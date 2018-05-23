A3 Performance Inks USA National Team Member Kaersten Meitz

The leading innovator in competitive swimming, A3 Performance, signed another top athlete to their team – USA National Team Member and World University Games Silver Medalist Kaersten Meitz. A recent graduate from Purdue University, Meitz has big plans competitively and professionally looking towards 2020.

Coming out of high school, Meitz had her sights set on Purdue the moment she stepped onto campus. The team culture and the university atmosphere were everything Meitz was looking for. Not to mention, coaches John Klinge and Erica Beine gave Meitz the feeling that she could be very successful in their program. She committed shortly after her visit and never looked back.

Meitz was always a talented athlete but has made quite a name for herself in the last year. After some excellent performances at last summer’s US Nationals in Indianapolis, Meitz earned a spot on her first international team headed to the World University Games in Taipei.

“After I qualified for the World University Games last summer, my eyes were opened to all the potential opportunities I have in the sport. I want to see how far my swimming career can take me and I want to chase the dreams I never realized were within my reach until recently” said Meitz of her decision to swim post-collegiately.

Meitz has more goals set for herself outside of the pool too. Beginning in the Fall of 2018, Meitz will go on to pursue an MBA degree while continuing to train at Purdue. Meitz’s work ethic and drive to be better make her a natural fit for the A3 team.

“A3 Performance is a company that is constantly striving to find new ways to make swimmers better, and I want to be a part of that mission,” Meitz said. “I used A3 products for most of my high school career and it is a brand I trust and feel comfortable training and racing in.”

Both Kaersten and A3 Performance have excelled tremendously in the last few years. A3 Performance is excited to have an athlete like Kaersten on the team and to continue surpassing the competition together.

“I’ve known Kaersten for a long time. I know how hard she works, and I know what she is capable of. I’ve had the privilege of watching her really excel into the incredible athlete she is. She is an exceptional athlete and person. We are excited to be a part of her next chapter” said A3 Performance President and CEO Dan Meinholz.

