2025 Acropolis Open Returns with €50,000 Prize Pool

Organizers of the Acropolis Swim Open in Athens, Greece have announced the dates of the 2025 edition and a renewal of the €50,000 ($54,125) prize pool.

The meet will be held from May 2-4, 2025 and is an approved qualifying event for the 2025 World Aquatics Championships in Singapore.

While no participants have announced this season, the meet usually draws a notable field of participants. Last year, that included Canadian Kylie Masse, Italian Thomas Ceccon, Greece’s Christou Apostolos, and Great Britain’s Imogen Clark. Other swimmers like Matt Sates, Kira Toussaint, Katinka Hosszu, Pieter Coetze, Szebastian Szabo, and Emre Sakci have also participated in prior years.

Meet Format

The Athens Olympic Aquatic Center is an indoor facility with an eight-lane 50m pool, with a 25m warm-down pool. The venue has the ability to seat ~6,000.

The meet will be conducted in a prelims-finals format with A/B/C finals for the 50-100-200 events, with the C finals only being available to junior swimmers. Junior swimmers for this meet are considered boys 18 & under, and girls 17 & under.

The 400 events will be swum with A/B finals (open to all ages), whereas the 800-1500 events are to be swum as timed finals. The slower heats of the distance events will be swum in the morning, with the championship final in the evening session.

The meet has €50,000 ($54,500 USD) available in prize money to be awarded to swimmers and coaches based on performance. This is a decrease from the 2022 edition of the meet which had, €70,000 ($75,000 USD) up for grabs. Athletes’ performance is judged using the World Aquatics Point Scoring system, and can also earn prize bonuses for breaking records. The top athletes across events (by stroke, and then by longer distances) will be awarded €350. Coach’s awards will be awarded by points compiled across their athletes.

Below is the prize breakdown. A full breakdown of all the available prizes can be found here.

Individual Events

1ST PLACE €400 2nd Place €200 3rd Place €150

Athletes Ranking

1ST PLACE €3,000 2nd Place €1,800 3rd Place €1,200 4th Place €800

Coaches Ranking

1ST PLACE €1,200 2nd Place €800 3rd Place €600 4th Place €400

Record Bonuses