Northwood Boys, Santa Margarita Girls Lead the CIF Psych Sheets

2018 California Interscholastic Federation Swimming & Diving Championships

CIF has released the updated psych sheets and we’ve scored out the boys’ meet and the girls’ meet. Oak Ridge dominated the boys’ contest last year, while Northgate, Gunn, San Ramon Valley and Redwood were separated by only 4 points in the next positions. This year Northwood is in a strong position, with three relays seeded in the top-5 and five swimmers (Shawn Lou, Henry Wu, Gabe Munoz, Hunter Hitchens, and HwaMin Sim) poised to score in individual events.

Bellarmine’s 200 and 400 free relays are both seeded #1 while their medley relay is 14th. Max Saunders, Nathan Yates, Kevin Sichak, and Emmanuel Ngbemeneh are seeded in the top-16. Oak Ridge will put up a challenge to Northgate and Bellarmine, with three top-8 relays and potential A-finalists Ben Dillard and Colby Mefford.

Boys’ Rankings
1 Northwood 177
2 Bellarmine 156
3 Oak Ridge 147
4 Loyola 120
5 San Ramon Valley 112
6 Northgate 103
7 Foothill 102
8 Crespi 88
9 Junipero Serra 85
10 Redwood 68
11 La Costa 67
12 Amador Valley 63
13 Aliso Niguel 62
14 Jesuit 51
15 Tesoro 42
16 Archbishop Mitty 41
17 De La Salle 40
18 Harker 37
19 Calvary 32
T20 Granada 30
T20 Campolindo 30

In the girls’ meet, Santa Margarita comes in with enough depth and breadth to make them difficult to beat. Both freestyle relays are seeded #1 and their medley is 3rd. Samantha Shelton, Anicka Delgado, Ella Ristic, and Isabelle Odgers are seeded in the top-6 in all their events, while Mackenzie Degn, Kimberly Woolfenden, Alexandra Barnes, and Marriott Hoffmann come in with top-16 times.

Monte Vista, last year’s state champion, looks to have a lock on second place with two #2-seeded relays and a #7, a pair of top-seeded times from Zoie Hartman, and potential scorers Makenna Turner, Gillian Flath, and Abriana Howard.

Girls’ Rankings
1 Santa Margarita 285
2 Monte Vista 157
3 Saint Francis 110
4 Gunn 102
5 Rio Americano 97
6 Miramonte 94
7 Davis 91
8 Clovis West 88
9 Country Day 84
10 Los Osos 83
11 Granite 69
12 Valley Christian 66
13 Redlands East Valley 65
14 Campolindo 64
15 Palo Alto 62
16 Los Altos 49
17 Leland 41
18 Menlo-Atherton 39
19 Acalanes 37
T20 Granada 35
T20 Archbishop Mitty 35

 

