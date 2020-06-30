A3 Performance Signs World University Games Gold Medalist Veronica Burchill

A3 Performance is excited to announce the addition of Georgia Bulldog post-grad Veronica Burchill to our team of elite athletes training for Tokyo 2021. Burchill is a two-time World University Games Gold Medalist, two-time World Championship Gold Medalist, SEC Champion, and 20-time NCAA All-American at the University of Georgia.

This past season, Burchill capped off a very successful collegiate career at the University of Georgia with an individual SEC Championship in the 200 freestyle. Although COVID-19 put an unexpected end to Burchill’s season prior to the NCAA Championships, she already had plans to continue training and competing through the 2021 season. Her training has looked a little different over the last few months, training primarily in an infinity pool in her backyard in Indiana, but now Burchill is back in Athens, GA training with her eyes set on making the 2021 US Olympic Team.

Despite the season looking a little different than planned, Burchill is excited to pursue her dream of swimming professionally and to be a part of the fastest-growing brand of performance swimwear in the country!

“I am thrilled to be partnering with A3! From the people to the quality of products, I know that I will be representing an amazing company that will help me on my journey to be the best version of myself for 2021! I cannot wait to officially race in A3 this upcoming season!” said Burchill of her new partnership with A3 Performance.

Burchill has some big goals set for herself including consistent top 8 finishes at the Pro Swim Series, making the USA National Team, and making the 2021 Olympic Team, but she keeps herself balanced and refreshed by taking on a few other things outside of the pool.

In addition to her full-time training, Burchill also works as the Interim Executive Coordinator for Georgia Swimming LSC, is working on improving her photography skills, and takes some time to relax with an episode or two of The Office.

“We have been very impressed with Veronica as an athlete and as a person. We are excited to have her racing as an A3 Performer and I know she will do a fantastic job representing our brand. We can’t wait for things to open back up so we can see her pro-career take off!” said A3 Performance Founder and CEO, Dan Meinholz.

Burchill returned back to Athens one month ago to resume training with UGA’s pro group. Not only is the group elite and incredibly talented, but Burchill is surrounded by good people who encourage her and work hard. There is no doubt that this next year is going to be a big one for her!

A3 Performance is an independently-owned, performance swimwear company built on a passion for swimming, athletes, and performance. We encourage swimmers to swim better and faster at all ages and levels, from beginners to Olympians. Driven by a genuine leader and devoted staff that are passionate about swimming and service, A3 Performance strives to inspire and enrich the sport of swimming with innovative and impactful products that motivate swimmers to be their very best – an A3 Performer.

See A3 Performance here.

A3 Performance is a SwimSwam partner.