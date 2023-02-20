2023 Patriot League Men and Women Swimming and Diving Box Score

2023 PATRIOT LEAGUE CHAMPIONSHIPS
First a few notes
Men
- The highest scoring class was the Sophomore class from U.S. Navy with 234.5 individual points. They were followed by the Freshmen class from Army with 216.
- Army return the most individual points with 572.5 returning. U.S. Navy are next best with 530.5.
- The most points any team had in a single event was U.S. Navy with 73 in the 1 mtr Diving. Next best was Army with 69 in the 200 Free.
- The best individual swim in a final according to Swimulator power points was Jonah Harm a JR from U.S. Navy with a 45.87 in the 100 Fly.
Women
- The highest scoring class was the Junior class from U.S. Navy with 238 individual points. They were followed by the Sophomore class from Army with 185.5.
- U.S. Navy return the most individual points with 586 returning. Army are next best with 421.
- The most points any team had in a single event was U.S. Navy with 64 in the 200 Free. Next best was U.S. Navy with 59.0 in the 100 Breast.
- The best individual swim in a final according to Swimulator power points was Mimi Watts a JR from American with a 52.76 in the 100 Fly.
Final Scores Men
|
|Team
|Total
|Individual Swimming Points
|Relay Points
|Diving Points
|Scoring Individual Count
|Scoring Relay Count
|Scoring Diving Count
|1
|U.S. Navy
|856.5
|516.5
|200
|140
|45
|5
|10
|2
|Army
|846.5
|605.5
|168
|73
|49
|5
|6
|3
|Bucknell
|538.5
|342.5
|154
|42
|35
|5
|6
|4
|Loyola (Md)
|455
|301
|128
|26
|28
|4
|2
|5
|BU
|247
|136
|110
|1
|22
|4
|1
|6
|Lehigh
|180.5
|42.5
|138
|0
|10
|5
|0
|7
|American
|148.5
|23.5
|112
|13
|6
|5
|2
|8
|LAFA
|132
|24
|96
|12
|6
|4
|4
|9
|HOLY
|110
|13
|94
|3
|3
|5
|1
|10
|Colgate
|107.5
|9.5
|98
|0
|3
|5
|0
Final Scores Women
|
|Team
|Total
|Individual Swimming Points
|Relay Points
|Diving Points
|Scoring Individual Count
|Scoring Relay Count
|Scoring Diving Count
|1
|U.S. Navy
|799
|550
|188
|61
|45
|5
|6
|2
|Army
|615.5
|380.5
|178
|57
|34
|5
|5
|3
|Bucknell
|540.5
|317.5
|154
|69
|34
|5
|8
|4
|BU
|381
|163
|118
|100
|20
|4
|8
|5
|Lehigh
|377.5
|255.5
|106
|16
|31
|4
|2
|6
|Loyola (Md)
|246
|108
|138
|0
|11
|5
|0
|7
|American
|221
|98
|120
|3
|10
|5
|1
|8
|Colgate
|202.5
|80.5
|122
|0
|12
|5
|0
|9
|HOLY
|148
|34
|110
|4
|6
|5
|2
|10
|LAFA
|81
|17
|64
|0
|4
|4
|0
Individual Scores by Year Men
Returning points are calculated as Freshmen, Sophomore, Junior points + points for athletes with no year listed
|
|U.S. Navy
|Army
|Bucknell
|Loyola (Md)
|BU
|Lehigh
|American
|LAFA
|HOLY
|Colgate
|FR
|151
|216
|84
|73
|17
|4
|2
|15
|0
|9.5
|SO
|234.5
|203.5
|132
|139
|39
|35.5
|13
|14
|2
|0
|JR
|145
|153
|100.5
|39
|21
|3
|21.5
|0
|14
|0
|SR
|126
|106
|68
|76
|60
|0
|0
|7
|0
|0
|GS
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Returning
|530.5
|572.5
|316.5
|251
|77
|42.5
|36.5
|29
|16
|9.5
Individual Scores by Year Women
Returning points are calculated as Freshmen, Sophomore, Junior points + points for athletes with no year listed
|
|U.S. Navy
|Army
|Bucknell
|BU
|Lehigh
|Loyola (Md)
|American
|Colgate
|HOLY
|LAFA
|FR
|126
|152.5
|83
|56
|50
|25
|19
|26
|4
|9
|SO
|174
|185.5
|91
|85
|87
|23
|1
|10
|8
|3
|JR
|238
|83
|118.5
|122
|58
|60
|65
|44.5
|22
|0
|SR
|25
|16.5
|94
|0
|76.5
|0
|16
|0
|4
|5
|GS
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Returning
|586
|421
|292.5
|263
|195
|108
|85
|80.5
|34
|12
Score Progression Men
What the score was after each event
|
|U.S. Navy
|Army
|Bucknell
|Loyola (Md)
|BU
|Lehigh
|American
|LAFA
|HOLY
|Colgate
|200 Medley Relay
|40
|32
|30
|34
|28
|26
|24
|0
|18
|22
|3 mtr Diving
|107
|65
|52
|48
|28
|26
|33
|7
|21
|22
|800 Free Relay
|147
|99
|84
|78
|54
|54
|47
|31
|43
|40
|500 Free
|208
|166
|100
|84
|59
|54
|47
|31
|43
|40
|200 IM
|245
|220.5
|129.5
|105
|70
|54
|47
|31
|43
|42
|50 Free
|258.5
|271.5
|160.5
|129
|78
|68
|60.5
|31
|43
|42
|400 Medley Relay
|298.5
|305.5
|192.5
|129
|108
|96
|84.5
|57
|65
|60
|100 Fly
|343.5
|325.5
|230.5
|168
|108
|100.5
|89.5
|57
|65
|63.5
|400 IM
|392.5
|368.5
|250.5
|194
|120
|100.5
|89.5
|62
|65
|63.5
|200 Free
|428.5
|437.5
|280.5
|205
|124
|105.5
|89.5
|62
|65
|63.5
|100 Breast
|472.5
|471.5
|303.5
|234
|140
|105.5
|91.5
|62
|71
|63.5
|100 Back
|514.5
|520.5
|316.5
|274
|146
|105.5
|91.5
|67
|71
|63.5
|1 mtr Diving
|587.5
|560.5
|336.5
|286
|147
|105.5
|95.5
|72
|71
|63.5
|200 Free Relay
|627.5
|594.5
|366.5
|318
|147
|133.5
|121.5
|96
|89
|85.5
|1650 Free
|658.5
|656.5
|400.5
|329
|159
|137.5
|122.5
|96
|89
|85.5
|200 Back
|680.5
|718.5
|408.5
|358
|190
|140.5
|122.5
|96
|89
|85.5
|100 Free
|716.5
|763.5
|447.5
|378
|195
|145.5
|123.5
|100
|89
|85.5
|200 Breast
|772.5
|799.5
|463.5
|393
|221
|145.5
|124.5
|100
|94
|85.5
|200 Fly
|816.5
|812.5
|508.5
|423
|221
|152.5
|124.5
|110
|96
|89.5
|400 Free Relay
|856.5
|846.5
|538.5
|455
|247
|180.5
|148.5
|132
|110
|107.5
Score Progression Women
What the score was after each event
|
|U.S. Navy
|Army
|Bucknell
|BU
|Lehigh
|Loyola (Md)
|American
|Colgate
|HOLY
|LAFA
|200 Medley Relay
|40
|30
|32
|28
|0
|34
|26
|22
|24
|18
|800 Free Relay
|80
|64
|64
|56
|30
|56
|44
|48
|48
|18
|500 Free
|117
|110
|96
|56
|61
|63
|44
|50
|48
|18
|200 IM
|158
|148
|102
|70
|77
|83
|44
|70
|48
|18
|50 Free
|202.5
|179
|121
|77
|83
|96
|64
|84.5
|48
|18
|1 mtr Diving
|234.5
|206
|152
|125
|97
|96
|64
|84.5
|51
|18
|400 Medley Relay
|268.5
|246
|180
|125
|121
|128
|94
|106.5
|77
|36
|100 Fly
|314.5
|262
|180
|149
|143
|143
|114
|118.5
|77
|36
|400 IM
|350.5
|274
|232
|169
|163
|143
|114
|118.5
|81
|36
|200 Free
|414.5
|308
|258
|171
|185
|143
|114
|125.5
|81
|36
|100 Breast
|473.5
|349
|279
|176
|185
|147
|123
|126.5
|94
|38
|100 Back
|503.5
|366.5
|294.5
|210
|197
|167
|140
|126.5
|100
|41
|200 Free Relay
|543.5
|400.5
|324.5
|242
|223
|195
|162
|150.5
|118
|55
|1650 Free
|575.5
|407.5
|374.5
|246
|268
|198
|163
|158.5
|118
|60
|200 Back
|599.5
|434.5
|402.5
|266
|291
|218
|168
|164.5
|120
|60
|100 Free
|645.5
|472.5
|429.5
|273
|303
|218
|188
|164.5
|125
|60
|200 Breast
|704.5
|510.5
|464.5
|274
|308
|218
|194
|164.5
|129
|67
|200 Fly
|736
|545.5
|470.5
|299
|349.5
|224
|194
|174.5
|129
|67
|3 mtr Diving
|765
|575.5
|508.5
|351
|351.5
|224
|197
|174.5
|130
|67
|400 Free Relay
|799
|615.5
|540.5
|381
|377.5
|246
|221
|202.5
|148
|81
Points in Each Event Men
What each team scored in each event. Points in () are returning points defined as points from swimmers who are not SRs or 5th Years
|
|U.S. Navy
|Army
|Bucknell
|Loyola (Md)
|BU
|Lehigh
|American
|LAFA
|HOLY
|Colgate
|200 Medley Relay
|40
|32
|30
|34
|28
|26
|24
|
|18
|22
|3 mtr Diving
|67 (65)
|33 (33)
|22 (15)
|14 (0)
|
|
|9 (9)
|7 (7)
|3 (3)
|
|800 Free Relay
|40
|34
|32
|30
|26
|28
|14
|24
|22
|18
|500 Free
|61 (61)
|67 (56)
|16 (16)
|6 (6)
|5 (3)
|
|
|
|
|
|200 IM
|37 (20)
|54.5 (54.5)
|29.5 (29.5)
|21 (4)
|11 (0)
|
|
|
|
|2 (2)
|50 Free
|13.5 (13.5)
|51 (36)
|31 (11)
|24 (24)
|8 (3)
|14 (14)
|13.5 (13.5)
|
|
|
|400 Medley Relay
|40
|34
|32
|
|30
|28
|24
|26
|22
|18
|100 Fly
|45 (37)
|20 (9)
|38 (31)
|39 (39)
|
|4.5 (4.5)
|5 (5)
|
|
|3.5 (3.5)
|400 IM
|49 (49)
|43 (43)
|20 (20)
|26 (6)
|12 (12)
|
|
|5 (5)
|
|
|200 Free
|36 (36)
|69 (32)
|30 (18)
|11 (11)
|4 (0)
|5 (5)
|
|
|
|
|100 Breast
|44 (12)
|34 (34)
|23 (23)
|29 (16)
|16 (0)
|
|2 (2)
|
|6 (6)
|
|100 Back
|42 (35)
|49 (38)
|13 (13)
|40 (40)
|6 (6)
|
|
|5 (2)
|
|
|1 mtr Diving
|73 (66)
|40 (40)
|20 (15)
|12 (0)
|1 (1)
|
|4 (4)
|5 (5)
|
|
|200 Free Relay
|40
|34
|30
|32
|
|28
|26
|24
|18
|22
|1650 Free
|31 (31)
|62 (60)
|34 (34)
|11 (11)
|12 (12)
|4 (4)
|1 (1)
|
|
|
|200 Back
|22 (16)
|62 (62)
|8 (7)
|29 (29)
|31 (26)
|3 (3)
|
|
|
|
|100 Free
|36 (36)
|45 (26)
|39 (23)
|20 (20)
|5 (2)
|5 (5)
|1 (1)
|4 (0)
|
|
|200 Breast
|56 (24)
|36 (36)
|16 (16)
|15 (15)
|26 (12)
|
|1 (1)
|
|5 (5)
|
|200 Fly
|44 (29)
|13 (13)
|45 (45)
|30 (30)
|
|7 (7)
|
|10 (10)
|2 (2)
|4 (4)
|400 Free Relay
|40
|34
|30
|32
|26
|28
|24
|22
|14
|18
Points in Each Event Women
What each team scored in each event. Points in () are returning points defined as points from swimmers who are not SRs or 5th Years
|
|U.S. Navy
|Army
|Bucknell
|BU
|Lehigh
|Loyola (Md)
|American
|Colgate
|HOLY
|LAFA
|200 Medley Relay
|40
|30
|32
|28
|
|34
|26
|22
|24
|18
|800 Free Relay
|40
|34
|32
|28
|30
|22
|18
|26
|24
|
|500 Free
|37 (37)
|46 (46)
|32 (15)
|
|31 (31)
|7 (7)
|
|2 (2)
|
|
|200 IM
|41 (41)
|38 (38)
|6 (6)
|14 (14)
|16 (4)
|20 (20)
|
|20 (20)
|
|
|50 Free
|44.5 (44.5)
|31 (28)
|19 (12)
|7 (7)
|6 (6)
|13 (13)
|20 (20)
|14.5 (14.5)
|
|
|1 mtr Diving
|32 (32)
|27 (27)
|31 (29)
|48 (48)
|14 (14)
|
|
|
|3 (0)
|
|400 Medley Relay
|34
|40
|28
|
|24
|32
|30
|22
|26
|18
|100 Fly
|46 (46)
|16 (16)
|
|24 (24)
|22 (15)
|15 (15)
|20 (20)
|12 (12)
|
|
|400 IM
|36 (36)
|12 (12)
|52 (39)
|20 (20)
|20 (0)
|
|
|
|4 (4)
|
|200 Free
|64 (64)
|34 (34)
|26 (21)
|2 (2)
|22 (22)
|
|
|7 (7)
|
|
|100 Breast
|59 (45)
|41 (35)
|21 (14)
|5 (5)
|
|4 (4)
|9 (0)
|1 (1)
|13 (13)
|2 (2)
|100 Back
|30 (30)
|17.5 (17.5)
|15.5 (15.5)
|34 (34)
|12 (0)
|20 (20)
|17 (17)
|
|6 (6)
|3 (3)
|200 Free Relay
|40
|34
|30
|32
|26
|28
|22
|24
|18
|14
|1650 Free
|32 (32)
|7 (7)
|50 (30)
|4 (4)
|45 (45)
|3 (3)
|1 (0)
|8 (8)
|
|5 (0)
|200 Back
|24 (24)
|27 (27)
|28 (28)
|20 (20)
|23 (14)
|20 (20)
|5 (5)
|6 (6)
|2 (2)
|
|100 Free
|46 (46)
|38 (35.5)
|27 (18)
|7 (7)
|12 (12)
|
|20 (20)
|
|5 (5)
|
|200 Breast
|59 (48)
|38 (33)
|35 (21)
|1 (1)
|5 (5)
|
|6 (0)
|
|4 (4)
|7 (7)
|200 Fly
|31.5 (31.5)
|35 (35)
|6 (6)
|25 (25)
|41.5 (25)
|6 (6)
|
|10 (10)
|
|
|3 mtr Diving
|29 (29)
|30 (30)
|38 (38)
|52 (52)
|2 (2)
|
|3 (3)
|
|1 (0)
|
|400 Free Relay
|34
|40
|32
|30
|26
|22
|24
|28
|18
|14
Individual Breakdown Men
Power are Swimulator power points. Those are a way to quantify time quality independent of what event the time is from. Includes only final times and final dive scores.
U.S. Navy
|
|Year
|Points
|Event
|Place
|Time
|Power
|Event
|Place
|Time
|Power
|Event
|Place
|Time
|Power
|Andrew, Everet
|SO
|54
|500 Free
|2
|4:21.23
|652
|200 Free
|1
|1:35.26
|682
|100 Free
|2
|43.72
|648
|
|Colwell, Pat
|JR
|52
|100 Fly
|2
|46.87
|674
|100 Back
|4
|48.13
|567
|200 Fly
|1
|1:45.08
|639
|
|Schultz, Jackson
|SR
|48
|200 IM
|5
|1:46.65
|625
|100 Breast
|2
|52.64
|720
|200 Breast
|2
|1:55.15
|694
|
|Harm, Jonah
|JR
|45
|200 IM
|9
|1:46.19
|641
|100 Fly
|1
|45.87
|756
|100 Back
|3
|48.12
|568
|
|Stump, Zach
|FR
|42
|500 Free
|6
|4:24.97
|590
|400 IM
|5
|3:51.47
|567
|1650 Free
|4
|15:15.89
|558
|
|Shaw, Blake
|SO
|40
|3 mtr Diving
|1
|363.35
|
|1 mtr Diving
|1
|364.95
|
|
|Cranfield, Conor
|SO
|34
|500 Free
|4
|4:21.88
|641
|200 Free
|3
|1:36.62
|622
|1650 Free
|14
|15:58.68
|312
|
|Moore, George
|JR
|34
|3 mtr Diving
|2
|352.95
|
|1 mtr Diving
|2
|340.1
|
|
|Brooker, George
|FR
|33
|200 IM
|12
|1:49.03
|538
|400 IM
|3
|3:51.28
|571
|200 Back
|7
|1:47.03
|517
|
|Sciulli, Anthony
|FR
|31
|3 mtr Diving
|3
|348.7
|
|1 mtr Diving
|4
|299.95
|
|
|Lee, James
|SR
|30
|200 IM
|20
|1:51.96
|416
|100 Breast
|4
|53.86
|633
|200 Breast
|4
|1:57.83
|616
|
|Lockhart, Austin
|SO
|29.5
|50 Free
|5
|20.2
|586
|100 Back
|13
|49.55
|452
|100 Free
|7
|44.61
|563
|
|Sukeena, Nate
|SO
|26
|200 IM
|11
|1:48.44
|561
|100 Breast
|9
|54.97
|551
|200 Breast
|8
|2:00.49
|533
|
|Peng, Zach
|SO
|26
|3 mtr Diving
|7
|291.2
|
|1 mtr Diving
|5
|298.85
|
|
|Douberly, Jake
|SO
|25
|400 IM
|7
|3:54.39
|510
|200 Back
|13
|1:48.61
|455
|200 Fly
|9
|1:49.29
|477
|
|Selnick, Ben
|SR
|24
|200 IM
|14
|1:50.14
|493
|100 Fly
|11
|48.78
|511
|200 Fly
|4
|1:48.09
|527
|
|Phillips, Michael
|FR
|23
|400 IM
|10
|3:54.35
|511
|100 Breast
|14
|56.21
|450
|200 Breast
|6
|1:59.31
|571
|
|Lambert, Jack
|FR
|22
|500 Free
|9
|4:25.63
|578
|400 IM
|19
|4:02.68
|327
|1650 Free
|6
|15:27.07
|497
|
|Roodzant, Nathan
|SR
|15
|100 Fly
|15
|49.03
|487
|100 Back
|10
|49.14
|487
|200 Back
|11
|1:48.33
|466
|
|McGovern, Garrett
|JR
|14
|500 Free
|10
|4:26.55
|562
|200 Free
|20
|1:40.78
|411
|100 Free
|10
|44.55
|569
|
|Christopher, Lance
|SR
|9
|3 mtr Diving
|15
|188.25
|
|1 mtr Diving
|10
|264.85
|
|
|Kinsella, Paul
|SR
|0
|3 mtr Diving
|19
|139.2
|
|1 mtr Diving
|19
|137.5
|
|
Army
|
|Year
|Points
|Event
|Place
|Time
|Power
|Event
|Place
|Time
|Power
|Event
|Place
|Time
|Power
|Wesley, Sam
|JR
|52
|200 IM
|1
|1:45.81
|654
|400 IM
|4
|3:51.32
|570
|200 Back
|2
|1:44.73
|599
|
|Barrieault, Brice
|FR
|51
|500 Free
|1
|4:20.25
|667
|400 IM
|8
|3:56.00
|476
|1650 Free
|1
|15:09.45
|591
|
|Edwards, Alex
|SO
|46.5
|200 IM
|3
|1:46.21
|640
|100 Back
|2
|48.1
|570
|200 Back
|5
|1:45.78
|562
|
|Tate, Wes
|SO
|46
|500 Free
|3
|4:21.33
|650
|200 Free
|5
|1:37.3
|592
|1650 Free
|3
|15:15.59
|560
|
|Rankin, Kohen
|FR
|44
|50 Free
|13
|20.44
|535
|100 Breast
|1
|52.61
