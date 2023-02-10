2023 Schroeder A+ Meet: Kieran Smith Hits 4:10.85 500 FR And 42.39 100 FR

Schroeder YMCA A+ Meet

February 3-5, 2023

Walter Schroeder Aquatic Center, Brown Deer, WI

SCY (25 yards)

Results

Schroeder YMCA hosted their 43rd annual A+ Meet in Brown Deer, Wisconsin. The competition typically attracts club teams from Wisconsin and surrounding midwest states like Illinois and Minnesota.

The biggest name competing at the meet was Olympian Kieran Smith, who was participating as the “featured Speedo Athlete” of the meet. Smith competed in the 100 free and 500 free, clocking a 42.39 and 4:10.85, respectively.

Smith’s 500 time is about four seconds off his personal best of 4:06.32 from 2020, but is just two seconds off what he swam at the NCAA Championships last year. His 100 free was also just half a second slower than his personal best of 41.79, which he set at NCAAs in 2021. Although Smith does not compete collegiately anymore, his 500 time would be 3rd nationally right now.

Isaac Fleig opened his meet with a new boys 17-18 Wisconsin State Record in the 1000 freestyle. Fleig, a Wisconsin commit, clocked a 9:04.89 to break Luke Bushman’s previous record of 9:12.17 from 2008. Fleig later took 2nd in the 500 behind Smith at 4:25.42.

Elmbrook’s Campbell Stoll, a Texas commit, was the high-point winner for the girls’ fifteen and up age group. She collected wins in the 200 free (1:48.55), 200 fly (1:58.34), and 400 IM (4:09.65). Her 400 IM time marked a personal best by over 5 seconds, while her 200 free was a best by a little over a second.

Stoll’s teammates Lucy Thomas and Reese Tiltmann also secured victories of their own. Thomas touched first in the 100 breast in a meet record time of 59.20, and completed her breaststroke sweep with a time of 2:14.11 in the 200 breast. Tiltmann won the 200 IM in a personal time of 2:00.37, shaving off a few tenths from last spring. Thomas is set to join Stanford this fall, while Tiltmann will head to Indiana.

The 13-14 boys were led by 13-year-old Max Garbacz, who won three events. He first dropped over 15 seconds in the 400 IM to post a 4:16.37, then swam a 2:03.83 in the 200 fly for a 7 second best time. He also took off 7 seconds in the 200 breaststroke to record a 2:14.49 for his 3rd win.

On the girls’ 13-14 side of the meet, 14-year-old Alyse Block won five of her seven individual events. She opened her meet with a fantastic swim in the 500 free, where she dipped below the five-minute barrier for the first time (4:59.80). She grabbed her other victories in the 100 free (51.04), 100 fly (56.04), 200 IM (2:05.65), and 200 fly (2:06.17).

Jiawen Xue dominated the boys’ 11-12 age group with seven individual wins total. He opened with a victory in the 200 IM (2:07.72), followed by wins in the 500 (5:13.61), 50 back (25.96), 100 IM (59.19), 100 back (57.37), 50 free (24.57), and 200 free (1:59.49). Emmie Goodavish secured the high-point award for 11-12 girls, winning both the 100 IM (1:02.86) and 100 free (54.41).