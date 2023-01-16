2023 Cardinal Swim Camps – Sign Up Today
This camp focuses on the small details that make a BIG difference. Improving your starts, turns and breakouts for all four strokes will guarantee to help you swim faster!
Our goal is to provide an atmosphere where swimmers are excited to learn about all areas of competitive swimming: from technique, to racing, and training. The camps are open to all swimmers ages 8-18. We will focus on many areas including starts, turns, underwaters, and drills as well as educational lectures. In additional to learning from world class coaches and athletes, your swimmer will get to experience life on a college campus, including staying in the dorms, eating in our cafeteria, and hanging out with friends after a fun day of swimming!
Ages: 8-18
Location: Ralph Wright Natatorium
Gender: Coed
Day 1
- 2:00-Check-in
- 2:15-Intro
- 2:30-3:00 Lecture
- 3:30-4:45 Swim
- 5:00-Dinner
- 7:00 Activities
- 9:00 Go to Dorm
- 10:00 Lights out
Day 2
- 7:30 – 8:30 Breakfast
- 9:00-10:00 Lecture
- 10:15-12:00 Swim Session
- 12:30-1:30 Lunch
- 1:45-2:30 Lecture
- 2:30-3:00 Dryland
- 3:00-4:45 Swim
- 5:00- Dinner
- 7:00 Activities
- 9:00 Everyone in dorm
- 10:00 Lights out
Day 3
- 7:30 – 8:30 Breakfast
- 9:00-9:45 Lecture
- 10:00-11:15 Swim
- 11:30-Pick Up
This camp focuses on being the best all-around swimmer you can be! Improving your technique for all four strokes will guarantee to help you swim faster and drop time!
Our goal is to provide an atmosphere where swimmers are excited to learn about all areas of competitive swimming: from technique, to racing, and training. The camps are open to all swimmers ages 8-18. We focus on many areas including working on the details of all 4 strokes, turns, underwaters, and drills as well as educational lectures. The lectures will cover technique for all strokes and skills, learning about the recruiting process, and what it’s like to be a D1 college athlete! In addition to learning from world class coaches and athletes, your swimmer will get to experience life on a college campus, including staying in the dorms, eating in our cafeteria, and hanging out with friends after a fun day of swimming and improving in the sport your young athlete loves!
Ages: 8-18
Location: Ralph Wright Natatorium
Gender: Coed
Day 1
- 2:00 – Check-in
- 2:15 – Intro
- 2:30-3:00 – Lecture – Freestyle
- 3:30-4:45 – Swim
- 5:00 – Dinner
- 7:00 – Activities
- 9:00 – Everyone in Dorm
- 10:00 – Lights out
Day 2
- 7:30 – 8:30 – Breakfast
- 9:00 – *Drop off for commuters*
- 9:00-10:00 – Lecture – Backstroke
- 10:15-12:00 – Swim Session
- 12:30-1:30 – Lunch
- 1:45-2:30 – Lecture – Flip Turns
- 2:30-3:00 – Dryland
- 3:00-4:45 – Swim
- 5:00 – *Commuters picked up*
- 5:00 – Dinner
- 7:00 – Activities
- 9:00 – Everyone in dorm
- 10:00 – Lights out
Day 3
- 7:30 – 8:30 – Breakfast
- 9:00 – *Drop off for commuters*
- 9:00-10:00 – Lecture – Butterfly
- 10:15-12:00 – Swim Session
- 12:30-1:30 – Lunch
- 1:45-2:30 – Lecture – Underwaters
- 2:30-3:00 – Dryland
- 3:00-4:45 – Swim
- 5:00 – *Commuters picked up*
- 5:00 – Dinner
- 7:00 – Activities
- 9:00 – Everyone in dorm
- 10:00 – Lights out
Day 4
- 7:30 – 8:30 – Breakfast
- 9:00 – *Drop off for commuters*
- 9:00-10:00 – Lecture – Breaststroke
- 10:15-12:00 – Swim Session
- 12:30-1:30 – Lunch
- 1:45-2:30 – Lecture – Open Turns
- 2:30-3:00 – Dryland
- 3:00-4:45 – Swim
- 5:00 – *Commuters picked up*
- 5:00 – Dinner
- 7:00 – Activities
- 9:00 – Everyone in dorm
- 10:00 – Lights out
Day 5
- 7:30 – 8:30 Breakfast
- 9:00 – *Commuters dropped off*
- 9:00-9:45 – Lecture – Recap
- 10:00-11:15 – Swim
- 11:30- Pick Up
Our goal is to provide an atmosphere where swimmers are excited to learn about all areas of competitive swimming: from technique, to racing, and training. The camps are focused on bringing several clubs together to train and compete while also learning from world class coaches and athletes. We focus on many areas including working on the details of all 4 strokes, turns, underwaters, and drills as well as educational lectures. The lectures will cover technique for all strokes and skills, learning about the recruiting process, and what it's like to be a D1 college athlete! In addition to learning from world class coaches and athletes, your swimmer will get to experience life on a college campus, including staying in the dorms, eating in our cafeteria, and hanging out with friends after a fun day of swimming and improving in the sport your young athlete loves!
Day 1
- 2:00 – Check-in
- 2:15 – Intro
- 2:30-3:00 – Lecture – Freestyle
- 3:30-4:45 – Swim
- 5:00 – Dinner
- 7:00 – Activities
- 9:00 – Everyone in Dorm
- 10:00 – Lights out
Day 2
- 7:30 – 8:30 – Breakfast
- 9:00 – *Drop off for commuters*
- 9:00-10:00 – Lecture – Backstroke
- 10:15-12:00 – Swim Session
- 12:30-1:30 – Lunch
- 1:45-2:30 – Lecture – Flip Turns
- 2:30-3:00 – Dryland
- 3:00-4:45 – Swim
- 5:00 – *Commuters picked up*
- 5:00 – Dinner
- 7:00 – Activities
- 9:00 – Everyone in dorm
- 10:00 – Lights out
Day 3
- 7:30 – 8:30 – Breakfast
- 9:00 – *Drop off for commuters*
- 9:00-10:00 – Lecture – Butterfly
- 10:15-12:00 – Swim Session
- 12:30-1:30 – Lunch
- 1:45-2:30 – Lecture – Underwaters
- 2:30-3:00 – Dryland
- 3:00-4:45 – Swim
- 5:00 – *Commuters picked up*
- 5:00 – Dinner
- 7:00 – Activities
- 9:00 – Everyone in dorm
- 10:00 – Lights out
Day 4
- 7:30 – 8:30 – Breakfast
- 9:00 – *Drop off for commuters*
- 9:00-10:00 – Lecture – Breaststroke
- 10:15-12:00 – Swim Session
- 12:30-1:30 – Lunch
- 1:45-2:30 – Lecture – Open Turns
- 2:30-3:00 – Dryland
- 3:00-4:45 – Swim
- 5:00 – *Commuters picked up*
- 5:00 – Dinner
- 7:00 – Activities
- 9:00 – Everyone in dorm
- 10:00 – Lights out
Day 5
- 7:30 – 8:30 – Breakfast
- 9:00 – *Drop off for commuters*
- 9:00-10:00 – Lecture – Medley
- 10:15-12:00 – Swim Session
- 12:30-1:30 – Lunch
- 1:45-2:30 – Lecture – Open Turns
- 2:30-3:00 – Dryland
- 3:00-4:45 – Swim
- 5:00 – *Commuters picked up*
- 5:00 – Dinner
- 7:00 – Activities
- 9:00 – Everyone in dorm
- 10:00 – Lights out
Day 6
- 7:30 – 8:30 Breakfast
- 9:00 – *Commuters dropped off*
- 9:00-9:45 – Lecture – Recap
- 10:00-11:15 – Swim
- 11:30- Pick Up
Our goal is to provide an atmosphere where swimmers are excited to learn about all areas of competitive swimming: from technique, to racing, and training. The camps are focused on bringing several clubs together to train and compete while also learning from world class coaches and athletes. We focus on many areas including working on the details of all 4 strokes, turns, underwaters, and drills as well as educational lectures. The lectures will cover technique for all strokes and skills, learning about the recruiting process, and what it's like to be a D1 college athlete! In addition to learning from world class coaches and athletes, your swimmer will get to experience life on a college campus, including staying in the dorms, eating in our cafeteria, and hanging out with friends after a fun day of swimming and improving in the sport your young athlete loves!