|722
|200 Breast
|1
|1:54.80
|704
|
|Tansill, Ian
|JR
|43
|500 Free
|5
|4:23.04
|622
|200 Free
|7
|1:38.04
|556
|1650 Free
|2
|15:12.83
|574
|
|Bannister, Bruce
|JR
|42
|200 IM
|7
|1:48.6
|555
|100 Breast
|5
|53.88
|632
|200 Breast
|3
|1:57.42
|628
|
|Harlow, Owen
|SO
|37
|50 Free
|3
|19.98
|630
|200 Free
|11
|1:38.97
|509
|100 Free
|4
|44.01
|622
|
|Falls, Tanner
|SR
|36
|50 Free
|11
|20.33
|561
|200 Free
|2
|1:36.03
|648
|100 Free
|6
|44.36
|588
|
|Vorthmann, Ben
|FR
|35
|50 Free
|4
|20.14
|598
|100 Fly
|9
|48.19
|564
|100 Free
|8
|44.7
|554
|
|Kling, Joey
|FR
|32
|200 IM
|10
|1:47.33
|601
|100 Back
|9
|48.64
|527
|200 Back
|3
|1:45.1
|586
|
|Newman, Isaac
|SO
|31
|3 mtr Diving
|4
|344.3
|
|1 mtr Diving
|3
|328.0
|
|
|Bernauer, Clayton
|SO
|29
|500 Free
|12
|4:28.28
|531
|400 IM
|2
|3:51.15
|573
|1650 Free
|10
|15:44.31
|396
|
|Leith, Zac
|FR
|28
|50 Free
|16
|20.9
|427
|100 Back
|7
|49.04
|495
|200 Back
|4
|1:45.46
|574
|
|Dwyer, Sean
|SR
|26
|500 Free
|8
|4:27.76
|540
|200 Free
|6
|1:37.34
|590
|1650 Free
|15
|15:59.82
|306
|
|Zhang, Alex
|FR
|26
|3 mtr Diving
|6
|293.7
|
|1 mtr Diving
|6
|291.6
|
|
|Powell, Jacob
|SR
|22
|100 Fly
|8
|48.84
|505
|100 Back
|8
|49.23
|479
|200 Back
|17
|1:50.84
|364
|
|Rankin, William
|SR
|22
|50 Free
|9
|20.13
|600
|200 Free
|10
|1:38.96
|510
|100 Free
|11
|44.64
|560
|
|Elahmadi, Adam
|JR
|16
|3 mtr Diving
|12
|238.8
|
|1 mtr Diving
|8
|259.8
|
|
|Pogue, Jack
|SO
|14
|500 Free
|16
|4:34.19
|414
|100 Fly
|17
|49.19
|472
|200 Fly
|6
|1:48.25
|520
|
Bucknell
|
|Year
|Points
|Event
|Place
|Time
|Power
|Event
|Place
|Time
|Power
|Event
|Place
|Time
|Power
|Gehrig, John
|JR
|48.5
|200 IM
|3
|1:46.21
|640
|100 Fly
|3
|47.73
|604
|200 Fly
|2
|1:45.13
|638
|
|Kuyl, Leo
|SR
|43
|50 Free
|1
|19.75
|673
|100 Fly
|10
|48.76
|513
|100 Free
|3
|43.92
|630
|
|Kopac, Christopher
|SO
|41
|500 Free
|7
|4:25.16
|586
|200 Free
|4
|1:37.26
|593
|1650 Free
|5
|15:26.48
|501
|
|Dorsel, Andy
|SO
|38
|200 IM
|6
|1:47.49
|596
|400 IM
|6
|3:52.47
|548
|200 Fly
|7
|1:48.4
|514
|
|Fabian, Chris
|JR
|37
|100 Fly
|4
|47.95
|585
|100 Back
|6
|48.95
|502
|100 Free
|9
|44.5
|574
|
|Disanto, Justin
|SO
|36
|50 Free
|8
|20.29
|567
|100 Breast
|8
|54.85
|560
|100 Free
|5
|44.2
|603
|
|Wynne, Shane
|FR
|19
|200 IM
|16
|1:50.31
|486
|400 IM
|15
|4:00.73
|371
|200 Fly
|3
|1:47.95
|532
|
|Vinarub, Jackson
|FR
|17
|3 mtr Diving
|8
|265.5
|
|1 mtr Diving
|11
|259.7
|
|
|Crossing, Alex
|FR
|15
|500 Free
|13
|4:28.37
|529
|400 IM
|17
|4:02.11
|340
|1650 Free
|8
|15:38.82
|429
|
|Basista, Noah
|JR
|14
|100 Fly
|25
|50.27
|366
|100 Breast
|10
|55.0
|549
|200 Breast
|10
|2:00.67
|527
|
|Hedges, Will
|SO
|14
|200 IM
|24
|1:53.54
|347
|100 Breast
|12
|55.62
|499
|200 Breast
|9
|2:00.1
|545
|
|Krug, Jack
|FR
|13
|3 mtr Diving
|13
|228.45
|
|1 mtr Diving
|9
|267.75
|
|
|Pirone, Nicholas
|SR
|12
|3 mtr Diving
|10
|253.95
|
|1 mtr Diving
|12
|258.15
|
|
|Stef, Christian
|SR
|11
|50 Free
|22
|20.95
|415
|200 Free
|8
|1:38.51
|533
|100 Free
|22
|45.87
|424
|
|Beagle, Braden
|FR
|11
|500 Free
|19
|4:35.39
|390
|400 IM
|13
|3:58.82
|414
|200 Back
|10
|1:47.57
|496
|
|Shoemaker, William
|FR
|9
|500 Free
|23
|4:37.69
|344
|200 Free
|36
|1:44.97
|199
|1650 Free
|9
|15:41.9
|410
|
|Shopis, Nick
|SO
|3
|50 Free
|25
|21.03
|395
|200 Free
|14
|1:40.1
|449
|100 Free
|18
|45.47
|470
|
|Baker, Alec
|SR
|1
|200 Free
|16
|1:40.27
|439
|100 Back
|22
|51.04
|328
|100 Free
|23
|45.98
|411
|
|Kiesel, Garrett
|SR
|1
|400 IM
|21
|4:03.05
|319
|100 Back
|25
|51.48
|293
|200 Back
|16
|1:49.53
|417
|
|Crane, Kevin
|JR
|1
|200 IM
|18
|1:51.71
|427
|400 IM
|16
|4:01.29
|358
|200 Breast
|17
|2:04.92
|377
|
Loyola (Md)
|
|Year
|Points
|Event
|Place
|Time
|Power
|Event
|Place
|Time
|Power
|Event
|Place
|Time
|Power
|Verheyen, Max
|SR
|50
|200 IM
|2
|1:45.82
|653
|400 IM
|1
|3:50.22
|591
|100 Breast
|6
|54.07
|618
|
|Hayburn, Patrick
|SO
|40
|50 Free
|10
|20.27
|572
|100 Fly
|6
|48.01
|580
|100 Back
|1
|47.73
|597
|
|Kelly, Caleb
|JR
|37
|50 Free
|2
|19.76
|671
|100 Fly
|18
|49.23
|468
|100 Free
|1
|43.27
|690
|
|Mueller, Henry
|SO
|35
|500 Free
|11
|4:27.39
|547
|200 Free
|9
|1:37.75
|570
|200 Back
|1
|1:44.42
|609
|
|Shinnick, Cameron
|FR
|34
|100 Fly
|5
|48.0
|581
|100 Back
|11
|49.26
|477
|200 Fly
|5
|1:48.15
|524
|
|Gozdan, Michael
|SO
|28
|200 IM
|13
|1:49.80
|507
|100 Breast
|7
|54.39
|595
|200 Breast
|7
|2:00.34
|538
|
|Still, Jack
|SR
|26
|3 mtr Diving
|5
|302.15
|
|1 mtr Diving
|7
|275.45
|
|
|Hearn, Harry
|SO
|23
|100 Fly
|7
|48.6
|528
|200 Free
|21
|1:40.85
|407
|200 Fly
|8
|1:49.79
|455
|
|Cross, Teddy
|FR
|23
|50 Free
|20
|20.73
|468
|100 Back
|5
|48.38
|548
|200 Back
|9
|1:45.45
|574
|
|Conlin, Floyd
|FR
|6
|200 IM
|21
|1:52.28
|402
|400 IM
|11
|3:54.61
|505
|200 Breast
|19
|2:05.41
|360
|
|Dickey, Carter
|FR
|6
|500 Free
|25
|4:39.39
|311
|200 Free
|25
|1:41.73
|359
|1650 Free
|11
|15:45.29
|390
|
|Stewart, Tyler
|SO
|5
|200 IM
|23
|1:53.46
|351
|400 IM
|18
|4:02.50
|331
|200 Fly
|12
|1:51.37
|386
|
|Plavoukos, Alex
|SO
|5
|500 Free
|24
|4:39.24
|314
|200 Free
|24
|1:41.43
|375
|1650 Free
|12
|15:50.22
|361
|
|Venit, Michael
|FR
|4
|50 Free
|33
|21.43
|299
|100 Breast
|13
|55.98
|470
|200 Breast
|21
|2:06.38
|326
|
|Eisenmann, Zach
|SO
|3
|500 Free
|37
|4:47.91
|171
|200 Breast
|14
|2:03.59
|425
|
|Reid, Zach
|JR
|2
|500 Free
|32
|4:44.29
|225
|200 Free
|15
|1:40.17
|445
|100 Free
|24
|46.04
|404
|
|Zarzycki, Tyler
|SO
|0
|1 mtr Diving
|20
|135.05
|
|
|Champagne, Dylan
|SR
|0
|100 Fly
|24
|50.01
|391
|200 Free
|32
|1:44.04
|240
|200 Fly
|17
|1:51.97
|360
|
|Knurek, Tyler
|FR
|0
|50 Free
|23
|20.97
|410
|100 Back
|20
|50.74
|352
|100 Free
|17
|45.44
|473
|
BU
|
|Year
|Points
|Event
|Place
|Time
|Power
|Event
|Place
|Time
|Power
|Event
|Place
|Time
|Power
|Falkstrom, Kyle
|SR
|41
|200 IM
|8
|1:48.72
|550
|100 Breast
|3
|53.83
|635
|200 Breast
|5
|1:58.42
|598
|
|Grisbaum, Dolan
|SO
|18
|500 Free
|14
|4:30.31
|492
|400 IM
|14
|4:00.05
|386
|1650 Free
|7
|15:36.91
|440
|
|Ponomarev, Tony
|FR
|16
|200 IM
|19
|1:51.91
|418
|100 Back
|12
|49.53
|454
|200 Back
|8
|1:47.46
|500
|
|Herman, Nathan
|SO
|15
|200 IM
|27
|1:54.47
|308
|400 IM
|9
|3:54.08
|516
|200 Breast
|11
|2:00.84
|521
|
|Olin, Jackson
|JR
|13
|100 Fly
|19
|49.29
|462
|200 Free
|19
|1:40.69
|416
|200 Back
|6
|1:46.98
|519
|
|Whatmore, Sarsen
|SR
|11
|500 Free
|15
|4:31.35
|471
|200 Free
|13
|1:39.6
|476
|200 Back
|12
|1:48.55
|457
|
