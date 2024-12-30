Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

High-Level International Meets For January 2025

We’re saying goodbye to the year 2024 and looking ahead to 2025, which brings along with it a host of elite competitions including the European Junior Championships (July), World Championships (July), and European Short Course Championships (December).

Before we get to those high-profile meets, however, we need to first check some January meets off the list. Let’s see what we have to look forward to this month in terms of international competitions.

Please let me know in the comments of any I may have inadvertently missed.

01/11 – 01/12 Tokyo New Year Swimming Championships (JPN)
01/11 – 01/12 Victorian Sprint Championships (AUS)

01/16 – 01/18 Apostolos Pavlos Meet (GRE)
01/17 – 01/19 South Australia State Open Championships (AUS)

01/23 – 01/26 Kosuke Kitajima Cup (JPN)
01/23 – 01/26 Australian Open Water Championships (AUS)
01/23 – 01/25 Geneva Challenge (SUI)

01/30 – 02/01 Luxembourg Euro Meet (LUX)