Day 1
- 2:00 – Check-in
- 2:15 – Intro
- 2:30-3:00 – Lecture – Freestyle
- 3:30-4:45 – Swim
- 5:00 – Dinner
- 7:00 – Activities
- 9:00 – Everyone in Dorm
- 10:00 – Lights out
Day 2
- 7:30 – 8:30 – Breakfast
- 9:00 – *Drop off for commuters*
- 9:00-10:00 – Lecture – Backstroke
- 10:15-12:00 – Swim Session
- 12:30-1:30 – Lunch
- 1:45-2:30 – Lecture – Flip Turns
- 2:30-3:00 – Dryland
- 3:00-4:45 – Swim
- 5:00 – *Commuters picked up*
- 5:00 – Dinner
- 7:00 – Activities
- 9:00 – Everyone in dorm
- 10:00 – Lights out
Day 3
- 7:30 – 8:30 – Breakfast
- 9:00 – *Drop off for commuters*
- 9:00-10:00 – Lecture – Butterfly
- 10:15-12:00 – Swim Session
- 12:30-1:30 – Lunch
- 1:45-2:30 – Lecture – Underwaters
- 2:30-3:00 – Dryland
- 3:00-4:45 – Swim
- 5:00 – *Commuters picked up*
- 5:00 – Dinner
- 7:00 – Activities
- 9:00 – Everyone in dorm
- 10:00 – Lights out
Day 4
- 7:30 – 8:30 – Breakfast
- 9:00 – *Drop off for commuters*
- 9:00-10:00 – Lecture – Breaststroke
- 10:15-12:00 – Swim Session
- 12:30-1:30 – Lunch
- 1:45-2:30 – Lecture – Open Turns
- 2:30-3:00 – Dryland
- 3:00-4:45 – Swim
- 5:00 – *Commuters picked up*
- 5:00 – Dinner
- 7:00 – Activities
- 9:00 – Everyone in dorm
- 10:00 – Lights out
Day 5
- 7:30 – 8:30 Breakfast
- 9:00 – *Commuters dropped off*
- 9:00-9:45 – Lecture – Recap
- 10:00-11:15 – Swim
- 11:30- Pick Up
HEAD COACH ARTHUR ALBIERO
Cardinal swimming and diving has the perfect combination of visionary and architect in head coach Arthur Albiero. Since August of 2003, he has served as head swimming coach at the University of Louisville, Albiero has engineered the emergence of the Cards’ into both the national and international spotlight. A Brazilian by birth and holding dual American citizenship, Albiero was named to the USA National Team’s coach staff for the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio.
Despite the challenges of competing during a pandemic, the Cardinals had a historic 2020-21 season highlighted by its first ever ACC Championship for the men and Nick Albiero winning his first NCAA Championship in the 200 fly and leading the Cardinals to their first-ever NCAA Relay Championship when the men won the 200 medley relay. Albiero earned ACC Swimmer of the Year and the Cards finished fifth at NCAAs. The men won seven gold medals at ACCs and produced nine All-American swims. The women finished 3rd at ACCs and 13th at NCAAs. Nick Albiero Named ACC Scholar Athlete of the Year and 21 Named as Academic All-ACC. In all 31 Cardinals headed to the US Olympic Trials.