|Lee, Justin
|JR
|5
|50 Free
|14
|20.48
|526
|100 Fly
|20
|49.85
|407
|100 Free
|15
|45.88
|423
|
|Lindner, Jacob
|SR
|5
|50 Free
|12
|20.38
|548
|100 Back
|19
|50.57
|366
|100 Free
|19
|45.51
|465
|
|Carlson, Andy
|SO
|4
|200 IM
|33
|1:56.63
|226
|200 Breast
|13
|2:02.73
|455
|
|Pierce, Adrien
|JR
|3
|50 Free
|19
|20.72
|471
|100 Back
|16
|49.79
|432
|200 Back
|15
|1:49.45
|421
|
|Thomas, Ethan
|SR
|3
|50 Free
|18
|20.71
|473
|100 Fly
|37
|51.49
|255
|100 Free
|14
|45.12
|509
|
|Liao, Justin
|SO
|2
|200 IM
|40
|1:57.97
|181
|100 Breast
|22
|58.01
|303
|200 Breast
|15
|2:04.6
|388
|
|Johnson, David
|FR
|1
|3 mtr Diving
|17
|184.65
|
|1 mtr Diving
|16
|203.15
|
|
|Mason, Andreas
|SR
|0
|100 Fly
|39
|52.15
|204
|200 Free
|39
|1:45.72
|169
|100 Free
|31
|46.93
|303
|
|Duffy, Keegan
|SO
|0
|50 Free
|36
|21.56
|270
|100 Back
|21
|50.91
|338
|200 Back
|18
|1:51.06
|355
|
|Cho, Ben
|FR
|0
|50 Free
|26
|21.09
|381
|100 Fly
|31
|51.05
|293
|100 Free
|27
|46.42
|360
|
|Jackson, Toby
|JR
|0
|500 Free
|34
|4:44.95
|214
|100 Fly
|30
|51.01
|296
|200 Fly
|20
|1:53.87
|280
|
|Bressan, Pier
|SO
|0
|500 Free
|22
|4:37.24
|353
|200 Free
|22
|1:41.22
|387
|100 Free
|25
|46.22
|383
|
Lehigh
|
|Year
|Points
|Event
|Place
|Time
|Power
|Event
|Place
|Time
|Power
|Event
|Place
|Time
|Power
|Norris, Tim
|SO
|22
|50 Free
|7
|20.28
|569
|200 Free
|12
|1:39.45
|484
|100 Free
|12
|44.65
|559
|
|Goodyear, Connor
|SO
|6
|500 Free
|17
|4:33.63
|426
|200 Free
|17
|1:40.56
|423
|200 Fly
|11
|1:51.36
|386
|
|Davis, Sean
|SO
|4
|500 Free
|20
|4:35.94
|379
|400 IM
|20
|4:02.99
|320
|1650 Free
|13
|15:54.42
|336
|
|Lee, Elvin
|SO
|3.5
|100 Fly
|13
|48.98
|492
|100 Back
|26
|51.53
|290
|200 Back
|26
|1:54.44
|229
|
|Kisker, Ben
|FR
|3
|50 Free
|41
|21.88
|204
|100 Back
|17
|50.33
|386
|200 Back
|14
|1:48.70
|451
|
|McCurley, Aiden
|JR
|2
|50 Free
|15
|20.53
|515
|100 Breast
|21
|57.42
|349
|100 Free
|21
|45.82
|430
|
|Patti, Alex
|JR
|1
|100 Fly
|23
|49.99
|393
|200 Free
|18
|1:40.61
|421
|200 Fly
|16
|1:52.55
|335
|
|Williams, Aaron
|FR
|1
|50 Free
|21
|20.85
|439
|100 Fly
|16
|49.2
|471
|100 Free
|36
|47.65
|229
|
|Figueroa, Alfredo
|FR
|0
|400 IM
|29
|4:14.06
|123
|1650 Free
|22
|16:32.21
|153
|200 Fly
|31
|1:59.68
|104
|
|Eberly, Caleb
|SR
|0
|50 Free
|46
|22.66
|90
|100 Back
|30
|52.37
|230
|100 Free
|40
|48.09
|190
|
|Gewartowski, Nick
|JR
|0
|50 Free
|40
|21.73
|234
|200 Free
|43
|1:46.85
|131
|100 Free
|41
|48.15
|185
|
|Krause, Jack
|FR
|0
|50 Free
|32
|21.3
|330
|100 Fly
|21
|49.86
|406
|200 Fly
|19
|1:52.67
|330
|
|Devilbiss, Jack
|FR
|0
|50 Free
|27
|21.1
|378
|100 Breast
|18
|56.72
|407
|100 Free
|28
|46.7
|328
|
|Zhang, James
|FR
|0
|200 IM
|38
|1:57.75
|188
|200 Free
|33
|1:44.12
|236
|200 Back
|28
|1:55.07
|208
|
|Newcamp, Gavin
|SO
|0
|200 IM
|29
|1:55.70
|260
|100 Fly
|32
|51.18
|281
|200 Fly
|23
|1:54.07
|272
|
|Drucis, Connor
|JR
|0
|500 Free
|36
|4:47.55
|176
|400 IM
|22
|4:05.68
|263
|200 Fly
|25
|1:54.87
|242
|
|Casey, Keagan
|JR
|0
|500 Free
|26
|4:39.46
|310
|200 Free
|23
|1:41.41
|376
|1650 Free
|19
|16:26.03
|177
|
American
|
|Year
|Points
|Event
|Place
|Time
|Power
|Event
|Place
|Time
|Power
|Event
|Place
|Time
|Power
|Buckley, Nick
|JR
|13.5
|50 Free
|5
|20.2
|586
|100 Fly
|45
|52.4
|186
|100 Free
|20
|45.64
|451
|
|Batt, Griffin
|SO
|13
|3 mtr Diving
|9
|254.35
|
|1 mtr Diving
|13
|250.2
|
|
|Farris, Caleb
|JR
|6
|50 Free
|17
|20.69
|478
|100 Fly
|12
|48.84
|505
|100 Free
|16
|46.4
|362
|
|Clough, Colin
|FR
|2
|50 Free
|34
|21.47
|290
|100 Breast
|15
|56.95
|388
|100 Free
|28
|46.7
|328
|
|Timme, Will
|JR
|1
|100 Fly
|33
|51.24
|276
|100 Breast
|20
|57.23
|365
|200 Breast
|16
|2:05.78
|347
|
|Melin, Joe
|JR
|1
|500 Free
|21
|4:36.03
|377
|200 Free
|35
|1:44.32
|227
|1650 Free
|16
|16:12.2
|240
|
|Reilly, Jack
|FR
|0
|400 IM
|24
|4:06.54
|246
|200 Fly
|21
|1:54.01
|275
|
|Morris, Madan
|FR
|0
|100 Fly
|42
|52.23
|198
|100 Back
|35
|53.41
|168
|200 Fly
|27
|1:56.64
|182
|
|O’Malley, Kai
|FR
|0
|100 Fly
|40
|52.19
|201
|200 Free
|37
|1:45.70
|170
|200 Fly
|29
|1:57.14
|167
|
|Harrison, Henry
|SO
|0
|50 Free
|44
|22.56
|101
|100 Fly
|48
|54.28
|87
|
|Deitch, Will
|JR
|0
|50 Free
|38
|21.67
|246
|100 Breast
|19
|56.96
|387
|100 Free
|37
|47.67
|227
|
|Delehanty, Aidan
|SO
|0
|50 Free
|28
|21.14
|368
|100 Fly
|38
|51.97
|217
|100 Back
|27
|51.57
|287
|
|Elvambuena, Aldrich
|SR
|0
|200 IM
|42
|1:58.43
|168
|100 Back
|34
|53.04
|189
|200 Back
|28
|1:55.07
|208
|
|Young, Griffin
|JR
|0
|200 IM
|37
|1:57.50
|196
|400 IM
|25
|4:09.07
|198
|200 Breast
|23
|2:07.72
|282
|
|Coleman, Nate
|FR
|0
|200 IM
|26
|1:53.98
|329
|100 Back
|32
|52.39
|229
|200 Back
|22
|1:52.09
|314
|
|Brown, Seamus
|SO
|0
|500 Free
|45
|4:53.22
|109
|1650 Free
|18
|16:24.98
|182
|200 Fly
|26
|1:56.05
|201
|
|Silbert, Kyle
|SR
|0
|500 Free
|41
|4:49.88
|146
|200 Free
|41
|1:46.75
|134
|1650 Free
|24
|16:44.53
|112
|
|Cordero, Carlos
|JR
|0
|500 Free
|33
|4:44.35
|224
|200 Free
|29
|1:43.47
|267
|100 Free
|35
|47.31
|262
|
LAFA
|
|Year
|Points
|Event
|Place
|Time
|Power
|Event
|Place
|Time
|Power
|Event
|Place
|Time
|Power
|Campbell, Andrew
|SO
|12
|500 Free
|18
|4:35.09
|396
|400 IM
|12
|3:56.95
|455
|200 Fly
|10
|1:50.12
|441
|
|Curtis, Peter
|FR
|9
|3 mtr Diving
|11
|244.8
|
|1 mtr Diving
|14
|237.1
|
|
|Tupper, Aaron
|SR
|7
|50 Free
|24
|20.99
|405
|100 Back
|14
|49.57
|451
|100 Free
|13
|45.1
|511
|
|McManus, Sean
|FR
|3
|500 Free
|27
|4:40.75
|286
|100 Fly
|26
|50.66
|328
|200 Fly
|14
|1:52.01
|358
|
|Boudreaux, Aidan
|FR
|3
|3 mtr Diving
|16
|184.45
|
|1 mtr Diving
|15
|215.0
|
|
|Kawash, Peter
|SO
|2
|200 IM
|22
|1:52.72
|383
|100 Back
|15
|49.76
|434
|200 Back
|19
|1:51.76
|327
|
|Lapsley, Jimmy
|JR
|0
|100 Fly
|36
|51.48
|256
|100 Back
|18
|50.53
|369
|200 Back
|22
|1:52.09
|314
|
|LeTourneau, Avery
|SO
|0
|100 Fly
|22
|49.98
|394
|100 Back
|30
|52.37
|230
|200 Fly
|22
|1:54.04
|273
|
|Cummings, Matt
|SR
|0
|50 Free
|48
|23.61
|25
|100 Breast
|28
|1:00.69
|138
|200 Breast
|27
|2:12.17
|160
|
|Crow, Jamison
|SR
|0
|50 Free
|42
|21.91
|198
|100 Fly
|44
|52.35
|190
|200 Fly
|28
|1:56.96
|172
|
|Hayes, Daniel
|FR
|0
|50 Free
|37
|21.66
|248
|100 Fly
|27
|50.7
|325
|100 Free
|34
|47.21
|273
|
|Mazziotti, Kyle
|SO
|0
|50 Free
|35
|21.54
|274
|100 Back
|36
|53.77
|149
|100 Free
|39
|48.02
|196
|
|Jimenez, Tim
|SO
|0
|50 Free
|30
|21.23
|346
|100 Breast
|25
|58.23
|286
|100 Free
|38
|47.77
|218
|
|Arena, Antonio
