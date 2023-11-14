2023 ISCA Open @Liberty U is Now an NCAA-Approved Qualifying Meet

The 2023 ISCA Open, hosted at Liberty University, has been approved as an NCAA Championship qualifying meet. The event will run from November 29-December 2.

Because the meet will combine collegiate swimmers with non-collegiate swimmers, it requires special permission from the NCAA Division I Committee to allow it for NCAA Championship qualifying under a new rule that went into effect this year. The committee has been generous with awarding approved status so far, with the US Open, Pan American Games, World Championships, and USA Diving National Championships receiving special permission to mix levels so far.

The meet was previously approved as a qualifying event for the 2024 World Aquatics Championships, though it is not a qualifying event for the 2024 Olympic Games, which will undermine the value of the former designation.

The ISCA Open is one of at least two winter long course meets that have popped up to help handle the overflow from the US Open meet, which filled up in somewhere between 3 hours and 3 days, depending on who you ask. The other is the Almost Heaven Invite at West Virginia University, which is designated for collegiate teams only and thus doesn’t need special dispensation to count for NCAA qualifying.

While the NCAA has allowed long course conversions to yards this year, realistically, the conversion factors are stiff to the point where there will likely be a very small subset of swimmers who can hit the long course qualifying time but not the short course qualifying time. Still, converted times could impact seeding, and more importantly is a big chance for many collegiate swimmers, who will have to focus on short course in the spring, to hit their Olympic Trials qualifying times.