2022 Winter Juniors Qualifier Ashlyn Morr Commits To Auburn (2024)

Ashlyn Morr, a 2022 Winter Juniors qualifier and six-time Ohio state championship finalist, has committed to swim at Auburn University starting in the fall of 2024. She made her verbal commitment in November 2022 and officially signed a National Letter of Intent with the university in November 2023.

I am beyond excited to announce my verbal commitment to continue my academic and athletic career at Auburn University. I want to thank my family, friends, and teammates for supporting me and my coaches for helping me get better at practice. Also I want to thank Coach Ryan and Coach Abbie of Auburn for helping me through this process and giving me this opportunity. I can’t wait to be a part of this team. War Eagle!!! 🧡💙🦅

Morr, a current senior at New Albany High School who swims for the New Albany Aquatic High School, primarily specializes in freestyle. At the 2023 OHSAA Division I State Championships, she finished fifth in the 100 free (51.55) and 200 free (1:51.85). She has also been a state finalist in the 500 free, placing fifth overall (4:55.81) in 2022.

At the 2022 Speedo Winter Junior Championships (East), Morr placed 81st in the 100 free, 55th in the 200 free (1:55.40), and 50th in the 500 free (5:01.33). She qualified for the meet by virtue of setting a best time of 1:49.07 in the 200 free at the 2022 OHSAA Division I Central District Championship in February 2022.

Best Times (SCY):

50 free: 23.83

100 free: 51.23

200 free: 1:49.07

500 free: 4:55.20

1650 free: 17:23.02

Morr is a part of a large Auburn 2024 girls’ recruit class that includes Amie Perna, Audrey Olen, Georgia Colborn, Carly Bixby, Izzy Iwasyk, Audrey Crawford, Kate Murray, Annika Finzen, Sarah Bush, Olivia Stewart, Taylor Grinley, Avery Mehok, and Julia Strojnowska.