|SO
|0
|50 Free
|29
|21.17
|361
|200 Free
|27
|1:42.48
|318
|100 Free
|30
|46.79
|318
|
|Robinson, Sean
|SO
|0
|200 IM
|41
|1:58.24
|173
|100 Breast
|24
|58.1
|296
|200 Breast
|26
|2:09.08
|240
|
|Krystkiewicz, Tommy
|SO
|0
|200 IM
|35
|1:56.98
|214
|100 Back
|24
|51.4
|300
|200 Back
|25
|1:53.99
|244
|
|Oleson, Jack
|SO
|0
|500 Free
|43
|4:50.48
|139
|100 Breast
|23
|58.06
|299
|200 Breast
|20
|2:06.15
|334
|
|Sabella, Nick
|SR
|0
|500 Free
|42
|4:50.23
|142
|200 Free
|45
|1:49.16
|72
|1650 Free
|23
|16:41.48
|121
|
|Weber, Tommy
|FR
|0
|500 Free
|31
|4:44.2
|226
|200 Free
|28
|1:43.27
|277
|100 Free
|32
|47.11
|283
|
HOLY
|
|Year
|Points
|Event
|Place
|Time
|Power
|Event
|Place
|Time
|Power
|Event
|Place
|Time
|Power
|Nascimben, Charlie
|JR
|11
|200 IM
|17
|1:51.70
|427
|100 Breast
|11
|55.24
|530
|200 Breast
|12
|2:02.53
|463
|
|Clow, Christopher
|JR
|3
|3 mtr Diving
|14
|195.2
|
|1 mtr Diving
|17
|191.0
|
|
|Hess, Rory
|SO
|2
|200 IM
|36
|1:57.42
|199
|100 Fly
|28
|50.77
|318
|200 Fly
|15
|1:52.17
|351
|
|Maher, Spencer
|JR
|0
|400 IM
|27
|4:11.08
|165
|200 Breast
|25
|2:09.02
|242
|
|Fletcher, Will
|SO
|0
|100 Fly
|47
|53.64
|114
|100 Back
|37
|54.21
|129
|200 Fly
|32
|1:59.92
|99
|
|O’Brien, Brendan
|SO
|0
|100 Fly
|35
|51.44
|259
|100 Breast
|26
|1:00.06
|169
|200 Fly
|24
|1:54.69
|249
|
|Shea, Matthew
|SR
|0
|50 Free
|45
|22.57
|100
|200 Free
|44
|1:47.99
|98
|100 Free
|43
|48.49
|158
|
|Villani, Chris
|FR
|0
|50 Free
|43
|22.16
|155
|100 Fly
|43
|52.29
|194
|100 Free
|44
|49.12
|116
|
|Miquel, Quentin
|FR
|0
|200 IM
|44
|2:00.43
|116
|400 IM
|30
|4:14.08
|122
|200 Back
|30
|1:55.38
|199
|
|Michael, Alex
|FR
|0
|200 IM
|34
|1:56.80
|220
|200 Free
|31
|1:43.97
|243
|100 Free
|42
|48.21
|180
|
|Manzella, Timmy
|JR
|0
|200 IM
|28
|1:55.4
|271
|400 IM
|28
|4:12.28
|147
|200 Back
|31
|1:56.91
|155
|
|Bubonovich, Zach
|FR
|0
|200 IM
|25
|1:53.69
|341
|100 Breast
|17
|56.54
|422
|200 Breast
|18
|2:05.37
|361
|
|Sorenson, Jack
|FR
|0
|500 Free
|46
|4:54.97
|93
|100 Back
|23
|51.38
|301
|200 Back
|24
|1:52.55
|296
|
|Seeger, Cole
|JR
|0
|500 Free
|40
|4:49.83
|146
|200 Free
|42
|1:46.80
|132
|200 Breast
|28
|2:14.69
|110
|
|Reilly, Chris
|FR
|0
|500 Free
|39
|4:49.22
|154
|400 IM
|31
|4:17.72
|82
|1650 Free
|25
|16:49.68
|98
|
|Walsh, Patrick
|SO
|0
|500 Free
|35
|4:45.68
|203
|100 Back
|29
|52.34
|232
|200 Back
|21
|1:52.01
|317
|
|Moscetti, Luca
|SO
|0
|500 Free
|30
|4:43.00
|246
|200 Free
|37
|1:45.70
|170
|1650 Free
|17
|16:16.55
|219
|
|Greiner, John
|FR
|0
|500 Free
|28
|4:41.11
|279
|200 Free
|30
|1:43.58
|262
|1650 Free
|21
|16:27.69
|171
|
|Dalton, Troy
|JR
|0
|3 mtr Diving
|18
|141.15
|
|1 mtr Diving
|18
|157.7
|
|
Colgate
|
|Year
|Points
|Event
|Place
|Time
|Power
|Event
|Place
|Time
|Power
|Event
|Place
|Time
|Power
|Jee, Ryan
|FR
|5.5
|200 IM
|15
|1:50.25
|489
|100 Fly
|13
|48.98
|492
|200 Breast
|24
|2:08.07
|271
|
|Freund, Matt
|FR
|4
|500 Free
|29
|4:42.49
|255
|100 Fly
|29
|50.96
|301
|200 Fly
|13
|1:51.75
|369
|
|Santry, Emmet
|SO
|0
|200 Free
|34
|1:44.28
|229
|200 Back
|32
|2:01.34
|68
|
|Morneault, Luke
|SO
|0
|50 Free
|47
|22.8
|76
|200 Free
|46
|1:50.67
|47
|100 Free
|45
|50.18
|65
|
|Luedde, Cooper
|SO
|0
|50 Free
|39
|21.72
|236
|100 Fly
|41
|52.22
|199
|100 Free
|32
|47.11
|283
|
|Lira, Jack
|FR
|0
|50 Free
|31
|21.28
|334
|200 Free
|26
|1:42.03
|342
|100 Free
|26
|46.24
|381
|
|Duthie, Zach
|SR
|0
|200 IM
|46
|2:04.62
|47
|400 IM
|31
|4:17.72
|82
|200 Fly
|33
|2:01.7
|68
|
|Casavant, Jack
|FR
|0
|200 IM
|45
|2:01.56
|93
|100 Fly
|46
|52.51
|179
|100 Breast
|27
|1:00.52
|146
|
|Cassidy, Kerry
|SO
|0
|200 IM
|43
|1:59.37
|142
|100 Breast
|29
|1:01.9
|90
|200 Breast
|29
|2:18.34
|60
|
|Nejame, Neil
|JR
|0
|200 IM
|38
|1:57.75
|188
|100 Back
|33
|52.84
|200
|200 Back
|27
|1:54.48
|228
|
|Szypula, Matthew
|FR
|0
|200 IM
|32
|1:56.34
|236
|400 IM
|26
|4:10.29
|178
|200 Back
|20
|1:51.88
|322
|
|Cecil, Morgan
|SO
|0
|200 IM
|31
|1:56.02
|248
|100 Fly
|34
|51.37
|265
|200 Fly
|18
|1:52.32
|344
|
|Mazzacano, Andrew
|FR
|0
|200 IM
|30
|1:55.79
|256
|400 IM
|22
|4:05.68
|263
|200 Breast
|22
|2:06.95
|307
|
|Wray, Peyton
|SO
|0
|500 Free
|44
|4:51.9
|123
|100 Back
|28
|51.91
|262
|1650 Free
|20
|16:26.43
|176
|
|Rose, Alex
|FR
|0
|500 Free
|38
|4:48.17
|168
|200 Free
|40
|1:45.74
|169
|200 Fly
|30
|1:58.09
|141
|
Individual Breakdown Women
Power are Swimulator power points. Those are a way to quantify time quality independent of what event the time is from. Includes only final times and final dive scores.
U.S. Navy
|
|Year
|Points
|Event
|Place
|Time
|Power
|Event
|Place
|Time
|Power
|Event
|Place
|Time
|Power
|Walsh, Lauren
|FR
|54
|200 IM
|2
|2:00.1
|636
|100 Breast
|2
|1:01.50
|641
|200 Breast
|1
|2:12.05
|663
|
|Horner, Cameron
|JR
|53
|500 Free
|3
|4:50.50
|592
|200 Free
|1
|1:47.59
|634
|1650 Free
|2
|16:53.45
|468
|
|Baldwin, Gabi
|JR
|45
|200 IM
|8
|2:03.62
|521
|200 Free
|2
|1:47.71
|629
|200 Back
|2
|1:56.30
|645
|
|Eldridge, Sarah
|FR
|45
|500 Free
|4
|4:54.08
|538
|400 IM
|4
|4:21.72
|506
|1650 Free
|4
|17:00.76
|429
|
|Shields, Tiffany
|SO
|43.5
|50 Free
|4
|23.45
|525
|200 Free
|5
|1:48.95
|579
|100 Free
|4
|50.53
|572
|
|Irwin, Caroline
|SO
|42.5
|50 Free
|9
|23.33
|548
|100 Fly
|2
|53.15
|676
|200 Fly
|2
|1:59.23
|617
|
|Gavigan, Riley
|JR
|35
|200 IM
|11
|2:02.78
|550
|100 Breast
|3
|1:01.57
|637
|200 Breast
|6
|2:16.64
|543
|
|Kim, MacKenzie
|
|31
|1 mtr Diving
|4
|278.4
|
|3 mtr Diving
|3
|303.95
|
|
|Pratt, Hannah
|JR
|30
|50 Free
|13
|23.59
|496
|200 Free
|6
|1:49.79
|543
|100 Free
|6
|50.77
|550
|
|Weaverling, Catherine
|SO
|28
|100 Fly
|5
|55.09
|543
|100 Back
|10
|56.53
|456
|200 Back
|10
|2:01.38
|489
|
|Novack, Maya
|JR
|28
|50 Free
|3
|23.43
|529
|200 Free
|19
|1:52.07
|436
|100 Free
|7
|50.92
|537
|
|Koutavas, Maddie
|FR
|27
|200 IM
|26
|2:08.28
|343
|100 Breast
|7
|1:02.82
|563
|200 Breast
|4
|2:14.72
|596
|
|Sullivan, Abbie
|JR
|27
|500 Free
|11
|4:57.04
|489
|400 IM
|10
|4:23.87
|465
|200 Fly
|5
|2:00.71
|567
|
|Johnson, Reagan
|SR
|25
|50 Free
|30
|24.34
|339
|100 Breast
|5
|1:02.35
|591
|200 Breast
|8
|2:18.66
|482
|
|Luong, Jennifer
|SO
|22
|100 Fly
|6
|55.16
|538
|100 Back
|9
|56.03
|493
|100 Free
|21
|52.19
|412
|
|Harris, Haley
|SO
|22
|200 IM
|10
|2:01.87
|581
|400 IM
|5
|4:23.3
|476
|200 Fly
|16
|2:07.9
|287
|
|Polidori, Ali
|
|17
|1 mtr Diving
|6
|265.6
|
|3 mtr Diving
|13
|250.3
|
|
|Murphy, Megan
