2024 Magnus Cup Day 1 Recap

2024 Magnus Cup Invitational

November 21-24, 2024

Robert F. Busbey Natatorium, Cleveland, Ohio

25 yards (SCY)

Results

Scores Through Day 1:

Women:

Akron, University of 450 Tulane University 343 Xavier University 198.5 Cleveland State University 163 St Bonaventure University 153 Niagara University 147 Bowling Green State University 142 University of Toledo 127 Youngstown State University 64.5 Indiana University of PA 40 Canisius University 36 Valparaiso University 2

Men:

Cleveland State University 514.5 St Bonaventure University 301 Youngstown State University 266.5 Xavier University 241 Niagara University 190 Indiana University of PA 89 Canisius University 72 Valparaiso University 66 Le Moyne College 64 Ashland University 58

A dozen teams competed at the Cleveland State pool last night for day 1 of the Magnus Cup Invite.

On the women’s side, Akron University led the way, putting a dominant 100-point lead over second place Tulane University. Akron took both relays, starting with a 1:30.62 to win the 200 free relay by over a second. They then closed the session with a 3:37.52 400 medley relay, out-touching Tulane by .1.

Tulane women had some fireworks of their own. Most notably, freshman Lise Coetzee dropped 11 seconds off her 500 free best time to win. The South African swam a 4:49.50 after never breaking five before today. This season is her first ever swimming yards, but a 4:49 is still four seconds faster than the conversion for her best 400 free (4:21.68 to 4:53.19).

Coetzee’s teammate Catherine Russo took the 50 free in 22.29.

Akron also had two individual winners: Bela Noble in the 3m springboard and Abby Daniel in the 200 IM. Daniel was the only swimmer under the two minute barrier, posting a 1:58.69. Daniel swam in back-to-back-back women’s A-finals, placing third in the women’s 50 free (22.56) and swimming butterfly on the winning medley relay.

On the men’s side, host team Cleveland State leads the way after day 1.

The most dominant win of the night was Cleveland State senior Jackson Nester. Nester took the 200 IM in 1:47.46 to win by over two seconds. His teammate Paddy Johnston then won the 50 free in 20.12. Johnston led-off Cleveland State’s winning 200 free relay in 20.15 (final time 1:20.24).

St. Bonaventure bested the host team in the final event of the night, winning the 400 medley relay in 3:1374.

Other event winners: