2023 Patriot League Men and Women Swimming and Diving Box Score

2023 PATRIOT LEAGUE CHAMPIONSHIPS

February 15-18, 2023

Kinney Natatorium – Lewisburg, PA

25 Yards (SCY)

Champions: Women: Navy (12x) Men Navy (19x)

Championship Central

Live Results

First a few notes

Men

The highest scoring class was the Sophomore class from U.S. Navy with 234.5 individual points. They were followed by the Freshmen class from Army with 216.

Army return the most individual points with 572.5 returning. U.S. Navy are next best with 530.5.

The most points any team had in a single event was U.S. Navy with 73 in the 1 mtr Diving. Next best was Army with 69 in the 200 Free.

The best individual swim in a final according to Swimulator power points was Jonah Harm a JR from U.S. Navy with a 45.87 in the 100 Fly.

Women

The highest scoring class was the Junior class from U.S. Navy with 238 individual points. They were followed by the Sophomore class from Army with 185.5.

U.S. Navy return the most individual points with 586 returning. Army are next best with 421.

The most points any team had in a single event was U.S. Navy with 64 in the 200 Free. Next best was U.S. Navy with 59.0 in the 100 Breast.

The best individual swim in a final according to Swimulator power points was Mimi Watts a JR from American with a 52.76 in the 100 Fly.

Final Scores Men

Team Total Individual Swimming Points Relay Points Diving Points Scoring Individual Count Scoring Relay Count Scoring Diving Count 1 U.S. Navy 856.5 516.5 200 140 45 5 10 2 Army 846.5 605.5 168 73 49 5 6 3 Bucknell 538.5 342.5 154 42 35 5 6 4 Loyola (Md) 455 301 128 26 28 4 2 5 BU 247 136 110 1 22 4 1 6 Lehigh 180.5 42.5 138 0 10 5 0 7 American 148.5 23.5 112 13 6 5 2 8 LAFA 132 24 96 12 6 4 4 9 HOLY 110 13 94 3 3 5 1 10 Colgate 107.5 9.5 98 0 3 5 0

Final Scores Women

Team Total Individual Swimming Points Relay Points Diving Points Scoring Individual Count Scoring Relay Count Scoring Diving Count 1 U.S. Navy 799 550 188 61 45 5 6 2 Army 615.5 380.5 178 57 34 5 5 3 Bucknell 540.5 317.5 154 69 34 5 8 4 BU 381 163 118 100 20 4 8 5 Lehigh 377.5 255.5 106 16 31 4 2 6 Loyola (Md) 246 108 138 0 11 5 0 7 American 221 98 120 3 10 5 1 8 Colgate 202.5 80.5 122 0 12 5 0 9 HOLY 148 34 110 4 6 5 2 10 LAFA 81 17 64 0 4 4 0

Individual Scores by Year Men

Returning points are calculated as Freshmen, Sophomore, Junior points + points for athletes with no year listed

U.S. Navy Army Bucknell Loyola (Md) BU Lehigh American LAFA HOLY Colgate FR 151 216 84 73 17 4 2 15 0 9.5 SO 234.5 203.5 132 139 39 35.5 13 14 2 0 JR 145 153 100.5 39 21 3 21.5 0 14 0 SR 126 106 68 76 60 0 0 7 0 0 GS 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Returning 530.5 572.5 316.5 251 77 42.5 36.5 29 16 9.5

Individual Scores by Year Women

Returning points are calculated as Freshmen, Sophomore, Junior points + points for athletes with no year listed

U.S. Navy Army Bucknell BU Lehigh Loyola (Md) American Colgate HOLY LAFA FR 126 152.5 83 56 50 25 19 26 4 9 SO 174 185.5 91 85 87 23 1 10 8 3 JR 238 83 118.5 122 58 60 65 44.5 22 0 SR 25 16.5 94 0 76.5 0 16 0 4 5 GS 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Returning 586 421 292.5 263 195 108 85 80.5 34 12

Score Progression Men

What the score was after each event

U.S. Navy Army Bucknell Loyola (Md) BU Lehigh American LAFA HOLY Colgate 200 Medley Relay 40 32 30 34 28 26 24 0 18 22 3 mtr Diving 107 65 52 48 28 26 33 7 21 22 800 Free Relay 147 99 84 78 54 54 47 31 43 40 500 Free 208 166 100 84 59 54 47 31 43 40 200 IM 245 220.5 129.5 105 70 54 47 31 43 42 50 Free 258.5 271.5 160.5 129 78 68 60.5 31 43 42 400 Medley Relay 298.5 305.5 192.5 129 108 96 84.5 57 65 60 100 Fly 343.5 325.5 230.5 168 108 100.5 89.5 57 65 63.5 400 IM 392.5 368.5 250.5 194 120 100.5 89.5 62 65 63.5 200 Free 428.5 437.5 280.5 205 124 105.5 89.5 62 65 63.5 100 Breast 472.5 471.5 303.5 234 140 105.5 91.5 62 71 63.5 100 Back 514.5 520.5 316.5 274 146 105.5 91.5 67 71 63.5 1 mtr Diving 587.5 560.5 336.5 286 147 105.5 95.5 72 71 63.5 200 Free Relay 627.5 594.5 366.5 318 147 133.5 121.5 96 89 85.5 1650 Free 658.5 656.5 400.5 329 159 137.5 122.5 96 89 85.5 200 Back 680.5 718.5 408.5 358 190 140.5 122.5 96 89 85.5 100 Free 716.5 763.5 447.5 378 195 145.5 123.5 100 89 85.5 200 Breast 772.5 799.5 463.5 393 221 145.5 124.5 100 94 85.5 200 Fly 816.5 812.5 508.5 423 221 152.5 124.5 110 96 89.5 400 Free Relay 856.5 846.5 538.5 455 247 180.5 148.5 132 110 107.5

Score Progression Women

What the score was after each event

U.S. Navy Army Bucknell BU Lehigh Loyola (Md) American Colgate HOLY LAFA 200 Medley Relay 40 30 32 28 0 34 26 22 24 18 800 Free Relay 80 64 64 56 30 56 44 48 48 18 500 Free 117 110 96 56 61 63 44 50 48 18 200 IM 158 148 102 70 77 83 44 70 48 18 50 Free 202.5 179 121 77 83 96 64 84.5 48 18 1 mtr Diving 234.5 206 152 125 97 96 64 84.5 51 18 400 Medley Relay 268.5 246 180 125 121 128 94 106.5 77 36 100 Fly 314.5 262 180 149 143 143 114 118.5 77 36 400 IM 350.5 274 232 169 163 143 114 118.5 81 36 200 Free 414.5 308 258 171 185 143 114 125.5 81 36 100 Breast 473.5 349 279 176 185 147 123 126.5 94 38 100 Back 503.5 366.5 294.5 210 197 167 140 126.5 100 41 200 Free Relay 543.5 400.5 324.5 242 223 195 162 150.5 118 55 1650 Free 575.5 407.5 374.5 246 268 198 163 158.5 118 60 200 Back 599.5 434.5 402.5 266 291 218 168 164.5 120 60 100 Free 645.5 472.5 429.5 273 303 218 188 164.5 125 60 200 Breast 704.5 510.5 464.5 274 308 218 194 164.5 129 67 200 Fly 736 545.5 470.5 299 349.5 224 194 174.5 129 67 3 mtr Diving 765 575.5 508.5 351 351.5 224 197 174.5 130 67 400 Free Relay 799 615.5 540.5 381 377.5 246 221 202.5 148 81

Points in Each Event Men

What each team scored in each event. Points in () are returning points defined as points from swimmers who are not SRs or 5th Years

