6’6” Sprinter Patrick Hemingway Commits to Villanova for 2021-22

Patrick Hemingway from Harrisburg, Pennsylvania will remain in-state to swim and study at Villanova University beginning in the fall of 2021.

“I am proud to announce my verbal commitment to further my academic and athletic career at Villanova University! I chose Villanova because of its strong academics, welcoming team culture, and supportive coaches. I would like to thank God, my family, my coaches, and my teammates for getting me to where I am today. #NovaNation #GoWildcats”

A senior at Bishop McDevitt High School, Hemingway has been a captain of his high school team for his junior and senior seasons. While the Pennsylvania High School AA State Meet was canceled last year, Hemingway swam the leadoff leg (22.90) on the winning 400 free relay in his sophomore season at the 2019 state meet. He also anchored the runner-up 200 medley relay (21.30), came in 9th in the 50 free (21.71), and tied for 10th place in the 100 back (53.61).

At school he is a member of the National Honor Society and the National Math Honor Society.

Hemingway swims for the club team Keystone Aquatics. A Futures qualifier in the 50/100 free and 100 back, he has unleashed a torrent of lifetime bests since the pools opened up again in August. At the KA End of Summer Bash, he lowered his PBs in the 50 free and 100 back. In October, it was the 200 breast and 200 fly at the KA Fall Closed Invite. A month later he was at it again, this time with a PB in the 100 breast at the KA Thanksgiving Invitational. Competing at 2020 18&U Winter Championships, he added a PB in the 200 free. In January 2021 he updated his times in the 100 free, 200 back, 100 fly, and 200 IM.

Hemingway is an Assistant Swim Coach for the Heatherfield Hurricanes in the summer.

Best SCY times:

50 free – 21.02

100 free – 46.19

200 free – 1:44.65

50 back – 24.48

100 back – 51.99

200 back – 2:00.07

100 fly – 52.53

The Wildcats placed 4th in the men’s standings at the 2020 Big East Championships. Hemingway’s best times would have scored in the A finals of the 50 free (along with then-seniors Stephen Krecsmar and Andrew Kelley) and the 100 free (with Krecsmar). He would have joined Stephen Griner and William Ritchie, a freshman and a senior last year, in the B final of the 100 back (Kelley was in the A final).

Hemingway will suit up with Andrew Mitchill, Aubrey Bowles, Carson Brockette, Henry Halloran, Joshua Brown in the Villanova class of 2025.

