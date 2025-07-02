2025 European Junior Championships: Day Two Finals Live Recap

2025 European Junior Championships

We’ve got an action-packed series of finals and semi-finals ahead of us on day two of the 2025 European Junior Championships taking place in Slovakia.

Junior swimmers from throughout Europe will do their best to take home hardware, with Italy sitting atop the medal table early on in this competition.

We’ll see multiple chances for potential repeat winners this evening, including in the girls’ 1500m free, featuring British national champion Amelie Blocksidge and the boys’ 50m breaststroke, including 2024 champion Nusrat Allahverdi of Turkey.

Refresh this post often as we see the feats unfold one event at a time.

GIRLS 200 FREESTYLE – FINAL

World Junior Record: 1:53.65, Summer McIntosh (2023)

European Junior Record: 1:56.17, Nikolett Padar (HUN), 2023

European Record: 1:52.98, Federica Pellegrini (2009)

Championship Record: 1:57.51, Isabel Gose (2019)

2024 European Junior Champion: Minna Abraham (HUN), 1:57.52

GOLD –

SILVER –

BRONZE –

BOYS 200 FREESTYLE – FINAL

World Junior Record: 1:42.97, David Popovici (2022)

European Junior Record: 1:42.97, David Popovici (2022)

European Record: 1:42.00, Paul Biedermann (2009)

Championship Record: 1:45.26, David Popovici (2021)

2024 European Junior Champion: 1:47.74, Kristupas Trepocka (LTU)

GOLD –

SILVER –

BRONZE –

GIRLS 50 BACKSTROKE – FINAL

World Junior Record: 27.49, Minna Atherton (2016)

European Junior Record: 27.51, Daria Vaskina (2019)

European Record: 27.10, Kira Toussaint (2021)

Championship Record: 27.74, Mary-Ambre Moluh (2022)

2024 European Junior Champion: 27.94 Sara Curtis (ITA)

GOLD –

SILVER –

BRONZE –

BOYS 50 BACKSTROKE – FINAL

World Junior Record: 24.00, Kliment Kolesnikov (2018)

European Junior Record: 24.00, Kliment Kolesnikov (2018)

European Record: 23.80, Kliment Kolesnikov (2021)

Championship Record: 24.52, Kliment Kolesnikov (2018)

2024 European Junior Champion: 24.68, Mantas Kauspedas (LTU)

GOLD –

SILVER –

BRONZE –

GIRLS 100 BUTTERFLY – SEMIFINAL

World Junior Record: 56.43, Claire Curzan (2021)

European Junior Record: 56.46

European Record: 55.48, Sarah Sjostrom (2016)

Championship Record: 56.95, Lana Pudar (BIH), 2023

2024 European Junior Champion: Martine Damborg (DEN), 58.75

Top 8:

BOYS 200 INDIVIDUAL MEDLEY – SEMIFINAL

World Junior Record: 1:56.99, Hubert Kos (2021)

European Junior Record: 1:56.99, Hubert Kos (2021)

European Record: 1:55.18, Laszlo Cseh (2009)

Championship Record: 1:59.17, Tom Dean (2018)

2024 European Junior Champion: Robgert-Andrei Badea (ROU), 2:00.05

Top 8:

GIRLS 50 BREASTSTROKE – FINAL

World Junior Record: 29.30, Benedetta Pilato (2021)

European Junior Record: 29.30, Benedetta Pilato (2021)

European Record: 29.16, Ruta Meilutyte (LTU), 2023

Championship Record: 29.75, Benedetta Pilato (2021)

2024 European Junior Champion: 31.27, Smilte Plytnykaite (LTU)

GOLD –

SILVER –

BRONZE –

BOYS 50 BREASTSTROKE – FINAL

World Junior Record: 26.97, Nicolo Martinenghi (2017)

European Junior Record: 26.97, Nicolo Martinenghi (2017)

European Record: 25.95, Adam Peaty (2017)

Championship Record: 27.23, Nicolo Martinenghi (2017)

2024 European Junior Champion: 27.60, Nusrat Allahverdi (TUR)

GOLD –

SILVER –

BRONZE –

GIRLS 50 FREESTYLE – SEMIFINAL

World Junior Record: 24.17, Claire Curzan (2021)

European Junior Record: 24.56, Sara Curtis (ITA), 2024

European Record: 23.67, Sarah Sjostrom (2017)

Championship Record: 24.67, Sara Curtis (ITA), 2024

2024 European Junior Champion: Sara Curtis (ITA), 24.68

Top 8:

BOYS 200 BUTTERFLY – FINAL

World Junior Record: 1:53.79, Kristof Milak (2017)

European Junior Record: 1:52.71, Kristof Milak (2018)

European Record: 1:50.34, Kristof Milak (2022)

Championship Record: 1:53.79, Kristof Milak (2017)

2024 European Junior Champion: 1:57.42, Vlad-Stefan Mihalache (ROU)

GOLD –

SILVER –

BRONZE –

GIRLS 1500 FREESTYLE – FINAL

World Junior Record: 15:28.36, Katie Ledecky (2014)

European Junior Record: 15:55.23, Merve Tuncel (2021)

European Record: 15:38.88, Lotte Friis (2013)

Championship Record: 15:55.23, Merve Tuncel (2021)

2024 European Junior Champion: Amelie Blocksidge (GBR), 16:10.23

GOLD –

SILVER –

BRONZE –

MIXED 4×100 FREESTYLE RELAY – FINAL

World Junior Record: 3:25.92, United States (2019)

European Junior Record: 3:27.35, Russia (2020)

European Record: 3:21.81, Netherlands (2017)

Championship Record: 3:28.43, Germany (2019)

2024 European Junior Champion: Italy, 3:28.34

GOLD –

SILVER –

BRONZE –