|SO
|16
|100 Fly
|15
|56.85
|401
|100 Back
|5
|55.98
|496
|100 Free
|20
|52.16
|415
|
|Ratcliffe, Darby
|JR
|13
|1 mtr Diving
|13
|246.6
|
|3 mtr Diving
|9
|275.2
|
|
|Corbi, Katie
|JR
|7
|50 Free
|16
|23.7
|474
|100 Fly
|19
|57.02
|387
|100 Free
|11
|51.45
|486
|
Army
|
|Year
|Points
|Event
|Place
|Time
|Power
|Event
|Place
|Time
|Power
|Event
|Place
|Time
|Power
|Cole, Meghan
|SO
|49
|50 Free
|2
|22.93
|622
|100 Fly
|3
|53.79
|634
|100 Free
|3
|50.43
|581
|
|Gilmore, Catriona
|FR
|47
|200 IM
|3
|2:00.58
|621
|100 Breast
|4
|1:01.9
|618
|200 Breast
|3
|2:14.23
|609
|
|Williams, Clara
|SO
|47
|500 Free
|5
|4:54.35
|533
|200 Free
|3
|1:48.21
|609
|100 Free
|2
|50.09
|610
|
|Migault, Aurelie
|JR
|46
|200 IM
|9
|2:01.26
|600
|100 Breast
|1
|1:00.76
|682
|200 Breast
|2
|2:12.3
|657
|
|Webber, Molly
|FR
|44
|500 Free
|1
|4:47.9
|629
|200 Free
|4
|1:48.77
|586
|200 Fly
|9
|1:59.81
|597
|
|Zhang, Melinda
|JR
|37
|200 IM
|6
|2:02.69
|553
|400 IM
|9
|4:21.77
|505
|200 Fly
|4
|2:00.35
|579
|
|Donnell, Minh
|SO
|34
|1 mtr Diving
|2
|296.25
|
|3 mtr Diving
|2
|306.75
|
|
|Peterson, Layne
|FR
|30.5
|50 Free
|27
|24.3
|348
|100 Back
|3
|55.14
|554
|200 Back
|4
|1:58.32
|588
|
|Macmullan, Kira
|FR
|23
|500 Free
|7
|4:57.94
|473
|200 Back
|8
|2:00.78
|510
|
|Gibbs, Abigail
|SO
|22
|1 mtr Diving
|9
|286.35
|
|3 mtr Diving
|6
|274.65
|
|
|Kroening, Maggie
|SO
|14
|500 Free
|17
|5:01.73
|406
|200 Free
|14
|1:51.4
|468
|200 Fly
|8
|2:01.53
|537
|
|Baumgartner, Autumn
|SO
|13.5
|50 Free
|8
|23.78
|457
|200 Free
|29
|1:55.23
|285
|100 Free
|14
|51.85
|447
|
|McDonald, Maggie
|SR
|11
|200 IM
|19
|2:06.46
|414
|100 Breast
|11
|1:04.12
|477
|200 Breast
|12
|2:21.02
|405
|
|O’Shaughnessy, Bridge
|FR
|7
|500 Free
|20
|5:03.04
|382
|400 IM
|25
|4:44.72
|102
|1650 Free
|10
|17:19.27
|329
|
|Huang, Angela
|SR
|5.5
|50 Free
|14
|23.66
|482
|100 Fly
|18
|56.73
|411
|100 Free
|14
|51.85
|447
|
|Rotenberg, Mary
|SO
|4
|400 IM
|14
|4:30.68
|326
|1650 Free
|20
|17:51.15
|178
|200 Back
|16
|2:10.06
|183
|
|Clark, Maddie
|SO
|2
|100 Fly
|27
|57.94
|312
|100 Back
|15
|57.98
|347
|200 Back
|27
|2:08.58
|229
|
|Teuscher, Kayla
|FR
|1
|1 mtr Diving
|16
|223.85
|
|3 mtr Diving
|17
|234.0
|
|
|Wagner, Grace
|FR
|0
|50 Free
|25
|24.17
|375
|100 Fly
|29
|58.2
|291
|100 Free
|26
|52.45
|386
|
|Laursen, Evelyn
|FR
|0
|200 IM
|27
|2:08.98
|316
|400 IM
|21
|4:38.89
|177
|200 Fly
|21
|2:09.07
|246
|
Bucknell
|
|Year
|Points
|Event
|Place
|Time
|Power
|Event
|Place
|Time
|Power
|Event
|Place
|Time
|Power
|Vumbacco, Sabrina
|SR
|42
|500 Free
|2
|4:48.23
|625
|200 Free
|12
|1:51.03
|486
|1650 Free
|1
|16:45.13
|509
|
|McGann, Caroline
|JR
|37
|500 Free
|8
|4:58.33
|466
|200 Free
|7
|1:49.98
|535
|1650 Free
|5
|17:03.69
|413
|
|Doss, Abby
|JR
|31
|200 IM
|14
|2:04.48
|490
|400 IM
|3
|4:21.41
|512
|200 Breast
|7
|2:17.13
|529
|
|Hunter, Esme
|JR
|29.5
|200 IM
|16
|2:07.38
|378
|100 Back
|3
|55.14
|554
|200 Back
|6
|2:00.05
|534
|
|Craig, Catherine
|SR
|27
|200 IM
|17
|2:06.12
|427
|400 IM
|6
|4:26.63
|409
|200 Breast
|5
|2:16.07
|559
|
|Catherwood, Meghan
|SO
|26
|1 mtr Diving
|7
|255.65
|
|3 mtr Diving
|5
|282.45
|
|
|Hinthorn, Gina
|SO
|23
|1 mtr Diving
|8
|255.25
|
|3 mtr Diving
|7
|250.25
|
|
|Bolden, Jennifer
|FR
|23
|50 Free
|17
|23.85
|442
|200 Free
|9
|1:49.95
|536
|100 Free
|5
|50.73
|554
|
|Feld, Emma
|FR
|22
|500 Free
|13
|5:00.36
|431
|400 IM
|11
|4:25.33
|436
|200 Back
|7
|2:00.68
|513
|
|Sunderhauf, Skye
|SO
|18
|200 IM
|23
|2:07.21
|385
|400 IM
|7
|4:27.74
|387
|200 Fly
|11
|2:03.01
|481
|
|Lichtner, Kayla
|JR
|16
|50 Free
|7
|23.61
|492
|200 Free
|23
|1:53.42
|370
|100 Free
|13
|51.62
|470
|
|Kehley, Claire
|FR
|16
|500 Free
|18
|5:01.93
|402
|200 Free
|31
|1:55.81
|259
|1650 Free
|3
|16:55.27
|458
|
|Frias, Regina
|SO
|13
|1 mtr Diving
|11
|255.0
|
|3 mtr Diving
|10
|274.4
|
|
|Stallmeyer, Ava
|FR
|12
|50 Free
|52
|30.36
|0
|100 Breast
|14
|1:04.58
|446
|200 Breast
|9
|2:18.27
|494
|
|Ritorto, Alexandra
|SR
|12
|50 Free
|12
|23.58
|498
|100 Breast
|10
|1:03.93
|490
|200 Breast
|31
|2:27.45
|205
|
|Dokina, Lizzie
|SO
|11
|50 Free
|51
|29.9
|0
|100 Breast
|8
|1:03.11
|544
|200 Breast
|29
|2:26.38
|234
|
|Donati, Sophia
|SR
|11
|50 Free
|15
|23.67
|480
|200 Free
|17
|1:51.81
|449
|100 Free
|9
|50.86
|542
|
|Kelly, Kyla
|FR
|10
|200 IM
|15
|2:04.66
|483
|400 IM
|12
|4:30.19
|336
|200 Back
|14
|2:03.13
|426
|
|Gottwald, Kate
|JR
|5
|1 mtr Diving
|18
|219.9
|
|3 mtr Diving
|12
|252.3
|
|
|Douek, Naomi
|SR
|2
|1 mtr Diving
|15
|238.7
|
|3 mtr Diving
|23
|215.95
|
|
|Giles, Rylie
|SO
|0
|500 Free
|24
|5:05.86
|332
|200 Free
|26
|1:54.11
|336
|1650 Free
|18
|17:45.94
|199
|
BU
|
|Year
|Points
|Event
|Place
|Time
|Power
|Event
|Place
|Time
|Power
|Event
|Place
|Time
|Power
|Newman, Haley
|FR
|54
|200 IM
|5
|2:01.8
|583
|400 IM
|1
|4:16.04
|604
|200 Fly
|1
|1:58.58
|638
|
|Souza, Sophia
|SO
|36
|1 mtr Diving
|3
|287.2
|
|3 mtr Diving
|1
|311.1
|
|
|Cameron, Sumi
|JR
|35
|1 mtr Diving
|1
|300.35
|
|3 mtr Diving
|4
|302.35
|
|
|Mitchell, Lara
|JR
|33
|50 Free
|21
|23.96
|419
|100 Back
|2
|54.58
|589
|200 Back
|3
|1:57.9
|600
|
|Cataldo, Marina
|SO
|18
|1 mtr Diving
|10
|256.95
|
|3 mtr Diving
|8
|249.15
|
|
|Eckhart, Keilah
|SO
|14
|500 Free
|21
|5:04.02
|365
|100 Fly
|9
|55.66
|499
|200 Fly
|12
|2:04.09
|438
|
|Kim, Madison
|JR
|13
|50 Free
|23
|24.08
|394
|100 Fly
|11
|55.94
|477
|100 Free
|10
|51.41
|490
|
|Sorbello, Sydney
|JR
|13
|200 IM
|18
|2:06.42
|416
|100 Back
|6
|56.47
|461
|200 Back
|18
|2:05.76
|328
|
|Moy, Karina
|JR
|11
|1 mtr Diving
|12
|247.2
|
|3 mtr Diving
|11
|263.9
|
|
|Hoyt, Clarissa
|JR
|10
|100 Fly
|12
|56.17
|458
|100 Breast
|12
|1:04.15
|475
|200 Breast
|17
|2:23.32
|329
|
|Pastushan, Alex
|SO
|9
|100 Fly
|16
|56.97
|391
|100 Back
|13
|57.54
|380
|200 Back
|13
|2:02.68
|443
|
|Brenner, Blythe
|JR
|7
|50 Free
|10
|23.51
|513
|100 Back
|17
|58.3
|324
|100 Free
|17
|52.06
|426
|
|Scafetta, Ashley
|SO
|5
|500 Free
|19
|5:02.13
|399
|1650 Free
|13
|17:30.29
|272
|200 Breast
|16
|2:23.91
|310
|
|Ramey, Sasha
|SO
|3
|50 Free
|28
|24.32
|344
|100 Fly
|14
|56.38
|441
|100 Free
|25
|52.41
|390
|
|Langenbach, Stella
|FR
|2
|500 Free
|34
|5:12.63
|221
|200 Free
|15
|1:51.94
|442
|100 Free
|22
|52.22
|409
|
|Ho, Rena
|FR
|0
|1 mtr Diving
|17
|224.25
|
|3 mtr Diving
|19
|232.9
|
|
|Liu, Stephanie
|SO
|0
|50 Free
|42
|24.95
|226
|100 Breast
|24
|1:06.77
|296
|100 Free
|43
|54.48
|204
|
|McCarty, Fia
