2023 A-10 Championships: Julia Knox and GW Men Crack A-10 Records On Night 2

Atlantic 10 Championships (Men’s and Women’s)

Yesterday marked the first full day of racing at the 2023 A-10 Championships. Events last night included the 500 free, 200 IM, 50 free, men’s 1-meter diving, and the 200 freestyle relay.

The George Washington men and women continue to dominate the team standings though day two’s action, with the women leading by a 95-point margin, while the men lead by 111 points.

THURSDAY RESULTS

Women’s Recap

George Washington freshman Ava Topolewski threw down a new program record time of 4:46.99 in the 500 to hold off Clare Culver from Fordham by just over two tenths (4:47.25). Culver trailed by nearly half a second at the 400 marker, but split a 55.84 in the final 100 to close the gap. George Washington freshman Phoebe Wright rounded out the top-3 at 4:49.12.

Sophomore Julia Knox kept it rolling for George Washington with a dominating performance in the 200 IM. She touched the wall at 1:57.81, good for a new A-10 Conference and meet record. The only other athlete to break the 2-minute barrier was George Mason’s Jacqueline Clabeaux, snagged 2nd at 1:59.63.

The 50 freestyle was an extremely tight race with the top-3 swimmers touching within 0.14 of each other. George Mason’s Ali Tyler got her hand on the wall first at 22.77, just a hundredth ahead of Richmond sophomore Abby Fuller (22.78).

The final race of the evening, the 200 freestyle relay, was another close one. George Washington’s team of Chloe Hernandez (23.46), Barbara Schaal (22.39), Wright (22.99), and Marlee Rickert (22.69) touched 1st at 1:31.53. George Mason’s team was just a tenth back at 1:31.63, while Richmond rounded out the podium at 1:31.98.

Team Scores Through Day 2:

George Washington – 287 Richmond – 192 Fordham – 155 Duquesne – 150 George Mason – 149 Davidson – 109 UMass – 108 La Salle – 107 St. Bonaventure – 82 Saint Louis – 66 Rhode Island – 43

Men’s Recap

Freshman Dylan Felt from Davidson got things started on the men’s side with a victory in the 500 free. He dropped over 7 seconds from his entry time to post a 4:20.02, beating St. Bonaventure junior Max Murray by nearly 3 seconds.

The 200 IM belonged to George Washington’s Marek Osina, who touched first at 1:44.91. His teammate, Bode Ringenbach, grabbed the runner-up spot at 1:46.50, while George Mason freshman Tate Anderson took 3rd in 1:47.01.

George Washington’s winning streak continued to the 50 free, as Matthew Whelan led a 1-2 George Washington finish. Washington out-touched his teammate Djurdje Matic by 0.07, to record a winning time of 19.74. Whelan’s swim marked a personal best by a few tenths, while Matic was just off his own.

UMass junior Tommy Cotner claimed victory in the 1-meter diving event. He scored 314.60 points in finals, while George Washington’s Spencer Bystrom took 2nd with 302.80.

George Washington capped off their night with another decisive win in the 200 freestyle relay. The quartet of Whelan (19.82), Matic (19.18), Dylan Koo (19.79), and Ganesh Sivaramakrishnan (19.26) swam to final time of 1:18.05, marking a new A-10 conference and meet record.

Team Scores Through Day 2: