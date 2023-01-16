2023 Cardinal Swim Camps – Sign Up Today

This camp focuses on the small details that make a BIG difference. Improving your starts, turns and breakouts for all four strokes will guarantee to help you swim faster!

Our goal is to provide an atmosphere where swimmers are excited to learn about all areas of competitive swimming: from technique, to racing, and training. The camps are open to all swimmers ages 8-18. We will focus on many areas including starts, turns, underwaters, and drills as well as educational lectures. In additional to learning from world class coaches and athletes, your swimmer will get to experience life on a college campus, including staying in the dorms, eating in our cafeteria, and hanging out with friends after a fun day of swimming!

Ages: 8-18

Location: Ralph Wright Natatorium

Gender: Coed

Day 1

2:00-Check-in

2:15-Intro

2:30-3:00 Lecture

3:30-4:45 Swim

5:00-Dinner

7:00 Activities

9:00 Go to Dorm

10:00 Lights out

Day 2

7:30 – 8:30 Breakfast

9:00-10:00 Lecture

10:15-12:00 Swim Session

12:30-1:30 Lunch

1:45-2:30 Lecture

2:30-3:00 Dryland

3:00-4:45 Swim

5:00- Dinner

7:00 Activities

9:00 Everyone in dorm

10:00 Lights out

Day 3