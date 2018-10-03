TYR Sport is proud to announce the launch of its most anticipated technical suit: The TYR Venzo™.

Unveiled today in Laguna Beach, CA, Olympic athletes and history making champions including Katie Ledecky, Ryan Lochte, Simone Manuel and Matt Grevers hit the stage to showcase the Venzo™ in front of the industry’s most prominent names and tastemakers. Working in conjunction with the TYR design team, Olympic athletes played an integral role in the production of this state-of-the-art technical suit. In addition, TYR is proud to note that the Venzo™ is manufactured in the U.S.A of imported goods, adding to the long list of attributes that set it apart from its competitors.

As the first and only technical suit in the industry to analyze drag from a microscopic perspective, the Venzo™ utilizes ultra smooth fiber to thread a frictionless, durable fabric. Designed with state-of-the-art Surface Lift Technology™, the suit prevents water from permeating its fabric, resulting in higher body position in the water.

In addition, a patent pending taping and inner textile design known as the suit’s Endo Compression Cage™ provides a shield of support for the abdominals, obliques and quadriceps. This cage not only creates a snapback effect in the water but also helps to increase distance per stroke. Working in tandem with this technology is the Venzo’s Seamless Exo Shell™, a sleek construction geared toward streamlining body position.

“The most important thing for us as a brand is to help athletes achieve their goals. So it’s critical for us to work with them on what they need leading into Tokyo,” began TYR Sport Chief Executive Officer Matt DiLorenzo. “This process has been all about pushing the limits in accordance with regulations and bringing that to market. Our suit is the apex, and the numbers prove it.”

Sharing in the sentiment, 6x Olympic medalist and one of TYR’s longest sponsored athletes Matt Grevers remarked, “Having been a part of the development of TYR tech suits for over 10 years, I can confidently say this is the best combination of compression and comfort. The Venzo™ was a collaborative effort with constant feedback from TYR athletes, and although it can be difficult to appease the preferences of every swimmer, I believe the design team listened to all of us to came up with best suit on the planet.”

Similarly, 12x Olympic medalist Ryan Lochte said, “Since I signed with TYR, I’ve been back and forth to their offices to test the Venzo™ at every stage of development. When it was complete, I literally felt like a superhero moving through the water. This suit will break world records, it’s that fast.”

“I have never worn a suit that makes me feel more prepared, confident, and comfortable in the water,” revealed 6x Olympic Medalist Katie Ledecky. “TYR has really taken things to the next level with the Venzo™ in terms of the suit’s durability, compression impact, and the smoothness and stability it provides in the water.”

The TYR Venzo will be available for pre-order in November of 2018. For more information, please visit https://www.tyr.com/shop/venzo .

