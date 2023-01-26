2023 Penn State Swim Camps – Sign Up Today

2023 PENN STATE COMPETITIVE SWIM CAMPS
Who Should Attend
Penn State Swim Camps are open to students entering grades 4-12 next fall. It is preferred, but not required, that swimmers have a year competitive swimming as the camps are not “learn-to-swim” camps.
Swim Performance Day Camp
June 2-4
Grades 4-12
Penn State Swim Performance Day Camp is designed to focus on the fundamentals of performance. This camp will emphasize the skills, in and out of the water, that will allow swimmers to improve their competitive swimming experience. Each swimmer will receive specific instruction on all facets of a competitive race as well as workout fundamentals and tips. Campers will have one of the most comprehensive and up-to-date training camp experiences available in the United States.
Features of the Swim Performance Day Camp:
- Instruction by the Penn State Coaching staff
- Sports Health Care staff available for instructional sessions
Fee: $435 (includes instruction, camp shirt, lunch on Saturday, no housing)
***DAY CAMP ONLY/NO HOUSING
Meal: Lunch will be provided on Saturday. Bring your water bottle to refill during camp. Gatorade & water will be provided.
Accommodations
Participants are responsible for their own housing arrangements. A list of hotels, as well as additional information and maps, can be found HERE!
2023 PENN STATE COMPETITIVE SWIM CAMPS
Swim Competitive Training & Technique Camp
June 19-23
Grades 4-12
Penn State Swim Competitive Training & Technique Camp is designed to focus on the fundamentals of technique, training, and performance. This camp will emphasize the skills, in and out of the water, that will allow swimmers to improve their competitive swimming experience. Each swimmer will receive specific instruction on all facets of a competitive race as well as workout fundamentals and tips. Workouts are structured to improve stroke technique with a combination of drills, skills, and training. Campers will have one of the most comprehensive and up-to-date training camp experiences available in the United States.
Features of the Competitive Training & Technique Camp:
- Instruction & training workouts provided by the Penn State Coaching staff
- Sports Health Care staff available for instructional sessions
Fees:
$800 resident (includes instruction, housing, meals, camp shirt, swim cap)
$675 day camper (includes instruction, all meals, camp shirt, swim cap, no housing)
Meals: Dinner on the first day to breakfast on the last day. Bring a water bottle to refill during camp. Gatorade & water will be provided.
2023 PENN STATE COMPETITIVE SWIM CAMPS
Facilities — McCoy Natatorium features 3 indoor pools. Campers will train in the short-course, indoor facility.
Equipment — Campers must bring their own goggles, swim suits, cap, towel(s), snorkel, fins, kickboard, pull buoy, tennis shoes and appropriate dry land attire. Personal equipment will NOT be shared. Also, campers should bring a water bottle to refill during camp and their own mask(s).
Penn State Sport Camps
Gardner House
Elm Road
University Park, PA 16802
Fax: 814-865-8883
E-mail: [email protected]
In accordance with NCAA guidelines, all Penn State University Sport Camps and Clinics are open to any and all entrants, limited only by specified number, age, grade level and/or gender of its participants.