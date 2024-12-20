2024 Vladimir Salnikov Cup: World Champion llya Borodin Grabs 400 IM Gold

2024 VLADIMIR SALNIKOV CUP

Thursday, December 19th – Saturday, December 21st

Nevskaya Volna Water Sports Center, St. Petersburg, Russia

SCM (25m)

Meet Central

Results

The 2024 Vladimir Salnikov Cup kicked off last night in St. Petersburg, Russia with the three-day competition offering the nation’s swimmers a chance to cap off their 2024 year of racing on a high note.

Day one of the Cup saw Alexander Kudashev reap gold in the men’s 200m fly, posting a time of 1:52.62 to get the edge over runner-up Alexander Kharlanov.

Kharlanov settled for silver less than half a second back in 1:52.92 while Egor Pavlov registered 1:53.10 for the bronze.

Both Kudashev and Kharlanov were already listed among the top 25 swimmers in the world on the season, with the former owning a season-best of 1:52.43 for 17th to the latter’s 1:52.54 to rank 18th.

Ilya Borodin wrangled up the gold in the men’s 400m IM, hitting 4:02.48 to beat the field by nearly 4 seconds.

Less than a week ago, 21-year-old Borodin captured the 2024 Short Course World Championships title in this event, having turned in a time of 3:56.83 in Budapest, racing as a neutral athlete.

The women’s edition of the 200m back saw Milana Stepanova get it done for gold, registering a time of 2:04.09.

The next-closest competitor was Elizaveta Agapitova who touched in 2:06.41 for silver followed by Daria Zarubenkova who bagged bronze in 2:07.77.

Stepanova owns a lifetime best of 2:04.62 in this event, a time she put on the books during the prelims at this year’s Short Course World Championships. In Budapest, she ultimately placed 8th in the final as a neutral athlete, clocking 2:05.06.

26-year-old Arina Surkova was too quick to catch in the women’s 50m free, hitting 24.04 to get to the wall first.

Alexandra Kuznetsova was next in line at 24.17 followed by Daria Trofimovva who landed on the podium in 24.23, good enough for bronze.

Additional Notes