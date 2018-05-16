Northwood Boys, Santa Margarita Girls Lead the CIF Psych Sheets

2018 California Interscholastic Federation Swimming & Diving Championships
- May 18-19, 2018
- Clovis Olympic Swim Complex, Clovis West High School
CIF has released the updated psych sheets and we’ve scored out the boys’ meet and the girls’ meet. Oak Ridge dominated the boys’ contest last year, while Northgate, Gunn, San Ramon Valley and Redwood were separated by only 4 points in the next positions. This year Northwood is in a strong position, with three relays seeded in the top-5 and five swimmers (Shawn Lou, Henry Wu, Gabe Munoz, Hunter Hitchens, and HwaMin Sim) poised to score in individual events.
Bellarmine’s 200 and 400 free relays are both seeded #1 while their medley relay is 14th. Max Saunders, Nathan Yates, Kevin Sichak, and Emmanuel Ngbemeneh are seeded in the top-16. Oak Ridge will put up a challenge to Northgate and Bellarmine, with three top-8 relays and potential A-finalists Ben Dillard and Colby Mefford.
|Boys’ Rankings
|1
|Northwood
|177
|2
|Bellarmine
|156
|3
|Oak Ridge
|147
|4
|Loyola
|120
|5
|San Ramon Valley
|112
|6
|Northgate
|103
|7
|Foothill
|102
|8
|Crespi
|88
|9
|Junipero Serra
|85
|10
|Redwood
|68
|11
|La Costa
|67
|12
|Amador Valley
|63
|13
|Aliso Niguel
|62
|14
|Jesuit
|51
|15
|Tesoro
|42
|16
|Archbishop Mitty
|41
|17
|De La Salle
|40
|18
|Harker
|37
|19
|Calvary
|32
|T20
|Granada
|30
|T20
|Campolindo
|30
In the girls’ meet, Santa Margarita comes in with enough depth and breadth to make them difficult to beat. Both freestyle relays are seeded #1 and their medley is 3rd. Samantha Shelton, Anicka Delgado, Ella Ristic, and Isabelle Odgers are seeded in the top-6 in all their events, while Mackenzie Degn, Kimberly Woolfenden, Alexandra Barnes, and Marriott Hoffmann come in with top-16 times.
Monte Vista, last year’s state champion, looks to have a lock on second place with two #2-seeded relays and a #7, a pair of top-seeded times from Zoie Hartman, and potential scorers Makenna Turner, Gillian Flath, and Abriana Howard.
|Girls’ Rankings
|1
|Santa Margarita
|285
|2
|Monte Vista
|157
|3
|Saint Francis
|110
|4
|Gunn
|102
|5
|Rio Americano
|97
|6
|Miramonte
|94
|7
|Davis
|91
|8
|Clovis West
|88
|9
|Country Day
|84
|10
|Los Osos
|83
|11
|Granite
|69
|12
|Valley Christian
|66
|13
|Redlands East Valley
|65
|14
|Campolindo
|64
|15
|Palo Alto
|62
|16
|Los Altos
|49
|17
|Leland
|41
|18
|Menlo-Atherton
|39
|19
|Acalanes
|37
|T20
|Granada
|35
|T20
|Archbishop Mitty
|35
