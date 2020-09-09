Abby Bergman Becomes 4th Person to Successfully Swim Across Santa Monica Bay

On September 3, 24-year-old Abby Bergman successfully completed a 24-mile swim across Santa Monica Bay, becoming only the fourth person to ever complete the distance swim.

Over the course of the 21-miles, Bergman swam from Point Dume in Malibu to Rocky Point in Palos Verdes, finishing in 16 hours 25 minutes and 53 seconds.

Her success came in spite of a difficult course, including strong winds, low water temperatures, large waves, and a current.

Before getting into the water, Bergman struggled with seasickness. She said, “I felt so bad I almost didn’t get into the water, but I made a promise to myself that I would at least try. As soon as I hit the water I felt better, and after about an hour of swimming, I was really having fun.”

Beginning just before midnight on September 2, Bergman entered the water, which was only about 62-degrees Fahrenheit at the time. She then proceeded to swim alongside a guide boat and a kayak throughout her journey.

Although the crew ran into issues keeping the kayak on course due to the strong winds, Bergman continued to swim until slightly after 4 pm on September 3 when she touched the cliff off of Ludhiana Bay, which successfully completed her journey.

After the swim, Bergman shared “I am sore and really sunburned, but happy and proud that I pushed through.”