|SO
|0
|200 IM
|45
|2:13.89
|157
|100 Breast
|21
|1:06.37
|322
|200 Breast
|21
|2:24.64
|287
|
|Berzanski, Ava
|JR
|0
|200 IM
|21
|2:06.74
|403
|100 Breast
|23
|1:06.45
|317
|200 Breast
|22
|2:24.69
|285
|
|Belyakov, Anastasia
|JR
|0
|500 Free
|32
|5:12.49
|223
|200 Breast
|25
|2:25.13
|271
|
Lehigh
|
|Year
|Points
|Event
|Place
|Time
|Power
|Event
|Place
|Time
|Power
|Event
|Place
|Time
|Power
|Hardy, Sarah
|SR
|45.5
|200 IM
|7
|2:03.25
|534
|400 IM
|2
|4:19.64
|544
|200 Fly
|2
|1:59.23
|617
|
|Ludwig, Mairin
|FR
|33
|500 Free
|9
|4:53.94
|540
|200 Free
|8
|1:50.22
|524
|1650 Free
|6
|17:06.21
|400
|
|Stevens, Julia
|JR
|31
|200 IM
|13
|2:04.29
|497
|100 Fly
|4
|54.33
|598
|200 Fly
|7
|2:01.33
|544
|
|Werwaiss, Willa
|SO
|31
|500 Free
|6
|4:55.13
|521
|200 Free
|13
|1:51.17
|479
|200 Back
|5
|1:58.75
|575
|
|Martin, Natalie
|SO
|27
|500 Free
|14
|5:00.55
|427
|1650 Free
|8
|17:09.09
|384
|200 Fly
|6
|2:01.04
|555
|
|Wilson, Hallie
|SR
|21
|50 Free
|32
|24.39
|329
|100 Back
|7
|56.62
|450
|200 Back
|9
|2:01.09
|499
|
|Fresa, Noel
|JR
|18
|50 Free
|11
|23.57
|501
|200 Free
|16
|1:53.46
|368
|100 Free
|8
|50.93
|536
|
|Gill, Sarah
|SO
|16
|1 mtr Diving
|5
|272.15
|
|3 mtr Diving
|15
|229.95
|
|
|Donaldson, Dagny
|FR
|14
|500 Free
|12
|4:57.13
|487
|200 Free
|22
|1:53.37
|372
|1650 Free
|9
|17:10.67
|376
|
|Mikalic, Maggie
|SO
|13
|500 Free
|16
|5:03.37
|376
|1650 Free
|7
|17:08.91
|385
|200 Fly
|20
|2:08.24
|275
|
|Carper, Ashley
|SR
|7
|50 Free
|31
|24.35
|337
|100 Fly
|10
|55.92
|478
|100 Free
|18
|52.14
|418
|
|Manthorp, Sarah
|JR
|7
|50 Free
|22
|24.06
|398
|200 Free
|11
|1:50.59
|507
|100 Free
|16
|52.03
|429
|
|Hofmann, Caitlin
|FR
|3
|400 IM
|19
|4:37.98
|191
|100 Breast
|25
|1:06.79
|295
|200 Breast
|14
|2:22.21
|366
|
|Thompson, Kelsey
|JR
|2
|200 IM
|28
|2:09.01
|315
|100 Breast
|17
|1:05.92
|352
|200 Breast
|15
|2:22.82
|345
|
|Prekop, Danielle
|SR
|2
|200 IM
|22
|2:06.8
|401
|400 IM
|15
|4:30.72
|325
|200 Breast
|20
|2:24.63
|287
|
|Lord, Hannah
|SR
|1
|400 IM
|16
|4:36.83
|210
|1650 Free
|22
|17:54.65
|164
|200 Breast
|19
|2:24.4
|294
|
|Izakson, Sydney
|JR
|0
|1 mtr Diving
|33
|166.3
|
|3 mtr Diving
|30
|186.35
|
|
|Macdonald, Jordan
|JR
|0
|50 Free
|39
|24.75
|260
|100 Fly
|24
|57.71
|330
|200 Fly
|22
|2:09.65
|226
|
|Deitch, Caitlin
|FR
|0
|50 Free
|29
|24.33
|342
|100 Fly
|21
|57.4
|355
|100 Free
|34
|53.84
|255
|
Loyola (Md)
|
|Year
|Points
|Event
|Place
|Time
|Power
|Event
|Place
|Time
|Power
|Event
|Place
|Time
|Power
|Mead, Lily
|JR
|60
|200 IM
|1
|1:58.45
|685
|100 Back
|1
|53.55
|651
|200 Back
|1
|1:55.80
|658
|
|Schultz, Michela
|FR
|18
|500 Free
|10
|4:55.93
|507
|100 Fly
|8
|55.7
|496
|200 Free
|18
|1:51.96
|441
|
|Tulio, Charley
|SO
|13
|50 Free
|6
|23.58
|498
|100 Free
|18
|52.14
|418
|
|Latham, Laura
|SO
|8
|200 IM
|20
|2:06.51
|412
|100 Fly
|13
|56.19
|456
|200 Fly
|13
|2:05.66
|375
|
|Simko, Paige
|FR
|4
|200 IM
|29
|2:09.03
|314
|100 Breast
|13
|1:04.49
|453
|200 Breast
|18
|2:24.15
|302
|
|Karr, Faith
|FR
|3
|500 Free
|28
|5:10.97
|246
|200 Free
|34
|1:56.53
|229
|1650 Free
|14
|17:33.88
|255
|
|Witkop, Kaitlin
|SO
|2
|100 Fly
|17
|56.72
|412
|100 Breast
|31
|1:09.52
|149
|200 Fly
|15
|2:06.1
|357
|
|Crowley, Tahlia
|FR
|0
|100 Back
|25
|59.85
|219
|200 Back
|21
|2:07.50
|265
|
|Bistline, Lily
|JR
|0
|1 mtr Diving
|31
|173.45
|
|3 mtr Diving
|27
|193.0
|
|
|Georgevich, Kassidy
|FR
|0
|1 mtr Diving
|26
|202.95
|
|3 mtr Diving
|25
|205.05
|
|
|Prushinski, Alison
|JR
|0
|50 Free
|35
|24.6
|288
|100 Back
|18
|58.56
|305
|200 Back
|33
|2:15.28
|71
|
|Moser, Fay
|SO
|0
|50 Free
|24
|24.16
|377
|100 Back
|20
|59.01
|273
|100 Free
|26
|52.45
|386
|
|Stimmel, Avery
|SO
|0
|50 Free
|18
|23.85
|442
|100 Breast
|19
|1:06.21
|333
|100 Free
|24
|52.29
|402
|
|Dwyer, Grace
|FR
|0
|200 IM
|39
|2:11.74
|219
|400 IM
|22
|4:39.1
|174
|200 Back
|19
|2:06.22
|311
|
|Bowen, Brayden
|SO
|0
|200 IM
|36
|2:10.29
|268
|100 Fly
|23
|57.66
|334
|200 Fly
|18
|2:07.71
|295
|
|Mcgrath, Keira
|FR
|0
|200 IM
|32
|2:09.42
|300
|100 Breast
|21
|1:06.37
|322
|200 Back
|24
|2:08.15
|243
|
|Andress, Alana
|JR
|0
|500 Free
|40
|5:15.19
|185
|100 Fly
|28
|58.0
|307
|200 Fly
|17
|2:07.56
|300
|
|Moscetti, Gianna
|SO
|0
|500 Free
|39
|5:14.63
|192
|200 Free
|35
|1:56.6
|227
|1650 Free
|26
|18:12.62
|105
|
|Cisewski, Haley
|SO
|0
|500 Free
|22
|5:04.79
|351
|200 Free
|24
|1:53.79
|352
|100 Free
|31
|53.26
|307
|
American
|
|Year
|Points
|Event
|Place
|Time
|Power
|Event
|Place
|Time
|Power
|Event
|Place
|Time
|Power
|Watts, Mimi
|JR
|60
|50 Free
|1
|22.52
|692
|100 Fly
|1
|52.76
|702
|100 Free
|1
|49.8
|634
|
|Hemingway, Sophia
|FR
|16
|50 Free
|37
|24.67
|275
|100 Back
|8
|57.15
|410
|200 Back
|12
|2:02.1
|464
|
|Mara, Maddie
|SR
|15
|50 Free
|38
|24.74
|262
|100 Breast
|9
|1:03.85
|496
|200 Breast
|11
|2:20.21
|432
|
|Uspenskaya, Sasha
|JR
|5
|200 IM
|25
|2:08.1
|350
|100 Back
|12
|57.36
|394
|200 Back
|23
|2:07.94
|250
|
|Thurman, Peyton
|FR
|3
|1 mtr Diving
|21
|212.4
|
|3 mtr Diving
|14
|241.65
|
|
|Tomma, Amaya
|SO
|1
|100 Fly
|31
|58.56
|264
|100 Back
|16
|58.29
|325
|200 Back
|28
|2:08.81
|221
|
|Winters, Kayla
|SR
|1
|500 Free
|45
|5:21.21
|116
|400 IM
|27
|4:49.39
|61
|1650 Free
|16
|17:44.89
|204
|
|Bosses, Amanda
|JR
|0
|1 mtr Diving
|32
|167.95
|
|3 mtr Diving
|29
|191.3
|
|
|Cresci, Kenzie
|SR
|0
|50 Free
|50
|25.98
|95
|100 Breast
|18
|1:06.2
|333
|200 Breast
|23
|2:25.06
|273
|
|Laux, Laura
|SO
|0
|50 Free
|41
|24.88
|238
|100 Back
|24
|59.59
|235
|200 Back
|32
|2:12.92
|113
|
|Barber, Avery
|FR
|0
|50 Free
|33
|24.42
|323
|100 Back
|23
|59.12
|266
|100 Free
|30
|53.1
|322
|
|Lester, Veronica
|FR
|0
|200 IM
|52
|2:17.36
|84
|100 Fly
|32
|58.58
|262
|200 Fly
|26
|2:10.13
|211
|
|Netz, Grace
|FR
|0
|200 IM
|37
|2:10.73
|253
|100 Breast
|20
|1:06.26
|329
|200 Breast
|28
|2:26.13
|241
|
|Yoo, Katie
|FR
|0
|200 IM
|35
|2:10.22
|270
|400 IM
|18
|4:35.54
|233
|200 Fly
|24
|2:09.72
|224
|
|Kaczorowski, Gabby
|FR
|0
|200 IM
|31
|2:09.32
|303
|100 Fly
|20
|57.23
|370
|200 Back
|22
|2:07.7
|258
|
|Bereveskos, Lurilla
|SO
|0
|500 Free
|42
|5:15.36
|183
|200 Free
|30
|1:55.75
|262
|1650 Free
|25
|18:08.35
|117
|
|DiMarco, Tyler
|SO
|0
|500 Free
|41
|5:15.24
|184
|400 IM
|26
|4:47.44
|76
|1650 Free
|24
|18:05.22
|127
|
|Suarez, Gabi
|SR
|0
|500 Free
|36
|5:13.93
|202
|200 Free
|36
|1:56.71
|222
|200 Back
|29
|2:09.32
|205
|
|Kleckner, Marissa
|SO
|0
|500 Free
|29
|5:11.16
