2022’s Bridget O’Shaughnessy Makes Verbal Commitment to Army West Point

High school junior Bridget O’Shaughnessy from Marietta, Georgia has made a verbal commitment to the U.S. Military Academy and will head to West Point in the fall of 2022.

“I am so excited to announce my verbal commitment to The United States Military Academy at West Point! I am honored by the opportunity to continue my academic and swimming careers, and serve our country. Thank you to all of my family, friends, and coaches who have been so supportive throughout this journey. GO ARMY!”

A distance free specialist, O’Shaughnessy swims for Lassiter High School and Chattahoochee Gold Swim Club. She competed at the 2021 Georgia High School 6A State Swimming and Diving Championships, placing 5th in the 200 free (1:54.22) and 4th in the 500 free (5:03.36). Since then, she has gone best times in all her best events in both SCY and LCM.

At the Georgia Senior Short Course State Meet in March, she unleashed a torrent of best performances, notching PBs in the 200/500/1650 free, 200 back, 200 fly, and 400 IM. She placed 6th in the 200 free, 2nd in the 500 free, 6th in the mile, 12th in the 200 back, 7th in the 200 fly, and 6th in the 400 IM. In May, she added LCM bests in the 400 free (4:27.51), 800 free (9:15.51), and 1500 free (17:36.60).

Best SCY times:

1650 free – 17:02.33

1000 free – 10:14.02

500 free – 4:55.61

200 free – 1:53.28

200 fly – 2:08.58

200 back – 2:07.96

400 IM – 4:33.15

O’Shaughnessy will join Alyssa Heffelfinger, Erin Son, Grace Wagner, and Molly Webber in the Army West Point class of 2026.

