55-Second Backstroker Abbie Duncan Verbally Commits to Ohio (Class of 2020)

“I’m extremely excited to announce my verbal commitment to continue my academic and athletic career at Ohio University! I can’t thank my family, friends, and coaches enough for all they have done for me! I can’t wait to see what the future holds! Go Bobcats!”

Best Times in Yards:

50 free – 25.11

100 free – 52.31

200 free – 1:53.88

500 free – 5:11.62

100 back – 55.70

200 back – 2:05.68

200 IM – 2:11.30

Her 100 backstroke will be the biggest value-add for the Bobcats. It would have ranked 2nd on the team last season and would have put her very close to the A final at the MAC Championships (where Ohio had no top 8 finishers in the event). All of Ohio’s best 100 backstrokers last season, however, were freshmen, so that will still be a very competitive group for relay spots when Duncan arrives. The Ohio women finished 7th out of 8 teams at those MAC Championships.

Duncan currently swims for South Fayette Township High School and Mount Lebanon Aqua Club

