7 Members of Wisconsin HS Swim Team Hospitalized after Semi-Truck Crash

7 members of a boys’ high school swim team in Wauwatosa, Wisconsin were hospitalized just before Christmas after a car crash on Sunday, December 22nd.

The boys were 7 of 8 students involved in a crash where their vehicle was t-boned by a semi truck at 10:07 p.m. Of the 8, one, Keatn Ronsman, escaped serious injury. 5 of the 7 injured were taken to hospitals via Flight for Life helicopters. All 8 were members of the Wauwatosa East/West Co-Op team.

As of Tuesday, 1 of the boys remained in a hospital in Madison recovering after having his spleen removed. The parent of another swimmer, Eli Cruz, told local media that “my son had a severe concussion, with a small bleed on the brain…He had a C7 fracture, rib fractures, tailbone fracture.”

“The kids have been so great, rallying around the boys and showing them their support, and they’re so thankful,” Cruz told the local CBS affiliate. “They’re a little overwhelmed with it all because they want to reach out back to them, but the’re just so tired.”

The crash will end the high school careers for all but 1 of the seniors involved.

A GoFundMe account launched in the wake by Heidi Hegwood has raised $6,198 out of its $70,000 goal as of Wednesday evening. The GoFundMe identifies the boys only by their first names, Dylan, Alex, Eli, Keaton, Damian, Nathaniel, Chris.

The school sent 1 swimmer, Ian Kruse, and 1 diver, Mason King, to last year’s Wisconsin Boys Division I State Championship meet, but neither were involved in the crash.

