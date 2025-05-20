3x US National Teamer, Pan American Games Champion, David Curtiss Announces Retirement

David Curtiss, once one of America’s top prospects in the sprint freestyle events, has announced his retirement from competitive swimming to pursue a career in law enforcement.

Curtiss, 22, said in an Instagram post that Monday was his first day as a sworn law enforcement officer in the town of Cary, North Carolina after finishing the Wake Tech Community College Basic Law Enforcement Training program. He was selected as the class Sergeant during his BLET program.

“Since I was a kid, I’ve dreamed of working with people — all kinds of people — and being a positive force in the community. After the last Olympic Trials, I knew my spark for swimming had faded… but a new one had ignited,” Curtiss said.

He is also continuing to work toward his bachelor’s degree in Communications at NC State, where he swam as a member of the varsity team for two years.

Curtiss was the 2022 ACC Champion in the 50 free as a freshman and earned Honorable Mention All-America honors in that race as both a freshman (15th at NCAAs) and sophomore (11th at NCAAs). He also swam on a U.S. Open Record-breaking and NCAA Championship winning 200 yard medley relay for NC State.

After his sophomore season, he left the NC State varsity program and trained with the nearby USA Swimming club the TAC Titans – one of the most successful clubs in the United States.

He last competed at the 2024 U.S. Olympic Trials, placing 11th in prelims and 16th in semi-finals of his best event, the 50 meter free.

Curtiss, a native of Yardley, Pennsylvania, just north of Philadelphia, was one of the most specialized elites in USA Swimming, a rarity in a national program that tends to reward diversity of ability. He made an Olympic Trials final in 2021 and placed 6th at only 18 years old.

Earlier that year, he broke the National High School Record in the 50 yard freestyle while representing the Pennington School.

Curtiss was a three-time member of the U.S. National Team and represented the U.S. internationally on several occasions. He won silver in the 50 free at the 2019 World Junior Swimming Championships, bronze as part of the American 400 free relay at the 2022 World Short Course Championships, and gold in the 50 free at the 2023 Pan American Games.

“I’m incredibly proud of what I accomplished in the pool. The friends I made, the teams I represented, and the honor of wearing the red, white, and blue for Team USA — I’ll carry that forever,” Curtiss added.

He retires as the 13th-fastest American man in history in the 50 meter free, tied with 10-time Olympic medalist Gary Hall Jr.