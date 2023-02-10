2023 VHSL Occoquan Region (6C): Josh Howat Breaks Three Meet Records

2023 VHSL Occoquan Region (6C)

February 3-4, 2023

Oakton, Virginia

SCY (25 yards)

Top 3 Teams:

Boys:

Robinson – 357 Thomas Jefferson – 317 Woodson – 294

Girls:

Woodson – 370.5 Robinson – 354 Lake Braddock – 250.5

The Virginia High School League (VHSL) Region meets were contested across Virginia last weekend.

JT Schmid powered Robinson to victory, with two individual titles swam in meet record fashion. The UNC commit first won the 200 IM in 1:50.42, just half a second off what he swam at the Patriot District meet a few weeks ago.

Schmid, a junior, also destroyed the meet record in the 100 backstroke. He touched the wall in a personal best time of 48.32, taking nearly 2 seconds off Eric Lundgren’s record from 2021.

Josh Howat, a sophomore from Lake Braddock, also had a spectacular meet. He picked up two individual victories, as well as was a key member of two winning relays. He first won the 50 free with a time of 20.78 in finals. Though he did not break the Region record in the individual race, he clocked a 20.51 lead-off leg in the 200 freestyle relay to take it down.

His second individual victory was in the 200 freestyle. He recorded a time of 1:39.61 in finals to break Beck Hastings’ meet record of 1:41.25 that he had set the previous day in prelims. Howat was a little over a second off his personal best time in the event or 1:38.15, which is from the NCAP Invite in December.

Howat proved to be a pivotal piece of Lake Braddock’s record breaking 400 freestyle relay. As the anchor leg in finals, Howat split a 43.87, making up over a second deficit on Thomas Jefferson en route to victory and a new meet record of 3:07.41. In prelims, he recorded a 45.05 lead-off leg to bring his individual Region record total for the weekend to three.

The girls’ side of the meet was highlighted by Emma Redman and Jillian Ferrari, who picked up two individual victories apiece.

Redman, a senior from Justice, dominated the 200 IM to set a new meet record time of 2:01.69. Her swim also marked a personal best time by nearly 2 seconds. She went on to win the 100 breaststroke in 1:02.91, just off her personal best she set in December.

Redman ended her meet with four 1st-place finishes all told, as she was a member of Justice’s winning 200 medley relay and 200 freestyle relay.

Ferrari, a Georgia Tech commit, posted two season best times to win her respective events and lead Woodson to the team title. She recorded a 23.60 in the 50 free to top the field by over a half a second. Her second victory came in the 100 back, where she decisively won in 55.64.

The VHSL Swim & Dive State Championships will be held next week, beginning on February 16th.

Other Event Winners:

Boys 1-meter diving – Nathaniel Grannis (Woodson)

Girls 1-meter diving – Elisabeth Rockefeller (Lake Braddock)

Boys 200 medley relay: Robinson

Girls 200 free – Aleena Stukus (Robinson)

Boys 100 fly – Andrew Bolz (Robinson)

Girls 100 fly – Sophie Scadron (Fairfax)

Boys 100 free – Jack Fulham (Robinson)

Girls 100 free – Ava Graig (Woodson)

Boys 500 free – Beck Hastings (Thomas Jefferson)

Girls 500 free – Lien Nguyen (Woodson)

Boys 100 breast – Dawson McGill (West Springfield)

Girls 400 freestyle relay – Woodson