U.S. Navy Army Bucknell Loyola (Md) BU Lehigh American LAFA HOLY Colgate 200 Medley Relay 40 32 30 34 28 26 24 18 22 3 mtr Diving 67 (65) 33 (33) 22 (15) 14 (0) 9 (9) 7 (7) 3 (3) 800 Free Relay 40 34 32 30 26 28 14 24 22 18 500 Free 61 (61) 67 (56) 16 (16) 6 (6) 5 (3) 200 IM 37 (20) 54.5 (54.5) 29.5 (29.5) 21 (4) 11 (0) 2 (2) 50 Free 13.5 (13.5) 51 (36) 31 (11) 24 (24) 8 (3) 14 (14) 13.5 (13.5) 400 Medley Relay 40 34 32 30 28 24 26 22 18 100 Fly 45 (37) 20 (9) 38 (31) 39 (39) 4.5 (4.5) 5 (5) 3.5 (3.5) 400 IM 49 (49) 43 (43) 20 (20) 26 (6) 12 (12) 5 (5) 200 Free 36 (36) 69 (32) 30 (18) 11 (11) 4 (0) 5 (5) 100 Breast 44 (12) 34 (34) 23 (23) 29 (16) 16 (0) 2 (2) 6 (6) 100 Back 42 (35) 49 (38) 13 (13) 40 (40) 6 (6) 5 (2) 1 mtr Diving 73 (66) 40 (40) 20 (15) 12 (0) 1 (1) 4 (4) 5 (5) 200 Free Relay 40 34 30 32 28 26 24 18 22 1650 Free 31 (31) 62 (60) 34 (34) 11 (11) 12 (12) 4 (4) 1 (1) 200 Back 22 (16) 62 (62) 8 (7) 29 (29) 31 (26) 3 (3) 100 Free 36 (36) 45 (26) 39 (23) 20 (20) 5 (2) 5 (5) 1 (1) 4 (0) 200 Breast 56 (24) 36 (36) 16 (16) 15 (15) 26 (12) 1 (1) 5 (5) 200 Fly 44 (29) 13 (13) 45 (45) 30 (30) 7 (7) 10 (10) 2 (2) 4 (4) 400 Free Relay 40 34 30 32 26 28 24 22 14 18

Points in Each Event Women

What each team scored in each event. Points in () are returning points defined as points from swimmers who are not SRs or 5th Years

U.S. Navy Army Bucknell BU Lehigh Loyola (Md) American Colgate HOLY LAFA 200 Medley Relay 40 30 32 28 34 26 22 24 18 800 Free Relay 40 34 32 28 30 22 18 26 24 500 Free 37 (37) 46 (46) 32 (15) 31 (31) 7 (7) 2 (2) 200 IM 41 (41) 38 (38) 6 (6) 14 (14) 16 (4) 20 (20) 20 (20) 50 Free 44.5 (44.5) 31 (28) 19 (12) 7 (7) 6 (6) 13 (13) 20 (20) 14.5 (14.5) 1 mtr Diving 32 (32) 27 (27) 31 (29) 48 (48) 14 (14) 3 (0) 400 Medley Relay 34 40 28 24 32 30 22 26 18 100 Fly 46 (46) 16 (16) 24 (24) 22 (15) 15 (15) 20 (20) 12 (12) 400 IM 36 (36) 12 (12) 52 (39) 20 (20) 20 (0) 4 (4) 200 Free 64 (64) 34 (34) 26 (21) 2 (2) 22 (22) 7 (7) 100 Breast 59 (45) 41 (35) 21 (14) 5 (5) 4 (4) 9 (0) 1 (1) 13 (13) 2 (2) 100 Back 30 (30) 17.5 (17.5) 15.5 (15.5) 34 (34) 12 (0) 20 (20) 17 (17) 6 (6) 3 (3) 200 Free Relay 40 34 30 32 26 28 22 24 18 14 1650 Free 32 (32) 7 (7) 50 (30) 4 (4) 45 (45) 3 (3) 1 (0) 8 (8) 5 (0) 200 Back 24 (24) 27 (27) 28 (28) 20 (20) 23 (14) 20 (20) 5 (5) 6 (6) 2 (2) 100 Free 46 (46) 38 (35.5) 27 (18) 7 (7) 12 (12) 20 (20) 5 (5) 200 Breast 59 (48) 38 (33) 35 (21) 1 (1) 5 (5) 6 (0) 4 (4) 7 (7) 200 Fly 31.5 (31.5) 35 (35) 6 (6) 25 (25) 41.5 (25) 6 (6) 10 (10) 3 mtr Diving 29 (29) 30 (30) 38 (38) 52 (52) 2 (2) 3 (3) 1 (0) 400 Free Relay 34 40 32 30 26 22 24 28 18 14

Individual Breakdown Men

Power are Swimulator power points. Those are a way to quantify time quality independent of what event the time is from. Includes only final times and final dive scores.

U.S. Navy

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Andrew, Everet SO 54 500 Free 2 4:21.23 652 200 Free 1 1:35.26 682 100 Free 2 43.72 648 Colwell, Pat JR 52 100 Fly 2 46.87 674 100 Back 4 48.13 567 200 Fly 1 1:45.08 639 Schultz, Jackson SR 48 200 IM 5 1:46.65 625 100 Breast 2 52.64 720 200 Breast 2 1:55.15 694 Harm, Jonah JR 45 200 IM 9 1:46.19 641 100 Fly 1 45.87 756 100 Back 3 48.12 568 Stump, Zach FR 42 500 Free 6 4:24.97 590 400 IM 5 3:51.47 567 1650 Free 4 15:15.89 558 Shaw, Blake SO 40 3 mtr Diving 1 363.35 1 mtr Diving 1 364.95 Cranfield, Conor SO 34 500 Free 4 4:21.88 641 200 Free 3 1:36.62 622 1650 Free 14 15:58.68 312 Moore, George JR 34 3 mtr Diving 2 352.95 1 mtr Diving 2 340.1 Brooker, George FR 33 200 IM 12 1:49.03 538 400 IM 3 3:51.28 571 200 Back 7 1:47.03 517 Sciulli, Anthony FR 31 3 mtr Diving 3 348.7 1 mtr Diving 4 299.95 Lee, James SR 30 200 IM 20 1:51.96 416 100 Breast 4 53.86 633 200 Breast 4 1:57.83 616 Lockhart, Austin SO 29.5 50 Free 5 20.2 586 100 Back 13 49.55 452 100 Free 7 44.61 563 Sukeena, Nate SO 26 200 IM 11 1:48.44 561 100 Breast 9 54.97 551 200 Breast 8 2:00.49 533 Peng, Zach SO 26 3 mtr Diving 7 291.2 1 mtr Diving 5 298.85 Douberly, Jake SO 25 400 IM 7 3:54.39 510 200 Back 13 1:48.61 455 200 Fly 9 1:49.29 477 Selnick, Ben SR 24 200 IM 14 1:50.14 493 100 Fly 11 48.78 511 200 Fly 4 1:48.09 527 Phillips, Michael FR 23 400 IM 10 3:54.35 511 100 Breast 14 56.21 450 200 Breast 6 1:59.31 571 Lambert, Jack FR 22 500 Free 9 4:25.63 578 400 IM 19 4:02.68 327 1650 Free 6 15:27.07 497 Roodzant, Nathan SR 15 100 Fly 15 49.03 487 100 Back 10 49.14 487 200 Back 11 1:48.33 466 McGovern, Garrett JR 14 500 Free 10 4:26.55 562 200 Free 20 1:40.78 411 100 Free 10 44.55 569 Christopher, Lance SR 9 3 mtr Diving 15 188.25 1 mtr Diving 10 264.85 Kinsella, Paul SR 0 3 mtr Diving 19 139.2 1 mtr Diving 19 137.5