|243
|200 Free
|25
|1:53.9
|346
|100 Free
|32
|53.44
|290
|
Colgate
|
|Year
|Points
|Event
|Place
|Time
|Power
|Event
|Place
|Time
|Power
|Event
|Place
|Time
|Power
|Hurt, Jordan
|JR
|26.5
|50 Free
|4
|23.45
|525
|100 Fly
|7
|55.52
|510
|100 Free
|28
|52.49
|382
|
|Collins, Audrey
|FR
|22
|200 IM
|4
|2:00.82
|614
|200 Fly
|10
|2:01.92
|523
|
|Garretson, Brooke
|JR
|18
|200 IM
|12
|2:03.00
|543
|200 Free
|10
|1:50.35
|518
|200 Back
|11
|2:01.52
|485
|
|Bergstrom, Nora
|SO
|8
|500 Free
|15
|5:02.78
|387
|200 Free
|27
|1:54.38
|324
|1650 Free
|11
|17:20.03
|325
|
|Donfris, Addisyn
|FR
|3
|500 Free
|31
|5:11.61
|236
|100 Fly
|26
|57.89
|316
|200 Fly
|14
|2:05.69
|374
|
|Witte, Dana
|SO
|2
|500 Free
|30
|5:11.26
|242
|100 Back
|27
|1:00.41
|187
|1650 Free
|15
|17:43.09
|212
|
|Hau, Regan
|FR
|1
|200 IM
|43
|2:13.62
|164
|100 Breast
|16
|1:05.6
|375
|200 Breast
|24
|2:25.11
|272
|
|Hammer, Ava
|SO
|0
|1 mtr Diving
|34
|149.65
|
|
|Hoover, Kate
|FR
|0
|1 mtr Diving
|28
|201.65
|
|3 mtr Diving
|31
|170.45
|
|
|Olafsson, Ella
|FR
|0
|1 mtr Diving
|19
|218.0
|
|3 mtr Diving
|26
|194.3
|
|
|Ferguson, Mackenzie
|FR
|0
|50 Free
|46
|25.13
|197
|100 Back
|22
|59.11
|267
|200 Back
|25
|2:08.34
|237
|
|Schwartz, Anna
|JR
|0
|50 Free
|45
|25.12
|199
|100 Back
|21
|59.05
|271
|200 Back
|31
|2:10.36
|175
|
|Mlinek, Lanyon
|SO
|0
|50 Free
|40
|24.87
|239
|100 Breast
|28
|1:08.32
|206
|100 Free
|41
|54.37
|212
|
|Rainey, Elizabeth
|FR
|0
|50 Free
|20
|23.89
|434
|200 Free
|21
|1:52.83
|399
|100 Free
|23
|52.23
|408
|
|Dennis, Alyssa
|FR
|0
|200 IM
|41
|2:12.18
|205
|100 Fly
|36
|59.23
|217
|100 Breast
|32
|1:10.12
|126
|
|Hand, Katherine
|SR
|0
|200 IM
|38
|2:11.00
|243
|200 Free
|37
|1:56.92
|214
|200 Fly
|28
|2:12.56
|143
|
|DeLillo, Maggie
|SO
|0
|200 IM
|33
|2:09.76
|287
|400 IM
|17
|4:34.28
|256
|200 Back
|20
|2:06.8
|290
|
|Ambach, Elke
|SO
|0
|200 IM
|30
|2:09.09
|312
|400 IM
|20
|4:38.08
|189
|100 Free
|36
|53.85
|254
|
|Senglaub, Katie
|SO
|0
|500 Free
|44
|5:19.44
|134
|1650 Free
|21
|17:54.05
|166
|200 Fly
|29
|2:15.02
|92
|
|McNerney, Danielle
|SO
|0
|500 Free
|37
|5:14.51
|194
|200 Free
|28
|1:55.21
|285
|100 Free
|33
|53.6
|276
|
HOLY
|
|Year
|Points
|Event
|Place
|Time
|Power
|Event
|Place
|Time
|Power
|Event
|Place
|Time
|Power
|Walting, Greta
|JR
|17
|50 Free
|19
|23.85
|442
|100 Breast
|6
|1:02.56
|579
|200 Breast
|13
|2:21.61
|386
|
|Mahoney, Caroline
|SO
|6
|100 Back
|11
|57.34
|395
|200 Back
|30
|2:09.33
|205
|
|Chanin, Ayden
|JR
|5
|500 Free
|33
|5:12.51
|223
|200 Free
|20
|1:52.22
|429
|100 Free
|12
|51.47
|484
|
|Bryant, Abby
|SR
|4
|1 mtr Diving
|14
|245.45
|
|3 mtr Diving
|16
|218.3
|
|
|Conrad, Sabrina
|FR
|4
|200 IM
|34
|2:09.98
|279
|400 IM
|13
|4:30.48
|330
|200 Breast
|27
|2:25.52
|259
|
|Berry, Ginger
|SO
|2
|200 IM
|46
|2:15.08
|128
|100 Back
|19
|58.91
|280
|200 Back
|15
|2:06.43
|303
|
|Cerulli, Kate
|JR
|0
|1 mtr Diving
|30
|195.0
|
|3 mtr Diving
|22
|216.6
|
|
|Delucia, Lauren
|FR
|0
|1 mtr Diving
|29
|198.85
|
|3 mtr Diving
|24
|211.9
|
|
|Scamby, Ciara
|SO
|0
|1 mtr Diving
|25
|204.75
|
|3 mtr Diving
|18
|233.15
|
|
|Feeley, Adelle
|SO
|0
|1 mtr Diving
|23
|209.4
|
|
|Smillie, Nora
|FR
|0
|50 Free
|34
|24.47
|313
|100 Fly
|38
|59.87
|177
|100 Free
|39
|54.24
|222
|
|Skilton, Emily
|SR
|0
|50 Free
|26
|24.26
|356
|100 Fly
|37
|59.29
|213
|100 Free
|29
|52.73
|358
|
|Bender, Julianna
|SR
|0
|200 IM
|48
|2:16.62
|97
|100 Breast
|26
|1:06.97
|283
|200 Breast
|26
|2:25.25
|268
|
|Yu, Emily
|JR
|0
|200 IM
|47
|2:16.47
|99
|100 Breast
|27
|1:08.11
|217
|200 Breast
|34
|2:31.94
|106
|
|Piasecki, Maddi
|SR
|0
|200 IM
|44
|2:13.66
|163
|100 Fly
|22
|57.54
|344
|200 Fly
|27
|2:12.55
|144
|
|Westfall, Ava
|SO
|0
|200 IM
|42
|2:13.27
|173
|400 IM
|24
|4:44.51
|104
|200 Fly
|30
|2:18.78
|42
|
|Burgess, Rowan
|SR
|0
|500 Free
|47
|5:26.37
|74
|200 Free
|41
|1:59.11
|140
|100 Free
|45
|54.82
|179
|
|Loveless, Marykate
|FR
|0
|500 Free
|46
|5:24.62
|87
|200 Free
|40
|1:58.74
|151
|100 Free
|44
|54.61
|194
|
|Walsh, Fiona
|SR
|0
|500 Free
|38
|5:14.55
|194
|100 Fly
|35
|59.14
|223
|100 Free
|37
|53.86
|253
|
|Mazzacano, Emmy
|SO
|0
|500 Free
|27
|5:10.41
|255
|400 IM
|23
|4:41.81
|136
|1650 Free
|23
|17:56.34
|158
|
|Turner, Anna
|SR
|0
|500 Free
|25
|5:06.25
|325
|200 Free
|33
|1:56.47
|232
|1650 Free
|17
|17:45.85
|200
|
LAFA
|
|Year
|Points
|Event
|Place
|Time
|Power
|Event
|Place
|Time
|Power
|Event
|Place
|Time
|Power
|Van Ess, Isabella
|FR
|9
|200 IM
|24
|2:07.33
|380
|100 Breast
|15
|1:04.93
|421
|200 Breast
|10
|2:18.89
|475
|
|Perks, Sydney
|SR
|5
|500 Free
|23
|5:05.36
|341
|200 Free
|32
|1:55.93
|254
|1650 Free
|12
|17:25.21
|298
|
|Ivie, Maggie
|SO
|3
|50 Free
|49
|25.61
|133
|100 Back
|14
|57.72
|367
|200 Back
|17
|2:05.68
|331
|
|Toomey, Sophia
|SO
|0
|100 Fly
|25
|57.82
|321
|200 Fly
|25
|2:09.89
|219
|
|Elkhyati, Safaya
|FR
|0
|1 mtr Diving
|27
|202.85
|
|3 mtr Diving
|28
|192.4
|
|
|Bobrowski, Gianna
|FR
|0
|1 mtr Diving
|24
|206.2
|
|3 mtr Diving
|32
|170.2
|
|
|Hensell, Katie
|FR
|0
|1 mtr Diving
|22
|210.65
|
|3 mtr Diving
|21
|218.05
|
|
|Daniels, Shaylee
|SO
|0
|1 mtr Diving
|20
|216.05
|
|3 mtr Diving
|20
|229.65
|
|
|O’Connor, Kristen
|JR
|0
|50 Free
|47
|25.23
|182
|100 Fly
|39
|1:01.02
|118
|100 Free
|38
|54.1
|233
|
|Newton, Shaniya
|SO
|0
|50 Free
|47
|25.23
|182
|200 Free
|43
|2:00.93
|95
|100 Free
|42
|54.45
|206
|
|Byrne, Maya
|JR
|0
|50 Free
|44
|25.09
|203
|200 Free
|38
|1:57.04
|209
|100 Free
|34
|53.84
|255
|
|Inglis, Meghan
|SO
|0
|50 Free
|43
|25.08
|205
|100 Back
|26
|1:00.19
|199
|200 Back
|26
|2:08.35
|236
|
|Champagne, Margaret
|SR
|0
|50 Free
|36
|24.61
|286
|100 Breast
|30
|1:08.59
|192
|100 Free
|46
|54.85
|177
|
|DeSalvo, Ella
|FR
|0
|200 IM
|51
|2:17.05
|89
|200 Breast
|30
|2:26.92
|219
|
|Taylor, Emma
|SR
|0
|200 IM
|49
|2:16.79
|93
|100 Breast
|29
|1:08.38
|202
|200 Breast
|32
|2:28.6
|175
|
|Folger, Lorelei
|FR
|0
|200 IM
|49
|2:16.79
|93
|100 Fly
|33
|58.78
|248
|200 Fly
|19
|2:08.01
|283
|
|Pelshaw, Anya
|JR
|0
|200 IM
|40
|2:12.04
|209
|100 Fly
|30
|58.27
|286
|200 Breast
|33
|2:29.88
|146
|
|Griggs, Paige
|SO
|0
|500 Free
|43
|5:16.65
|166
|200 Free
|42
|1:59.86
|120
|1650 Free
|19
|17:47.55
|192
|
|Snarr, Kaley
|JR
|0
|500 Free
|35
|5:13.2
|213
|200 Free
|39
|1:57.19
|204
|100 Free
|40
|54.28
|219
|
|Luttrell, Emma
|FR
|0
|500 Free
|26
|5:07.76
|299
|100 Fly
|34
|58.79
|247
|200 Fly
|23
|2:09.69
|225
|