66 NCAA Division I Swimming & Diving Programs Record Perfect APR Scores

The NCAA released the 2022 Academic Progress Report (APR) scores for Division I institutions on June 14th. The Division I Board of Directors issued a one-year hiatus for the public announcement of these scores in response to the COVID-19 pandemic’s impact on schools. This year’s report features a compilation of APR data from the last 4 academic years.

The NCAA implemented the APR system in 2003 to hold Division I institutions accountable for their student-athletes’ academic progress. The system utilizes a team-based metric that evaluates academic eligibility rates, retention rates, and graduation numbers. A single value is then calculated to give colleges and universities a clear idea of their academic culture’s success. The NCAA produces this single number at the end of each academic year.

The minimum APR score required is 930. If a program should fail to reach this benchmark, it will be penalized. The penalties’ severity depends on whether it is a first-time or recurring offense. To address a Division I sports team’s academic shortcomings, the NCAA can choose to authorize postseason sanctions or restrict scholarship funding. Due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Division I Board of Directors has voted to suspend penalties for the last 2 academic years. Sanctions are expected to resume in 2023.

Regardless of the suspension, the threat of sanctions does not apply to the men’s and women’s swimming & diving programs since they all surpassed the benchmark after the 2020-2021 academic year. In fact, 51 out of the 194 women’s swimming & diving programs achieved a perfect APR score of 1000. 15 out of the 131 men’s teams earned a perfect score as well.

According to the National and Sport-Group APR Averages and Trends, women’s swimming ranks 4th across the nation tied with golf and beach volleyball at a 4-year APR average of 993. Men’s swimming also ranks 4th alongside tennis, ice hockey, lacrosse, and volleyball with a 4-year APR average of 986.

Average APRs by Sport for Women’s Teams Average APRs by Sport for Men’s Teams 1. Skiing 1. Gymnastics 2. Gymnastics 2. Golf 2. Lacrosse 2. Rifle (co-ed) 4. Golf 4. Tennis 4. Beach Volleyball 4. Ice Hockey 4. Swimming & Diving 4. Lacrosse 7. Field Hockey 4. Volleyball 8. Tennis 4. Swimming & Diving 9. Soccer 9. Water Polo 9. Rowing 10. Fencing 9. Cross Country 11. Skiing 12. Ice Hockey 11. Cross Country 12. Volleyball 13. Soccer 14. Softball 14. Baseball 14. Water Polo 15. Wrestling 14. Fencing 16. Track & Field 17. Track & Field 17. Football (FBS) 18. Basketball 18. Basketball 19. Bowling 19. Football (FCS)

Out of the 32 NCAA Division I conferences, the Patriot League has the highest APR ranking calculated from all sports. 4 women’s – American, Colgate, Holy Cross, and Lafayette – and 2 men’s – Colgate and Lafayette – swimming and diving programs from the Patriot League received perfect multi-year scores of 1000.

NCAA Conferences Ranked by Men’s and Women’s Swimming & Diving Teams 2020-2021 APRs

Conference Women’s APR # of Schools Conference Men’s APR # of Schools 1. Independent 1000 2 1. Ivy League 993 8 2. Big East 998 7 2. Patriot League 992 10 3. Colonial Athletic Association 997 7 3. ACC 991 12 4. ACC 996 12 3. Big 12 991 3 4. Conference USA 996 6 3. Big East 991 5 6. Atlantic 10 995 11 3. Big Ten 991 8 6. CCSA 995 9 7. Northeast 990 5 6. Mid-American 995 8 8. Western Athletic 988 6 6. Patriot League 995 10 9. Pac-12 987 6 10. America East 994 7 10. America East 986 5 10. Big Ten 994 12 10. CCSA 986 5 10. Missouri Valley 994 8 10. SEC 986 10 10. SEC 994 12 13. AAC 985 2 14. Big 12 993 5 13. Atlantic 10 985 8 14. Ivy League 993 8 15. Mid-American 983 6 16. AAC 992 4 16. Mountain Pacific Sports Federation 982 7 16. Mountain Pacific Sports Federation 992 9 17. Colonial Athletic Association 980 5 16. Pac-12 992 8 18. Horizon League 974 7 19. Summit League 990 5 18. MAAC 974 9 19. Western Athletic 990 8 18. Summit League 974 4 21. Mountain West 989 9 21. Northeast 989 10 23. Horizon League 987 7

The ACC men’s and women’s swimming and diving programs obtained the highest APR scores among the Power 5 conferences – the other 4 being the Big Ten, Big 12, Pac-12, and SEC. In 2020-2021, the Virginia swimmers almost attained perfect scores. The women earned 998 and the men followed right behind with 997.

From the Big Ten Conference, Indiana’s men and women as well as Minnesota’s and Michigan’s women earned perfect APR scores in the 2020-2021 academic year.

From the SEC, Florida’s women achieved a score of 996 while the men earned 985 in 2020-2021. Auburn’s women also scored 996 and the men got 980.

You can refer to the NCAA APR database to search any Division I swim program’s APR score from a particular academic year within the last 2 decades.