Army

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Wesley, Sam JR 52 200 IM 1 1:45.81 654 400 IM 4 3:51.32 570 200 Back 2 1:44.73 599 Barrieault, Brice FR 51 500 Free 1 4:20.25 667 400 IM 8 3:56.00 476 1650 Free 1 15:09.45 591 Edwards, Alex SO 46.5 200 IM 3 1:46.21 640 100 Back 2 48.1 570 200 Back 5 1:45.78 562 Tate, Wes SO 46 500 Free 3 4:21.33 650 200 Free 5 1:37.3 592 1650 Free 3 15:15.59 560 Rankin, Kohen FR 44 50 Free 13 20.44 535 100 Breast 1 52.61 722 200 Breast 1 1:54.80 704 Tansill, Ian JR 43 500 Free 5 4:23.04 622 200 Free 7 1:38.04 556 1650 Free 2 15:12.83 574 Bannister, Bruce JR 42 200 IM 7 1:48.6 555 100 Breast 5 53.88 632 200 Breast 3 1:57.42 628 Harlow, Owen SO 37 50 Free 3 19.98 630 200 Free 11 1:38.97 509 100 Free 4 44.01 622 Falls, Tanner SR 36 50 Free 11 20.33 561 200 Free 2 1:36.03 648 100 Free 6 44.36 588 Vorthmann, Ben FR 35 50 Free 4 20.14 598 100 Fly 9 48.19 564 100 Free 8 44.7 554 Kling, Joey FR 32 200 IM 10 1:47.33 601 100 Back 9 48.64 527 200 Back 3 1:45.1 586 Newman, Isaac SO 31 3 mtr Diving 4 344.3 1 mtr Diving 3 328.0 Bernauer, Clayton SO 29 500 Free 12 4:28.28 531 400 IM 2 3:51.15 573 1650 Free 10 15:44.31 396 Leith, Zac FR 28 50 Free 16 20.9 427 100 Back 7 49.04 495 200 Back 4 1:45.46 574 Dwyer, Sean SR 26 500 Free 8 4:27.76 540 200 Free 6 1:37.34 590 1650 Free 15 15:59.82 306 Zhang, Alex FR 26 3 mtr Diving 6 293.7 1 mtr Diving 6 291.6 Powell, Jacob SR 22 100 Fly 8 48.84 505 100 Back 8 49.23 479 200 Back 17 1:50.84 364 Rankin, William SR 22 50 Free 9 20.13 600 200 Free 10 1:38.96 510 100 Free 11 44.64 560 Elahmadi, Adam JR 16 3 mtr Diving 12 238.8 1 mtr Diving 8 259.8 Pogue, Jack SO 14 500 Free 16 4:34.19 414 100 Fly 17 49.19 472 200 Fly 6 1:48.25 520

Bucknell

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Gehrig, John JR 48.5 200 IM 3 1:46.21 640 100 Fly 3 47.73 604 200 Fly 2 1:45.13 638 Kuyl, Leo SR 43 50 Free 1 19.75 673 100 Fly 10 48.76 513 100 Free 3 43.92 630 Kopac, Christopher SO 41 500 Free 7 4:25.16 586 200 Free 4 1:37.26 593 1650 Free 5 15:26.48 501 Dorsel, Andy SO 38 200 IM 6 1:47.49 596 400 IM 6 3:52.47 548 200 Fly 7 1:48.4 514 Fabian, Chris JR 37 100 Fly 4 47.95 585 100 Back 6 48.95 502 100 Free 9 44.5 574 Disanto, Justin SO 36 50 Free 8 20.29 567 100 Breast 8 54.85 560 100 Free 5 44.2 603 Wynne, Shane FR 19 200 IM 16 1:50.31 486 400 IM 15 4:00.73 371 200 Fly 3 1:47.95 532 Vinarub, Jackson FR 17 3 mtr Diving 8 265.5 1 mtr Diving 11 259.7 Crossing, Alex FR 15 500 Free 13 4:28.37 529 400 IM 17 4:02.11 340 1650 Free 8 15:38.82 429 Basista, Noah JR 14 100 Fly 25 50.27 366 100 Breast 10 55.0 549 200 Breast 10 2:00.67 527 Hedges, Will SO 14 200 IM 24 1:53.54 347 100 Breast 12 55.62 499 200 Breast 9 2:00.1 545 Krug, Jack FR 13 3 mtr Diving 13 228.45 1 mtr Diving 9 267.75 Pirone, Nicholas SR 12 3 mtr Diving 10 253.95 1 mtr Diving 12 258.15 Stef, Christian SR 11 50 Free 22 20.95 415 200 Free 8 1:38.51 533 100 Free 22 45.87 424 Beagle, Braden FR 11 500 Free 19 4:35.39 390 400 IM 13 3:58.82 414 200 Back 10 1:47.57 496 Shoemaker, William FR 9 500 Free 23 4:37.69 344 200 Free 36 1:44.97 199 1650 Free 9 15:41.9 410 Shopis, Nick SO 3 50 Free 25 21.03 395 200 Free 14 1:40.1 449 100 Free 18 45.47 470 Baker, Alec SR 1 200 Free 16 1:40.27 439 100 Back 22 51.04 328 100 Free 23 45.98 411 Kiesel, Garrett SR 1 400 IM 21 4:03.05 319 100 Back 25 51.48 293 200 Back 16 1:49.53 417 Crane, Kevin JR 1 200 IM 18 1:51.71 427 400 IM 16 4:01.29 358 200 Breast 17 2:04.92 377

Loyola (Md)

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Verheyen, Max SR 50 200 IM 2 1:45.82 653 400 IM 1 3:50.22 591 100 Breast 6 54.07 618 Hayburn, Patrick SO 40 50 Free 10 20.27 572 100 Fly 6 48.01 580 100 Back 1 47.73 597 Kelly, Caleb JR 37 50 Free 2 19.76 671 100 Fly 18 49.23 468 100 Free 1 43.27 690 Mueller, Henry SO 35 500 Free 11 4:27.39 547 200 Free 9 1:37.75 570 200 Back 1 1:44.42 609 Shinnick, Cameron FR 34 100 Fly 5 48.0 581 100 Back 11 49.26 477 200 Fly 5 1:48.15 524 Gozdan, Michael SO 28 200 IM 13 1:49.80 507 100 Breast 7 54.39 595 200 Breast 7 2:00.34 538 Still, Jack SR 26 3 mtr Diving 5 302.15 1 mtr Diving 7 275.45 Hearn, Harry SO 23 100 Fly 7 48.6 528 200 Free 21 1:40.85 407 200 Fly 8 1:49.79 455 Cross, Teddy FR 23 50 Free 20 20.73 468 100 Back 5 48.38 548 200 Back 9 1:45.45 574 Conlin, Floyd FR 6 200 IM 21 1:52.28 402 400 IM 11 3:54.61 505 200 Breast 19 2:05.41 360 Dickey, Carter FR 6 500 Free 25 4:39.39 311 200 Free 25 1:41.73 359 1650 Free 11 15:45.29 390 Stewart, Tyler SO 5 200 IM 23 1:53.46 351 400 IM 18 4:02.50 331 200 Fly 12 1:51.37 386 Plavoukos, Alex SO 5 500 Free 24 4:39.24 314 200 Free 24 1:41.43 375 1650 Free 12 15:50.22 361 Venit, Michael FR 4 50 Free 33 21.43 299 100 Breast 13 55.98 470 200 Breast 21 2:06.38 326 Eisenmann, Zach SO 3 500 Free 37 4:47.91 171 200 Breast 14 2:03.59 425 Reid, Zach JR 2 500 Free 32 4:44.29 225 200 Free 15 1:40.17 445 100 Free 24 46.04 404 Zarzycki, Tyler SO 0 1 mtr Diving 20 135.05 Champagne, Dylan SR 0 100 Fly 24 50.01 391 200 Free 32 1:44.04 240 200 Fly 17 1:51.97 360 Knurek, Tyler FR 0 50 Free 23 20.97 410 100 Back 20 50.74 352 100 Free 17 45.44 473

