would have both scored in the C final. The Lenoir-Rhyne women finished 5th out of 5 teams at the Bluegrass Mountain Championships in February

Abigail joins her brother, Noah, as a collegiate swimmer. Noah is a junior All American sprinter at NC State. At this year’s NCAA Championships, Noah earned a 10th place finish in the 50 free with an 18.80.

