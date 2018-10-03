A Look At The Adopted Legislation By USA Swimming’s House of Delegates

USA Swimming‘s House of Delegates made a total of 18 adoptions and amendments to their rules and regulations on September 29th, including the previously announced ban of tech suits for 12 & unders.

The rule states that no technical suits shall be worn by any 12 & under USA Swimming athlete in competition at any sanctioned, approved or observed meet, though there will be exceptions for Junior Nationals, the US Open, National Championships, and the Olympic Trials. Read more about it here.

Another significant adoption was the voting to implement a new “stated gender” section for registering athletes. Amendment R-1 establishes that athletes can pick whether they identify as male or female “for the purpose of athlete swimming eligibility, competition, selection and records.” It also states that “an athlete’s stated competition category shall be referred to as ‘gender’.

Some of the other notable changes were officials can only make disqualifications for swimmers within their jurisdiction, advertising for any product involving alcohol, tobacco, etc.. at competitions won’t be allowed, and alcoholic beverages are prohibited in all areas of a meet’s venue, exceptions including US Nationals, Trials class meets, US Open, Open Water Nationals and Pro Series events or other events approved by the Chief Marketing Officer.

All Adoptions/Amendments

Effective Immediately – Competition Category/Protests: A thletes can pick whether they identify as male or female “for the purpose of athlete swimming eligibility, competition, selection and records. Protests against judgements made by starters, strokes and turns judges, etc, can only be made by the referee.

Protests against judgements made by starters, strokes and turns judges, etc, can only be made by the referee. Effective Immediately – Postponements: Meets postponed to a start date within 14 days of the original shall define age as of the first day of the original meet, more than 14 days the age will be defined as the date of the rescheduled meet.

Effective September 1, 2020 – Suits: No tech suit can be worn by any 12 & under, exceptions being Junior Nationals, US Open, Nationals, Olympic Trials.

Effective May 1, 2019 – Advertising: Advertising for products involving tobacco, nicotine, alcohol, etc, political statements, and any products that counter the values of the sport shall not be allowed.

Effective May 1, 2019 – Disqualifications: A disqualification can only be made by an official whose jurisdiction the infranaction has been committed.

Effective Immediately – Water depth: Depth must be 2 meters throughout the course, minimum depth for racing starts will be six feet.

Effective January 1, 2019 – Alcoholic beverages: alcoholic beverages are prohibited in all areas of the venue, exceptions include US Nationals, Trials class meets, US Open, Open Water Nationals and Pro Series events or other events approved by Chief Marketing Officer.

Effective Immediately – Backstroke ledges: The backstroke ledge shall conform to FINA’s specifications when used in competition.

Effective May 1, 2019 – Floating line dividers and markings: Dividers must consist of contiguous floats having a minimum diameter of 5 centimeters to a maximum diameter of 15 centimetres.

Effective Immediately – Requirements for sanction: No sanction will be granted for any event with the word ‘Olympic’ or ‘Paralympic’ is used unless consent is obtained by USA Swimming.

Effective January 1, 2019 – Requirements for approval: Operation of a drone, or any flying apparatus, is prohibited over the venue any time athletes, coaches, officials and/or spectators are present.

Effective January 1, 2019 – Code of conduct: Alterations to what violates USA Swimming‘s Code of Conduct.

Effective January 1, 2019 – Voting: All voting members of the Board of Directors, Zone Directors, the National Team Steering Committee, the National Team Athletes Committee, the Age Group Development Committee, the Rules & Regulations Committee, the Registration/Membership Committee, the Credentials/Elections Committee, the Senior Development Committee, and past USA Swimming Presidents or Board Chairs (as applicable) shall be members of the House of Delegates.

Effective January 1, 2019 – LSC Affiliations: Various changes to LSC affiliations by a club member.

From now until January 1, 2020 is the time frame in which LSCs can submit new bylaws.

To read the full adoptions and amendments, click here.