BU

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Falkstrom, Kyle SR 41 200 IM 8 1:48.72 550 100 Breast 3 53.83 635 200 Breast 5 1:58.42 598 Grisbaum, Dolan SO 18 500 Free 14 4:30.31 492 400 IM 14 4:00.05 386 1650 Free 7 15:36.91 440 Ponomarev, Tony FR 16 200 IM 19 1:51.91 418 100 Back 12 49.53 454 200 Back 8 1:47.46 500 Herman, Nathan SO 15 200 IM 27 1:54.47 308 400 IM 9 3:54.08 516 200 Breast 11 2:00.84 521 Olin, Jackson JR 13 100 Fly 19 49.29 462 200 Free 19 1:40.69 416 200 Back 6 1:46.98 519 Whatmore, Sarsen SR 11 500 Free 15 4:31.35 471 200 Free 13 1:39.6 476 200 Back 12 1:48.55 457 Lee, Justin JR 5 50 Free 14 20.48 526 100 Fly 20 49.85 407 100 Free 15 45.88 423 Lindner, Jacob SR 5 50 Free 12 20.38 548 100 Back 19 50.57 366 100 Free 19 45.51 465 Carlson, Andy SO 4 200 IM 33 1:56.63 226 200 Breast 13 2:02.73 455 Pierce, Adrien JR 3 50 Free 19 20.72 471 100 Back 16 49.79 432 200 Back 15 1:49.45 421 Thomas, Ethan SR 3 50 Free 18 20.71 473 100 Fly 37 51.49 255 100 Free 14 45.12 509 Liao, Justin SO 2 200 IM 40 1:57.97 181 100 Breast 22 58.01 303 200 Breast 15 2:04.6 388 Johnson, David FR 1 3 mtr Diving 17 184.65 1 mtr Diving 16 203.15 Mason, Andreas SR 0 100 Fly 39 52.15 204 200 Free 39 1:45.72 169 100 Free 31 46.93 303 Duffy, Keegan SO 0 50 Free 36 21.56 270 100 Back 21 50.91 338 200 Back 18 1:51.06 355 Cho, Ben FR 0 50 Free 26 21.09 381 100 Fly 31 51.05 293 100 Free 27 46.42 360 Jackson, Toby JR 0 500 Free 34 4:44.95 214 100 Fly 30 51.01 296 200 Fly 20 1:53.87 280 Bressan, Pier SO 0 500 Free 22 4:37.24 353 200 Free 22 1:41.22 387 100 Free 25 46.22 383

Lehigh

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Norris, Tim SO 22 50 Free 7 20.28 569 200 Free 12 1:39.45 484 100 Free 12 44.65 559 Goodyear, Connor SO 6 500 Free 17 4:33.63 426 200 Free 17 1:40.56 423 200 Fly 11 1:51.36 386 Davis, Sean SO 4 500 Free 20 4:35.94 379 400 IM 20 4:02.99 320 1650 Free 13 15:54.42 336 Lee, Elvin SO 3.5 100 Fly 13 48.98 492 100 Back 26 51.53 290 200 Back 26 1:54.44 229 Kisker, Ben FR 3 50 Free 41 21.88 204 100 Back 17 50.33 386 200 Back 14 1:48.70 451 McCurley, Aiden JR 2 50 Free 15 20.53 515 100 Breast 21 57.42 349 100 Free 21 45.82 430 Patti, Alex JR 1 100 Fly 23 49.99 393 200 Free 18 1:40.61 421 200 Fly 16 1:52.55 335 Williams, Aaron FR 1 50 Free 21 20.85 439 100 Fly 16 49.2 471 100 Free 36 47.65 229 Figueroa, Alfredo FR 0 400 IM 29 4:14.06 123 1650 Free 22 16:32.21 153 200 Fly 31 1:59.68 104 Eberly, Caleb SR 0 50 Free 46 22.66 90 100 Back 30 52.37 230 100 Free 40 48.09 190 Gewartowski, Nick JR 0 50 Free 40 21.73 234 200 Free 43 1:46.85 131 100 Free 41 48.15 185 Krause, Jack FR 0 50 Free 32 21.3 330 100 Fly 21 49.86 406 200 Fly 19 1:52.67 330 Devilbiss, Jack FR 0 50 Free 27 21.1 378 100 Breast 18 56.72 407 100 Free 28 46.7 328 Zhang, James FR 0 200 IM 38 1:57.75 188 200 Free 33 1:44.12 236 200 Back 28 1:55.07 208 Newcamp, Gavin SO 0 200 IM 29 1:55.70 260 100 Fly 32 51.18 281 200 Fly 23 1:54.07 272 Drucis, Connor JR 0 500 Free 36 4:47.55 176 400 IM 22 4:05.68 263 200 Fly 25 1:54.87 242 Casey, Keagan JR 0 500 Free 26 4:39.46 310 200 Free 23 1:41.41 376 1650 Free 19 16:26.03 177

American

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Buckley, Nick JR 13.5 50 Free 5 20.2 586 100 Fly 45 52.4 186 100 Free 20 45.64 451 Batt, Griffin SO 13 3 mtr Diving 9 254.35 1 mtr Diving 13 250.2 Farris, Caleb JR 6 50 Free 17 20.69 478 100 Fly 12 48.84 505 100 Free 16 46.4 362 Clough, Colin FR 2 50 Free 34 21.47 290 100 Breast 15 56.95 388 100 Free 28 46.7 328 Timme, Will JR 1 100 Fly 33 51.24 276 100 Breast 20 57.23 365 200 Breast 16 2:05.78 347 Melin, Joe JR 1 500 Free 21 4:36.03 377 200 Free 35 1:44.32 227 1650 Free 16 16:12.2 240 Reilly, Jack FR 0 400 IM 24 4:06.54 246 200 Fly 21 1:54.01 275 Morris, Madan FR 0 100 Fly 42 52.23 198 100 Back 35 53.41 168 200 Fly 27 1:56.64 182 O’Malley, Kai FR 0 100 Fly 40 52.19 201 200 Free 37 1:45.70 170 200 Fly 29 1:57.14 167 Harrison, Henry SO 0 50 Free 44 22.56 101 100 Fly 48 54.28 87 Deitch, Will JR 0 50 Free 38 21.67 246 100 Breast 19 56.96 387 100 Free 37 47.67 227 Delehanty, Aidan SO 0 50 Free 28 21.14 368 100 Fly 38 51.97 217 100 Back 27 51.57 287 Elvambuena, Aldrich SR 0 200 IM 42 1:58.43 168 100 Back 34 53.04 189 200 Back 28 1:55.07 208 Young, Griffin JR 0 200 IM 37 1:57.50 196 400 IM 25 4:09.07 198 200 Breast 23 2:07.72 282 Coleman, Nate FR 0 200 IM 26 1:53.98 329 100 Back 32 52.39 229 200 Back 22 1:52.09 314 Brown, Seamus SO 0 500 Free 45 4:53.22 109 1650 Free 18 16:24.98 182 200 Fly 26 1:56.05 201 Silbert, Kyle SR 0 500 Free 41 4:49.88 146 200 Free 41 1:46.75 134 1650 Free 24 16:44.53 112 Cordero, Carlos JR 0 500 Free 33 4:44.35 224 200 Free 29 1:43.47 267 100 Free 35 47.31 262

