2025 ACC Championships: Day 2 Prelims Scratches – Walsh Waves Goodbye to the 200 IM

2025 ACC SWIMMING AND DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

After having claimed both the NCAA and ACC titles last year in the 200 IM, two-time Olympian and 19-time NCAA champion, Alex Walsh has scratched out of the prelims of the 200 IM. Walsh, who entered the meet as the #1 seed with an entry time of 1:51.12, still appears on the psych sheet in five other events: the 100s fly and breast as well as the 200s free, fly, and breast. With her withdrawal, as well as teammate Aimee Canny, who also scratched, the continuation of UVA’s dominance in this event will likely fall to the now #3 seed, Leah Hayes.

Hayes will have to get through Stanford’s Torri Huske, who has opted to contest the 200 IM instead of the 50 free, where she has opted to scratch out of her #2 seed. Huske, who redshirted the last NCAA season in order to prepare better for the lead-up to the Olympic Trials, did compete in the 200 IM at the 2023 NCAA championships instead of the 50 free, so her scratch may not come as too big of a surprise.

Cal’s Isabelle Stadden, in her first ACC Championship, has scratched out of both the 200 IM (#15) and the 50 free (#17) and will thus likely swim the 100 fly, 100 back, and 200 back. Her teammate, Gabriel Jett, has also scratched out of the 200 IM. Jett, the 7th seed in the 200 IM, will instead look to improve upon his 10th seed in the 500 free, an event in which he finished 4th at last year’s NCAAs.

The Cal Bear wasn’t the only projected A-finalist to scratch out of an event this morning. NC State’s Lance Norris has, for the second year in a row, scratched out of the 500, a feat Louisville’s Thomas Bried has also accomplished. Last year, Norris was the 7th seed (4:17.00), but this year, he appeared on the pysch sheet as the 3rd seed (4:14.22).

Also seeded amongst the top 8 but scratching is Virginia Tech’s Youssef Ramadan. A NCAA champion in the 100 fly, the Hokie was the 6th seed in the 50 free (19.13). Instead, he will likely contest the other three events in which he appears on the psych sheet, the 100s fly, back and free.

All Top-24 Scratches