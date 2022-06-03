3-Time Big Ten Finalist Victoria Kwan Transferring to South Carolina

Recent University of Michigan graduate Victoria Kwan, a three-time finalist at February’s Big Ten Championships, announced in April that she plans to transfer to the University of South Carolina for her remaining year of NCAA eligibility.

Kwan, a 21-year-old from Ontario, Canada, placed fifth in the 400-yard IM, sixth in the 200 fly, and seventh in the 200 IM at this year’s Big Ten Championships. It marked her third year in a row making the ‘A’ finals of each event, with her times in the 400 (4:09.51) and 200 IM (1:56.80) both marking personal bests. Kwan improved significantly over her four years at Michigan, dropping 5.81 seconds from her 400 IM, 4.95 seconds from her 200 IM, and 2.65 seconds from her 200 fly.

Kwan went on to tally top-25 finishes in the 200 fly and 400 IM at the 2022 NCAA Championships. The Wolverine women followed their runner-up performance at the Big Ten Championships with a 7th-place finish at the NCAA Championships, one spot back from the previous year.

Top times (SCY)

200 fly – 1:54.17

200 IM – 1:56.80

400 IM – 4:09.51

200 breast – 2:15.86

On Instagram, the fifth-year grad transfer shared that she will be pursuing a master’s degree in educational psychology and research at South Carolina.

The Gamecock women finished 10th out of 12 teams at February’s SEC Championships, one place higher than the year prior. There, Kwan’s best times would have placed her third in the 200 fly, sixth in the 400 IM, and seventh in the 200 IM.

Kwan’s transfer continues a rebuilding trend under second-year South Carolina head coach Jeff Poppell. Of the Gamecocks’ top 10 scorers at SECs, four of them were new to the team last year, either freshmen recruits or transfers. Kwan isn’t the only Power Five transfer this offseason following the arrival of Tatiana Salcutan from Louisville.

As a member of the Canadian Junior National Team, Kwan had already competed in the 2017 World Junior Championships, the 2018 Junior Pan Pacs, and the 2019 World University Games before she arrived on campus in Ann Arbor. She was the first swimmer in the history of her club, Markham Aquatic Club, to qualify for World Junior Championships when she placed second in the 200-meter fly (2:13.58) at the 2017 Team Canada Trials.