LAFA

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Campbell, Andrew SO 12 500 Free 18 4:35.09 396 400 IM 12 3:56.95 455 200 Fly 10 1:50.12 441 Curtis, Peter FR 9 3 mtr Diving 11 244.8 1 mtr Diving 14 237.1 Tupper, Aaron SR 7 50 Free 24 20.99 405 100 Back 14 49.57 451 100 Free 13 45.1 511 McManus, Sean FR 3 500 Free 27 4:40.75 286 100 Fly 26 50.66 328 200 Fly 14 1:52.01 358 Boudreaux, Aidan FR 3 3 mtr Diving 16 184.45 1 mtr Diving 15 215.0 Kawash, Peter SO 2 200 IM 22 1:52.72 383 100 Back 15 49.76 434 200 Back 19 1:51.76 327 Lapsley, Jimmy JR 0 100 Fly 36 51.48 256 100 Back 18 50.53 369 200 Back 22 1:52.09 314 LeTourneau, Avery SO 0 100 Fly 22 49.98 394 100 Back 30 52.37 230 200 Fly 22 1:54.04 273 Cummings, Matt SR 0 50 Free 48 23.61 25 100 Breast 28 1:00.69 138 200 Breast 27 2:12.17 160 Crow, Jamison SR 0 50 Free 42 21.91 198 100 Fly 44 52.35 190 200 Fly 28 1:56.96 172 Hayes, Daniel FR 0 50 Free 37 21.66 248 100 Fly 27 50.7 325 100 Free 34 47.21 273 Mazziotti, Kyle SO 0 50 Free 35 21.54 274 100 Back 36 53.77 149 100 Free 39 48.02 196 Jimenez, Tim SO 0 50 Free 30 21.23 346 100 Breast 25 58.23 286 100 Free 38 47.77 218 Arena, Antonio SO 0 50 Free 29 21.17 361 200 Free 27 1:42.48 318 100 Free 30 46.79 318 Robinson, Sean SO 0 200 IM 41 1:58.24 173 100 Breast 24 58.1 296 200 Breast 26 2:09.08 240 Krystkiewicz, Tommy SO 0 200 IM 35 1:56.98 214 100 Back 24 51.4 300 200 Back 25 1:53.99 244 Oleson, Jack SO 0 500 Free 43 4:50.48 139 100 Breast 23 58.06 299 200 Breast 20 2:06.15 334 Sabella, Nick SR 0 500 Free 42 4:50.23 142 200 Free 45 1:49.16 72 1650 Free 23 16:41.48 121 Weber, Tommy FR 0 500 Free 31 4:44.2 226 200 Free 28 1:43.27 277 100 Free 32 47.11 283

HOLY

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Nascimben, Charlie JR 11 200 IM 17 1:51.70 427 100 Breast 11 55.24 530 200 Breast 12 2:02.53 463 Clow, Christopher JR 3 3 mtr Diving 14 195.2 1 mtr Diving 17 191.0 Hess, Rory SO 2 200 IM 36 1:57.42 199 100 Fly 28 50.77 318 200 Fly 15 1:52.17 351 Maher, Spencer JR 0 400 IM 27 4:11.08 165 200 Breast 25 2:09.02 242 Fletcher, Will SO 0 100 Fly 47 53.64 114 100 Back 37 54.21 129 200 Fly 32 1:59.92 99 O’Brien, Brendan SO 0 100 Fly 35 51.44 259 100 Breast 26 1:00.06 169 200 Fly 24 1:54.69 249 Shea, Matthew SR 0 50 Free 45 22.57 100 200 Free 44 1:47.99 98 100 Free 43 48.49 158 Villani, Chris FR 0 50 Free 43 22.16 155 100 Fly 43 52.29 194 100 Free 44 49.12 116 Miquel, Quentin FR 0 200 IM 44 2:00.43 116 400 IM 30 4:14.08 122 200 Back 30 1:55.38 199 Michael, Alex FR 0 200 IM 34 1:56.80 220 200 Free 31 1:43.97 243 100 Free 42 48.21 180 Manzella, Timmy JR 0 200 IM 28 1:55.4 271 400 IM 28 4:12.28 147 200 Back 31 1:56.91 155 Bubonovich, Zach FR 0 200 IM 25 1:53.69 341 100 Breast 17 56.54 422 200 Breast 18 2:05.37 361 Sorenson, Jack FR 0 500 Free 46 4:54.97 93 100 Back 23 51.38 301 200 Back 24 1:52.55 296 Seeger, Cole JR 0 500 Free 40 4:49.83 146 200 Free 42 1:46.80 132 200 Breast 28 2:14.69 110 Reilly, Chris FR 0 500 Free 39 4:49.22 154 400 IM 31 4:17.72 82 1650 Free 25 16:49.68 98 Walsh, Patrick SO 0 500 Free 35 4:45.68 203 100 Back 29 52.34 232 200 Back 21 1:52.01 317 Moscetti, Luca SO 0 500 Free 30 4:43.00 246 200 Free 37 1:45.70 170 1650 Free 17 16:16.55 219 Greiner, John FR 0 500 Free 28 4:41.11 279 200 Free 30 1:43.58 262 1650 Free 21 16:27.69 171 Dalton, Troy JR 0 3 mtr Diving 18 141.15 1 mtr Diving 18 157.7

Colgate

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Jee, Ryan FR 5.5 200 IM 15 1:50.25 489 100 Fly 13 48.98 492 200 Breast 24 2:08.07 271 Freund, Matt FR 4 500 Free 29 4:42.49 255 100 Fly 29 50.96 301 200 Fly 13 1:51.75 369 Santry, Emmet SO 0 200 Free 34 1:44.28 229 200 Back 32 2:01.34 68 Morneault, Luke SO 0 50 Free 47 22.8 76 200 Free 46 1:50.67 47 100 Free 45 50.18 65 Luedde, Cooper SO 0 50 Free 39 21.72 236 100 Fly 41 52.22 199 100 Free 32 47.11 283 Lira, Jack FR 0 50 Free 31 21.28 334 200 Free 26 1:42.03 342 100 Free 26 46.24 381 Duthie, Zach SR 0 200 IM 46 2:04.62 47 400 IM 31 4:17.72 82 200 Fly 33 2:01.7 68 Casavant, Jack FR 0 200 IM 45 2:01.56 93 100 Fly 46 52.51 179 100 Breast 27 1:00.52 146 Cassidy, Kerry SO 0 200 IM 43 1:59.37 142 100 Breast 29 1:01.9 90 200 Breast 29 2:18.34 60 Nejame, Neil JR 0 200 IM 38 1:57.75 188 100 Back 33 52.84 200 200 Back 27 1:54.48 228 Szypula, Matthew FR 0 200 IM 32 1:56.34 236 400 IM 26 4:10.29 178 200 Back 20 1:51.88 322 Cecil, Morgan SO 0 200 IM 31 1:56.02 248 100 Fly 34 51.37 265 200 Fly 18 1:52.32 344 Mazzacano, Andrew FR 0 200 IM 30 1:55.79 256 400 IM 22 4:05.68 263 200 Breast 22 2:06.95 307 Wray, Peyton SO 0 500 Free 44 4:51.9 123 100 Back 28 51.91 262 1650 Free 20 16:26.43 176 Rose, Alex FR 0 500 Free 38 4:48.17 168 200 Free 40 1:45.74 169 200 Fly 30 1:58.09 141

Individual Breakdown Women

Power are Swimulator power points. Those are a way to quantify time quality independent of what event the time is from. Includes only final times and final dive scores.

