A3 Performance Announces Exciting Partnership With The Swim Federation of India

Courtesy of A3 Performance, a SwimSwam partner.

[Oconomowoc, WI, August 29th, 2023] – A3 Performance, a leading global provider of competitive swimwear and gear, is thrilled to announce its new partnership as the official swim sponsor of the Swim Federation of India (SFI). This collaboration marks a significant milestone in both organizations’ efforts to advance the sport of swimming in India and empower athletes to reach their full potential.

A3 Performance is renowned for its innovative approach to swimwear design and commitment to enhancing athletes’ performance in the water. The brand’s cutting-edge technology and dedication to excellence align seamlessly with the Swim Federation of India’s mission to develop world-class swimmers and promote the sport’s growth nationwide.

“We are thrilled and honored to partner with the Swim Federation of India as their official swim sponsor,” said Dan Meinholz, Founder & CEO of A3 Performance. “India has a rich history in sports, and swimming holds immense promise. Through this partnership, A3 Performance will provide Indian swimmers with the best-in-class swimwear and equipment, enabling them to excel on the international stage. Together we look forward to making a significant impact on the India Swimming landscape, nurturing talent and achieving new heights in the pool”

The Swim Federation of India has been instrumental in nurturing swimming talent and organizing events that raise the profile of the sport in the country. With A3 Performance’s support, the Federation aims to enhance training programs, facilitate access to state-of-the-art swimming gear, and create opportunities for Indian swimmers to compete at the highest levels.

“We are thrilled to have A3 Performance as our official sponsor,” said Monal Chokshi, Secretary General of the Swim Federation of India. “This partnership signifies a shared vision for the growth of swimming in India. A3 Performance’s expertise in competitive swimwear and swimming as a whole will undoubtedly contribute to the development of our athletes and help us achieve new heights in international competitions.”

As part of the sponsorship agreement, A3 Performance will provide technical assistance, product support, and other resources to the Swim Federation of India’s athletes and coaches. The partnership aims to elevate India’s swimming presence on the global stage and foster a culture of excellence within the sport.

Both A3 Performance and the Swim Federation of India look forward to a successful collaboration that will drive the growth of swimming in India and bring the country’s athletes to the forefront of international competition.

A3 Performance is a leading provider of competitive swimwear and gear, dedicated to inspiring athletes to achieve their best in the water. With a focus on innovation and cutting-edge technology,

A3 Performance is committed to producing high-quality swimwear that supports their training and enhances each athletes’ performance. For more information, visit a3performance.com.

ABOUT SWIM FEDERATION OF INDIA

The Swim Federation of India (SFI) is the national governing body for the sport of swimming in India. Dedicated to the promotion and development of swimming across the country, SFI is responsible for organizing competitions, training programs, and other initiatives to nurture swimming talent and enable athletes to succeed on the international stage. For more information, visit https://www.swimming.org.in/.