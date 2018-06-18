Abbie Dolan Finishes Charlotte UltraSwim With 56.3 in 100 Free

2018 CHARLOTTE ULTRASWIM

June 14th-17th, 2018

Charlotte, North Carolina

LCM (50m course)

Meet Results on MM – “2018 Charlotte UltraSwim”

The final day of the 2018 Charlotte UltraSwim meet was a bit of a truncated day, with the focus being on distance races, specifically the 400 IM, the women’s 1500 free and the men’s 800 free; plus the 100 free.

Notre Dame’s Abbie Dolan won the 100 free in 56.30, which is the second-best time of her career to date, behind only a 56.02 that she did at Nationals last year, which was good for 26th place. This comes after she dropped four-tenths of a second in the collegiate season in the 100 yard freestyle. Megan Moroney was 2nd on Sunday in 56.42.

Ryan Baker won the men’s 100 free in 51.18. His 50.96 in prelims was about a quarter-of-a-second from his lifetime best.

In the 400 IMs, NC State’s Makayla Sargent won in 4:48.10, which beat-out Emily Barksdale’s (4:52.48) for 2nd. Barksdale, a breaststroke specialist, won the 200 IM for 2nd.

Ted Schubert won the 400 IM in 4:30.10.

The distance event winners were Walker Higgins from Tennessee in the men’s 800 free in 8:17.20, while Ariel Finke took the women’s 1500 in 16:54.40. Neither was close to a best time.