U.S. Navy

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Walsh, Lauren FR 54 200 IM 2 2:00.1 636 100 Breast 2 1:01.50 641 200 Breast 1 2:12.05 663 Horner, Cameron JR 53 500 Free 3 4:50.50 592 200 Free 1 1:47.59 634 1650 Free 2 16:53.45 468 Baldwin, Gabi JR 45 200 IM 8 2:03.62 521 200 Free 2 1:47.71 629 200 Back 2 1:56.30 645 Eldridge, Sarah FR 45 500 Free 4 4:54.08 538 400 IM 4 4:21.72 506 1650 Free 4 17:00.76 429 Shields, Tiffany SO 43.5 50 Free 4 23.45 525 200 Free 5 1:48.95 579 100 Free 4 50.53 572 Irwin, Caroline SO 42.5 50 Free 9 23.33 548 100 Fly 2 53.15 676 200 Fly 2 1:59.23 617 Gavigan, Riley JR 35 200 IM 11 2:02.78 550 100 Breast 3 1:01.57 637 200 Breast 6 2:16.64 543 Kim, MacKenzie 31 1 mtr Diving 4 278.4 3 mtr Diving 3 303.95 Pratt, Hannah JR 30 50 Free 13 23.59 496 200 Free 6 1:49.79 543 100 Free 6 50.77 550 Weaverling, Catherine SO 28 100 Fly 5 55.09 543 100 Back 10 56.53 456 200 Back 10 2:01.38 489 Novack, Maya JR 28 50 Free 3 23.43 529 200 Free 19 1:52.07 436 100 Free 7 50.92 537 Koutavas, Maddie FR 27 200 IM 26 2:08.28 343 100 Breast 7 1:02.82 563 200 Breast 4 2:14.72 596 Sullivan, Abbie JR 27 500 Free 11 4:57.04 489 400 IM 10 4:23.87 465 200 Fly 5 2:00.71 567 Johnson, Reagan SR 25 50 Free 30 24.34 339 100 Breast 5 1:02.35 591 200 Breast 8 2:18.66 482 Luong, Jennifer SO 22 100 Fly 6 55.16 538 100 Back 9 56.03 493 100 Free 21 52.19 412 Harris, Haley SO 22 200 IM 10 2:01.87 581 400 IM 5 4:23.3 476 200 Fly 16 2:07.9 287 Polidori, Ali 17 1 mtr Diving 6 265.6 3 mtr Diving 13 250.3 Murphy, Megan SO 16 100 Fly 15 56.85 401 100 Back 5 55.98 496 100 Free 20 52.16 415 Ratcliffe, Darby JR 13 1 mtr Diving 13 246.6 3 mtr Diving 9 275.2 Corbi, Katie JR 7 50 Free 16 23.7 474 100 Fly 19 57.02 387 100 Free 11 51.45 486

Army

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Cole, Meghan SO 49 50 Free 2 22.93 622 100 Fly 3 53.79 634 100 Free 3 50.43 581 Gilmore, Catriona FR 47 200 IM 3 2:00.58 621 100 Breast 4 1:01.9 618 200 Breast 3 2:14.23 609 Williams, Clara SO 47 500 Free 5 4:54.35 533 200 Free 3 1:48.21 609 100 Free 2 50.09 610 Migault, Aurelie JR 46 200 IM 9 2:01.26 600 100 Breast 1 1:00.76 682 200 Breast 2 2:12.3 657 Webber, Molly FR 44 500 Free 1 4:47.9 629 200 Free 4 1:48.77 586 200 Fly 9 1:59.81 597 Zhang, Melinda JR 37 200 IM 6 2:02.69 553 400 IM 9 4:21.77 505 200 Fly 4 2:00.35 579 Donnell, Minh SO 34 1 mtr Diving 2 296.25 3 mtr Diving 2 306.75 Peterson, Layne FR 30.5 50 Free 27 24.3 348 100 Back 3 55.14 554 200 Back 4 1:58.32 588 Macmullan, Kira FR 23 500 Free 7 4:57.94 473 200 Back 8 2:00.78 510 Gibbs, Abigail SO 22 1 mtr Diving 9 286.35 3 mtr Diving 6 274.65 Kroening, Maggie SO 14 500 Free 17 5:01.73 406 200 Free 14 1:51.4 468 200 Fly 8 2:01.53 537 Baumgartner, Autumn SO 13.5 50 Free 8 23.78 457 200 Free 29 1:55.23 285 100 Free 14 51.85 447 McDonald, Maggie SR 11 200 IM 19 2:06.46 414 100 Breast 11 1:04.12 477 200 Breast 12 2:21.02 405 O’Shaughnessy, Bridge FR 7 500 Free 20 5:03.04 382 400 IM 25 4:44.72 102 1650 Free 10 17:19.27 329 Huang, Angela SR 5.5 50 Free 14 23.66 482 100 Fly 18 56.73 411 100 Free 14 51.85 447 Rotenberg, Mary SO 4 400 IM 14 4:30.68 326 1650 Free 20 17:51.15 178 200 Back 16 2:10.06 183 Clark, Maddie SO 2 100 Fly 27 57.94 312 100 Back 15 57.98 347 200 Back 27 2:08.58 229 Teuscher, Kayla FR 1 1 mtr Diving 16 223.85 3 mtr Diving 17 234.0 Wagner, Grace FR 0 50 Free 25 24.17 375 100 Fly 29 58.2 291 100 Free 26 52.45 386 Laursen, Evelyn FR 0 200 IM 27 2:08.98 316 400 IM 21 4:38.89 177 200 Fly 21 2:09.07 246

Bucknell

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Vumbacco, Sabrina SR 42 500 Free 2 4:48.23 625 200 Free 12 1:51.03 486 1650 Free 1 16:45.13 509 McGann, Caroline JR 37 500 Free 8 4:58.33 466 200 Free 7 1:49.98 535 1650 Free 5 17:03.69 413 Doss, Abby JR 31 200 IM 14 2:04.48 490 400 IM 3 4:21.41 512 200 Breast 7 2:17.13 529 Hunter, Esme JR 29.5 200 IM 16 2:07.38 378 100 Back 3 55.14 554 200 Back 6 2:00.05 534 Craig, Catherine SR 27 200 IM 17 2:06.12 427 400 IM 6 4:26.63 409 200 Breast 5 2:16.07 559 Catherwood, Meghan SO 26 1 mtr Diving 7 255.65 3 mtr Diving 5 282.45 Hinthorn, Gina SO 23 1 mtr Diving 8 255.25 3 mtr Diving 7 250.25 Bolden, Jennifer FR 23 50 Free 17 23.85 442 200 Free 9 1:49.95 536 100 Free 5 50.73 554 Feld, Emma FR 22 500 Free 13 5:00.36 431 400 IM 11 4:25.33 436 200 Back 7 2:00.68 513 Sunderhauf, Skye SO 18 200 IM 23 2:07.21 385 400 IM 7 4:27.74 387 200 Fly 11 2:03.01 481 Lichtner, Kayla JR 16 50 Free 7 23.61 492 200 Free 23 1:53.42 370 100 Free 13 51.62 470 Kehley, Claire FR 16 500 Free 18 5:01.93 402 200 Free 31 1:55.81 259 1650 Free 3 16:55.27 458 Frias, Regina SO 13 1 mtr Diving 11 255.0 3 mtr Diving 10 274.4 Stallmeyer, Ava FR 12 50 Free 52 30.36 0 100 Breast 14 1:04.58 446 200 Breast 9 2:18.27 494 Ritorto, Alexandra SR 12 50 Free 12 23.58 498 100 Breast 10 1:03.93 490 200 Breast 31 2:27.45 205 Dokina, Lizzie SO 11 50 Free 51 29.9 0 100 Breast 8 1:03.11 544 200 Breast 29 2:26.38 234 Donati, Sophia SR 11 50 Free 15 23.67 480 200 Free 17 1:51.81 449 100 Free 9 50.86 542 Kelly, Kyla FR 10 200 IM 15 2:04.66 483 400 IM 12 4:30.19 336 200 Back 14 2:03.13 426 Gottwald, Kate JR 5 1 mtr Diving 18 219.9 3 mtr Diving 12 252.3 Douek, Naomi SR 2 1 mtr Diving 15 238.7 3 mtr Diving 23 215.95 Giles, Rylie SO 0 500 Free 24 5:05.86 332 200 Free 26 1:54.11 336 1650 Free 18 17:45.94 199

