66 NCAA Division I Swimming & Diving Programs Record Perfect APR Scores

The NCAA released the 2022 Academic Progress Report (APR) scores for Division I institutions on June 14th. The Division I Board of Directors issued a one-year hiatus for the public announcement of these scores in response to the COVID-19 pandemic’s impact on schools. This year’s report features a compilation of APR data from the last 4 academic years.
The NCAA implemented the APR system in 2003 to hold Division I institutions accountable for their student-athletes’ academic progress. The system utilizes a team-based metric that evaluates academic eligibility rates, retention rates, and graduation numbers. A single value is then calculated to give colleges and universities a clear idea of their academic culture’s success. The NCAA produces this single number at the end of each academic year.
The minimum APR score required is 930. If a program should fail to reach this benchmark, it will be penalized. The penalties’ severity depends on whether it is a first-time or recurring offense. To address a Division I sports team’s academic shortcomings, the NCAA can choose to authorize postseason sanctions or restrict scholarship funding. Due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Division I Board of Directors has voted to suspend penalties for the last 2 academic years. Sanctions are expected to resume in 2023.
Regardless of the suspension, the threat of sanctions does not apply to the men’s and women’s swimming & diving programs since they all surpassed the benchmark after the 2020-2021 academic year. In fact, 51 out of the 194 women’s swimming & diving programs achieved a perfect APR score of 1000. 15 out of the 131 men’s teams earned a perfect score as well.
According to the National and Sport-Group APR Averages and Trends, women’s swimming ranks 4th across the nation tied with golf and beach volleyball at a 4-year APR average of 993. Men’s swimming also ranks 4th alongside tennis, ice hockey, lacrosse, and volleyball with a 4-year APR average of 986.
|Average APRs by Sport for Women’s Teams
|Average APRs by Sport for Men’s Teams
|1. Skiing
|1. Gymnastics
|2. Gymnastics
|2. Golf
|2. Lacrosse
|2. Rifle (co-ed)
|4. Golf
|4. Tennis
|4. Beach Volleyball
|4. Ice Hockey
|4. Swimming & Diving
|4. Lacrosse
|7. Field Hockey
|4. Volleyball
|8. Tennis
|4. Swimming & Diving
|9. Soccer
|9. Water Polo
|9. Rowing
|10. Fencing
|9. Cross Country
|11. Skiing
|12. Ice Hockey
|11. Cross Country
|12. Volleyball
|13. Soccer
|14. Softball
|14. Baseball
|14. Water Polo
|15. Wrestling
|14. Fencing
|16. Track & Field
|17. Track & Field
|17. Football (FBS)
|18. Basketball
|18. Basketball
|19. Bowling
|19. Football (FCS)
Out of the 32 NCAA Division I conferences, the Patriot League has the highest APR ranking calculated from all sports. 4 women’s – American, Colgate, Holy Cross, and Lafayette – and 2 men’s – Colgate and Lafayette – swimming and diving programs from the Patriot League received perfect multi-year scores of 1000.
NCAA Conferences Ranked by Men’s and Women’s Swimming & Diving Teams 2020-2021 APRs
|Conference
|Women’s APR
|# of Schools
|Conference
|Men’s APR
|# of Schools
|1. Independent
|1000
|2
|1. Ivy League
|993
|8
|2. Big East
|998
|7
|2. Patriot League
|992
|10
|3. Colonial Athletic Association
|997
|7
|3. ACC
|991
|12
|4. ACC
|996
|12
|3. Big 12
|991
|3
|4. Conference USA
|996
|6
|3. Big East
|991
|5
|6. Atlantic 10
|995
|11
|3. Big Ten
|991
|8
|6. CCSA
|995
|9
|7. Northeast
|990
|5
|6. Mid-American
|995
|8
|8. Western Athletic
|988
|6
|6. Patriot League
|995
|10
|9. Pac-12
|987
|6
|10. America East
|994
|7
|10. America East
|986
|5
|10. Big Ten
|994
|12
|10. CCSA
|986
|5
|10. Missouri Valley
|994
|8
|10. SEC
|986
|10
|10. SEC
|994
|12
|13. AAC
|985
|2
|14. Big 12
|993
|5
|13. Atlantic 10
|985
|8
|14. Ivy League
|993
|8
|15. Mid-American
|983
|6
|16. AAC
|992
|4
|16. Mountain Pacific Sports Federation
|982
|7
|16. Mountain Pacific Sports Federation
|992
|9
|17. Colonial Athletic Association
|980
|5
|16. Pac-12
|992
|8
|18. Horizon League
|974
|7
|19. Summit League
|990
|5
|18. MAAC
|974
|9
|19. Western Athletic
|990
|8
|18. Summit League
|974
|4
|21. Mountain West
|989
|9
|21. Northeast
|989
|10
|23. Horizon League
|987
|7
The ACC men’s and women’s swimming and diving programs obtained the highest APR scores among the Power 5 conferences – the other 4 being the Big Ten, Big 12, Pac-12, and SEC. In 2020-2021, the Virginia swimmers almost attained perfect scores. The women earned 998 and the men followed right behind with 997.
From the Big Ten Conference, Indiana’s men and women as well as Minnesota’s and Michigan’s women earned perfect APR scores in the 2020-2021 academic year.
From the SEC, Florida’s women achieved a score of 996 while the men earned 985 in 2020-2021. Auburn’s women also scored 996 and the men got 980.
You can refer to the NCAA APR database to search any Division I swim program’s APR score from a particular academic year within the last 2 decades.
Weird to just mention Florida women when Auburn, LSU, Alabama recorded 996s and Kentucky was 998 and Tennessee was 1,000
Ray Looze gets 2 perfect scores.