2023 Cardinal Swim Camps – Sign Up Today

STARTS AND TURNS I

 6/1/23 – 6/3/23
 Louisville, KY
Commuter Fee
$375.00
Residential Fee
$475.00
LOUISVILLE WORLD CHAMPIONS COMPREHENSIVE CAMP

 6/4/23 – 6/8/23
 Louisville, KY
Resident Registration Fee
$745.00
Commuter Registration Fee
$645.00
STARTS AND TURNS II

 6/8/23 – 6/10/23
 Louisville, KY
Commuter Fee
$375.00
Residential Fee
$475.00
CLUB CAMP I – COACH SIGN-UP

 6/13/23 – 6/18/23
 Louisville, KY
Registration Fee
$745.00
CLUB CAMP II – COACH SIGN-UP

 6/20/23 – 6/24/23
 Louisville, KY
Registration Fee
$595.00
HEAD COACH ARTHUR ALBIERO

Arthur Albiero (photo: Jack Spitser)

Cardinal swimming and diving has the perfect combination of visionary and architect in head coach Arthur Albiero.  Since August of 2003, he has served as head swimming coach at the University of Louisville, Albiero has engineered the emergence of the Cards’ into both the national and international spotlight. A Brazilian by birth and holding dual American citizenship, Albiero was named to the USA National Team’s coach staff for the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio.

Despite the challenges of competing during a pandemic, the Cardinals had a historic 2020-21 season highlighted by its first ever ACC Championship for the men and Nick Albiero winning his first NCAA Championship in the 200 fly and leading the Cardinals to their first-ever NCAA Relay Championship when the men won the 200 medley relay. Albiero earned ACC Swimmer of the Year and the Cards finished fifth at NCAAs. The men won seven gold medals at ACCs and produced nine All-American swims. The women finished 3rd at ACCs and 13th at NCAAs. Nick Albiero Named ACC Scholar Athlete of the Year and 21 Named as Academic All-ACC. In all 31 Cardinals headed to the US Olympic Trials.