BU

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Newman, Haley FR 54 200 IM 5 2:01.8 583 400 IM 1 4:16.04 604 200 Fly 1 1:58.58 638 Souza, Sophia SO 36 1 mtr Diving 3 287.2 3 mtr Diving 1 311.1 Cameron, Sumi JR 35 1 mtr Diving 1 300.35 3 mtr Diving 4 302.35 Mitchell, Lara JR 33 50 Free 21 23.96 419 100 Back 2 54.58 589 200 Back 3 1:57.9 600 Cataldo, Marina SO 18 1 mtr Diving 10 256.95 3 mtr Diving 8 249.15 Eckhart, Keilah SO 14 500 Free 21 5:04.02 365 100 Fly 9 55.66 499 200 Fly 12 2:04.09 438 Kim, Madison JR 13 50 Free 23 24.08 394 100 Fly 11 55.94 477 100 Free 10 51.41 490 Sorbello, Sydney JR 13 200 IM 18 2:06.42 416 100 Back 6 56.47 461 200 Back 18 2:05.76 328 Moy, Karina JR 11 1 mtr Diving 12 247.2 3 mtr Diving 11 263.9 Hoyt, Clarissa JR 10 100 Fly 12 56.17 458 100 Breast 12 1:04.15 475 200 Breast 17 2:23.32 329 Pastushan, Alex SO 9 100 Fly 16 56.97 391 100 Back 13 57.54 380 200 Back 13 2:02.68 443 Brenner, Blythe JR 7 50 Free 10 23.51 513 100 Back 17 58.3 324 100 Free 17 52.06 426 Scafetta, Ashley SO 5 500 Free 19 5:02.13 399 1650 Free 13 17:30.29 272 200 Breast 16 2:23.91 310 Ramey, Sasha SO 3 50 Free 28 24.32 344 100 Fly 14 56.38 441 100 Free 25 52.41 390 Langenbach, Stella FR 2 500 Free 34 5:12.63 221 200 Free 15 1:51.94 442 100 Free 22 52.22 409 Ho, Rena FR 0 1 mtr Diving 17 224.25 3 mtr Diving 19 232.9 Liu, Stephanie SO 0 50 Free 42 24.95 226 100 Breast 24 1:06.77 296 100 Free 43 54.48 204 McCarty, Fia SO 0 200 IM 45 2:13.89 157 100 Breast 21 1:06.37 322 200 Breast 21 2:24.64 287 Berzanski, Ava JR 0 200 IM 21 2:06.74 403 100 Breast 23 1:06.45 317 200 Breast 22 2:24.69 285 Belyakov, Anastasia JR 0 500 Free 32 5:12.49 223 200 Breast 25 2:25.13 271

Lehigh

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Hardy, Sarah SR 45.5 200 IM 7 2:03.25 534 400 IM 2 4:19.64 544 200 Fly 2 1:59.23 617 Ludwig, Mairin FR 33 500 Free 9 4:53.94 540 200 Free 8 1:50.22 524 1650 Free 6 17:06.21 400 Stevens, Julia JR 31 200 IM 13 2:04.29 497 100 Fly 4 54.33 598 200 Fly 7 2:01.33 544 Werwaiss, Willa SO 31 500 Free 6 4:55.13 521 200 Free 13 1:51.17 479 200 Back 5 1:58.75 575 Martin, Natalie SO 27 500 Free 14 5:00.55 427 1650 Free 8 17:09.09 384 200 Fly 6 2:01.04 555 Wilson, Hallie SR 21 50 Free 32 24.39 329 100 Back 7 56.62 450 200 Back 9 2:01.09 499 Fresa, Noel JR 18 50 Free 11 23.57 501 200 Free 16 1:53.46 368 100 Free 8 50.93 536 Gill, Sarah SO 16 1 mtr Diving 5 272.15 3 mtr Diving 15 229.95 Donaldson, Dagny FR 14 500 Free 12 4:57.13 487 200 Free 22 1:53.37 372 1650 Free 9 17:10.67 376 Mikalic, Maggie SO 13 500 Free 16 5:03.37 376 1650 Free 7 17:08.91 385 200 Fly 20 2:08.24 275 Carper, Ashley SR 7 50 Free 31 24.35 337 100 Fly 10 55.92 478 100 Free 18 52.14 418 Manthorp, Sarah JR 7 50 Free 22 24.06 398 200 Free 11 1:50.59 507 100 Free 16 52.03 429 Hofmann, Caitlin FR 3 400 IM 19 4:37.98 191 100 Breast 25 1:06.79 295 200 Breast 14 2:22.21 366 Thompson, Kelsey JR 2 200 IM 28 2:09.01 315 100 Breast 17 1:05.92 352 200 Breast 15 2:22.82 345 Prekop, Danielle SR 2 200 IM 22 2:06.8 401 400 IM 15 4:30.72 325 200 Breast 20 2:24.63 287 Lord, Hannah SR 1 400 IM 16 4:36.83 210 1650 Free 22 17:54.65 164 200 Breast 19 2:24.4 294 Izakson, Sydney JR 0 1 mtr Diving 33 166.3 3 mtr Diving 30 186.35 Macdonald, Jordan JR 0 50 Free 39 24.75 260 100 Fly 24 57.71 330 200 Fly 22 2:09.65 226 Deitch, Caitlin FR 0 50 Free 29 24.33 342 100 Fly 21 57.4 355 100 Free 34 53.84 255

Loyola (Md)

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Mead, Lily JR 60 200 IM 1 1:58.45 685 100 Back 1 53.55 651 200 Back 1 1:55.80 658 Schultz, Michela FR 18 500 Free 10 4:55.93 507 100 Fly 8 55.7 496 200 Free 18 1:51.96 441 Tulio, Charley SO 13 50 Free 6 23.58 498 100 Free 18 52.14 418 Latham, Laura SO 8 200 IM 20 2:06.51 412 100 Fly 13 56.19 456 200 Fly 13 2:05.66 375 Simko, Paige FR 4 200 IM 29 2:09.03 314 100 Breast 13 1:04.49 453 200 Breast 18 2:24.15 302 Karr, Faith FR 3 500 Free 28 5:10.97 246 200 Free 34 1:56.53 229 1650 Free 14 17:33.88 255 Witkop, Kaitlin SO 2 100 Fly 17 56.72 412 100 Breast 31 1:09.52 149 200 Fly 15 2:06.1 357 Crowley, Tahlia FR 0 100 Back 25 59.85 219 200 Back 21 2:07.50 265 Bistline, Lily JR 0 1 mtr Diving 31 173.45 3 mtr Diving 27 193.0 Georgevich, Kassidy FR 0 1 mtr Diving 26 202.95 3 mtr Diving 25 205.05 Prushinski, Alison JR 0 50 Free 35 24.6 288 100 Back 18 58.56 305 200 Back 33 2:15.28 71 Moser, Fay SO 0 50 Free 24 24.16 377 100 Back 20 59.01 273 100 Free 26 52.45 386 Stimmel, Avery SO 0 50 Free 18 23.85 442 100 Breast 19 1:06.21 333 100 Free 24 52.29 402 Dwyer, Grace FR 0 200 IM 39 2:11.74 219 400 IM 22 4:39.1 174 200 Back 19 2:06.22 311 Bowen, Brayden SO 0 200 IM 36 2:10.29 268 100 Fly 23 57.66 334 200 Fly 18 2:07.71 295 Mcgrath, Keira FR 0 200 IM 32 2:09.42 300 100 Breast 21 1:06.37 322 200 Back 24 2:08.15 243 Andress, Alana JR 0 500 Free 40 5:15.19 185 100 Fly 28 58.0 307 200 Fly 17 2:07.56 300 Moscetti, Gianna SO 0 500 Free 39 5:14.63 192 200 Free 35 1:56.6 227 1650 Free 26 18:12.62 105 Cisewski, Haley SO 0 500 Free 22 5:04.79 351 200 Free 24 1:53.79 352 100 Free 31 53.26 307

