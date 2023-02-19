2023 Women’s MVC Championships: Missouri State Wins 7th Straight Title

2023 Women’s MVC Championships

February 15-18, 2023

Iowa City, Iowa

SCY (25 yards)

Defending Champion: Missouri State (6x)

The 2023 women’s MVC Championships wrapped up yesterday evening in Iowa City. Missouri State secured their 7th straight MVC title with a total of 1326 points. Indiana State scored 1200.5 points for a historic 2nd-place team finish, while Illinois State placed 3rd with 997 points.

Illinois State’s Madyson Morse and Eva Reyes were named the Swimmer and Diver of the Year, respectively. Olivia Herron from SIU was awarded Freshman Swimmer of the Year, while Dave Collins from Missouri State was named the MVC Coach of the Year.

Final Team Scores:

Missouri State – 1,326 Indiana State – 1,200.5 Illinois State – 997 Northern Iowa – 881 Southern Illinois – 854 Marshall – 791 UIC – 718.5 Evansville – 390 Little Rock – 351 Valparaiso – 187

Eszter Laban from Marshall opened the final session with a decisive victory in the 1650 freestyle. She clocked a 16:50.44 to top the field by nearly 5 seconds. Missouri State junior Vera Margula earned 2nd with a 16:55.13, marking a 10 second drop from her entry time. Margula’s teammate, Sophia Coleta, rounded out the podium in 3rd with a 16:56.11.

Southern Illinois sophomore Celia Pulido successfully defended her title in the 200 backstroke with a final time of 1:56.01, less than a second off what she swam at this meet last year. Northern Iowa’s Amber Finke recorded a personal best time of 1:57.34 to touch 2nd.

Jordan Wenner from Missouri State got her hand on the wall first in the 100 freestyle to stop the clock at 50.03. There was a tight race just behind her for 2nd, with Alexa Szadorski and Faith Larsen touching just 0.02 apart to finish 2nd and 3rd. Notably, Illinois State’s Emma Feltzer was disqualified in finals after clocking a 49.88 in prelims.

Illinois State senior Madyson Morse completed her breaststroke sweep with a victory in the 200 breaststroke. She again set a new MVC conference and meet record with a final time of 2:11.58, putting her nearly a second ahead of the rest of the final. Southern Illinois freshman Olivia Herron took runner-up at 2:12.44.

Indiana State senior Margaret Gray reclaimed her title in the 200 fly with a final time of 2:01.54. She finished a second ahead of Missouri State’s Lily DeSpain, who posted a 2:02.57 to touch 2nd.

Missouri State ended their meet with one final victory in the 400 freestyle relay. The team of Sami Roemer (50.39), Ulyana Zubina (50.65), Anna Lucas (50.03), and Wenner (49.59) combined for a 3:20.66, putting them ahead of Illinois State by just half a second.