American

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Watts, Mimi JR 60 50 Free 1 22.52 692 100 Fly 1 52.76 702 100 Free 1 49.8 634 Hemingway, Sophia FR 16 50 Free 37 24.67 275 100 Back 8 57.15 410 200 Back 12 2:02.1 464 Mara, Maddie SR 15 50 Free 38 24.74 262 100 Breast 9 1:03.85 496 200 Breast 11 2:20.21 432 Uspenskaya, Sasha JR 5 200 IM 25 2:08.1 350 100 Back 12 57.36 394 200 Back 23 2:07.94 250 Thurman, Peyton FR 3 1 mtr Diving 21 212.4 3 mtr Diving 14 241.65 Tomma, Amaya SO 1 100 Fly 31 58.56 264 100 Back 16 58.29 325 200 Back 28 2:08.81 221 Winters, Kayla SR 1 500 Free 45 5:21.21 116 400 IM 27 4:49.39 61 1650 Free 16 17:44.89 204 Bosses, Amanda JR 0 1 mtr Diving 32 167.95 3 mtr Diving 29 191.3 Cresci, Kenzie SR 0 50 Free 50 25.98 95 100 Breast 18 1:06.2 333 200 Breast 23 2:25.06 273 Laux, Laura SO 0 50 Free 41 24.88 238 100 Back 24 59.59 235 200 Back 32 2:12.92 113 Barber, Avery FR 0 50 Free 33 24.42 323 100 Back 23 59.12 266 100 Free 30 53.1 322 Lester, Veronica FR 0 200 IM 52 2:17.36 84 100 Fly 32 58.58 262 200 Fly 26 2:10.13 211 Netz, Grace FR 0 200 IM 37 2:10.73 253 100 Breast 20 1:06.26 329 200 Breast 28 2:26.13 241 Yoo, Katie FR 0 200 IM 35 2:10.22 270 400 IM 18 4:35.54 233 200 Fly 24 2:09.72 224 Kaczorowski, Gabby FR 0 200 IM 31 2:09.32 303 100 Fly 20 57.23 370 200 Back 22 2:07.7 258 Bereveskos, Lurilla SO 0 500 Free 42 5:15.36 183 200 Free 30 1:55.75 262 1650 Free 25 18:08.35 117 DiMarco, Tyler SO 0 500 Free 41 5:15.24 184 400 IM 26 4:47.44 76 1650 Free 24 18:05.22 127 Suarez, Gabi SR 0 500 Free 36 5:13.93 202 200 Free 36 1:56.71 222 200 Back 29 2:09.32 205 Kleckner, Marissa SO 0 500 Free 29 5:11.16 243 200 Free 25 1:53.9 346 100 Free 32 53.44 290

Colgate

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Hurt, Jordan JR 26.5 50 Free 4 23.45 525 100 Fly 7 55.52 510 100 Free 28 52.49 382 Collins, Audrey FR 22 200 IM 4 2:00.82 614 200 Fly 10 2:01.92 523 Garretson, Brooke JR 18 200 IM 12 2:03.00 543 200 Free 10 1:50.35 518 200 Back 11 2:01.52 485 Bergstrom, Nora SO 8 500 Free 15 5:02.78 387 200 Free 27 1:54.38 324 1650 Free 11 17:20.03 325 Donfris, Addisyn FR 3 500 Free 31 5:11.61 236 100 Fly 26 57.89 316 200 Fly 14 2:05.69 374 Witte, Dana SO 2 500 Free 30 5:11.26 242 100 Back 27 1:00.41 187 1650 Free 15 17:43.09 212 Hau, Regan FR 1 200 IM 43 2:13.62 164 100 Breast 16 1:05.6 375 200 Breast 24 2:25.11 272 Hammer, Ava SO 0 1 mtr Diving 34 149.65 Hoover, Kate FR 0 1 mtr Diving 28 201.65 3 mtr Diving 31 170.45 Olafsson, Ella FR 0 1 mtr Diving 19 218.0 3 mtr Diving 26 194.3 Ferguson, Mackenzie FR 0 50 Free 46 25.13 197 100 Back 22 59.11 267 200 Back 25 2:08.34 237 Schwartz, Anna JR 0 50 Free 45 25.12 199 100 Back 21 59.05 271 200 Back 31 2:10.36 175 Mlinek, Lanyon SO 0 50 Free 40 24.87 239 100 Breast 28 1:08.32 206 100 Free 41 54.37 212 Rainey, Elizabeth FR 0 50 Free 20 23.89 434 200 Free 21 1:52.83 399 100 Free 23 52.23 408 Dennis, Alyssa FR 0 200 IM 41 2:12.18 205 100 Fly 36 59.23 217 100 Breast 32 1:10.12 126 Hand, Katherine SR 0 200 IM 38 2:11.00 243 200 Free 37 1:56.92 214 200 Fly 28 2:12.56 143 DeLillo, Maggie SO 0 200 IM 33 2:09.76 287 400 IM 17 4:34.28 256 200 Back 20 2:06.8 290 Ambach, Elke SO 0 200 IM 30 2:09.09 312 400 IM 20 4:38.08 189 100 Free 36 53.85 254 Senglaub, Katie SO 0 500 Free 44 5:19.44 134 1650 Free 21 17:54.05 166 200 Fly 29 2:15.02 92 McNerney, Danielle SO 0 500 Free 37 5:14.51 194 200 Free 28 1:55.21 285 100 Free 33 53.6 276

HOLY

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Walting, Greta JR 17 50 Free 19 23.85 442 100 Breast 6 1:02.56 579 200 Breast 13 2:21.61 386 Mahoney, Caroline SO 6 100 Back 11 57.34 395 200 Back 30 2:09.33 205 Chanin, Ayden JR 5 500 Free 33 5:12.51 223 200 Free 20 1:52.22 429 100 Free 12 51.47 484 Bryant, Abby SR 4 1 mtr Diving 14 245.45 3 mtr Diving 16 218.3 Conrad, Sabrina FR 4 200 IM 34 2:09.98 279 400 IM 13 4:30.48 330 200 Breast 27 2:25.52 259 Berry, Ginger SO 2 200 IM 46 2:15.08 128 100 Back 19 58.91 280 200 Back 15 2:06.43 303 Cerulli, Kate JR 0 1 mtr Diving 30 195.0 3 mtr Diving 22 216.6 Delucia, Lauren FR 0 1 mtr Diving 29 198.85 3 mtr Diving 24 211.9 Scamby, Ciara SO 0 1 mtr Diving 25 204.75 3 mtr Diving 18 233.15 Feeley, Adelle SO 0 1 mtr Diving 23 209.4 Smillie, Nora FR 0 50 Free 34 24.47 313 100 Fly 38 59.87 177 100 Free 39 54.24 222 Skilton, Emily SR 0 50 Free 26 24.26 356 100 Fly 37 59.29 213 100 Free 29 52.73 358 Bender, Julianna SR 0 200 IM 48 2:16.62 97 100 Breast 26 1:06.97 283 200 Breast 26 2:25.25 268 Yu, Emily JR 0 200 IM 47 2:16.47 99 100 Breast 27 1:08.11 217 200 Breast 34 2:31.94 106 Piasecki, Maddi SR 0 200 IM 44 2:13.66 163 100 Fly 22 57.54 344 200 Fly 27 2:12.55 144 Westfall, Ava SO 0 200 IM 42 2:13.27 173 400 IM 24 4:44.51 104 200 Fly 30 2:18.78 42 Burgess, Rowan SR 0 500 Free 47 5:26.37 74 200 Free 41 1:59.11 140 100 Free 45 54.82 179 Loveless, Marykate FR 0 500 Free 46 5:24.62 87 200 Free 40 1:58.74 151 100 Free 44 54.61 194 Walsh, Fiona SR 0 500 Free 38 5:14.55 194 100 Fly 35 59.14 223 100 Free 37 53.86 253 Mazzacano, Emmy SO 0 500 Free 27 5:10.41 255 400 IM 23 4:41.81 136 1650 Free 23 17:56.34 158 Turner, Anna SR 0 500 Free 25 5:06.25 325 200 Free 33 1:56.47 232 1650 Free 17 17:45.85 200

LAFA