2022 Hartwick College Competitive Swimming & Diving Camp – Sign Up Today

Welcome to Pre-registration for the 2022 Hartwick College Competitive Swim Camp! After celebrating our 40th anniversary in 2019, we are excited to be able to offer the Hartwick College Competitive Swimming & Diving Camp this summer after a two-year hiatus due to the Covid-19 pandemic. This summer the College will offer three sessions of the Competitive Swim Camp. The Diving Camp will run concurrently with Session III. Each session will run Sunday through Friday.

Sunday, July 10-Friday, July 15: Stroke Technique Camp

Sunday, July 17-Friday, July 22: Stroke Technique/Sprint/Distance Camps

Sunday, July 24-Friday, July 29: Swim Training Camp with Stroke Technique and 1M & 3M Diving Camp

Open to boys and girls ages 9-18 – Resident or Commuter

Cost per session

Resident Camper – $645

Commuter Camper – $525

Multiple-Session Discounts Available

(For campers interested in attending multiple sessions, please be aware that weekend on-campus housing between sessions is NOT available.)

CAMP COVID-19 INFORMATION

All camp staff will be up to date with their COVID-19 vaccinations (primary vaccine series complete plus a booster vaccine dose).

All campers must be up to date with their COVID-19 vaccinations prior to the first day of camp. Children under 12 must have completed their primary series plus 14 days. Children 12 years and older are required to be up to date with their primary series (2nd dose plus 14 days) or if eligible, have received their booster.

Parents/guardians who accompany the camper must be able to show up-to-date vaccine proof.

Daily COVID-19 symptom screening and temperature checks will take place for all campers and camp staff.

Any individual with any COVID type symptoms will be separated from the group and must be picked up within 24 hours of notification.

Note: The above are subject to change based on 2022 New York State COVID-19 summer camp guidance when posted.

PRE-REGISTRATION INTEREST FORM

Parents will need to complete a short Pre-Registration Interest Form. NO DEPOSIT is required at this time. Simply click on the link provided and complete the form. This will let us know of your interest and provide us with some basic information while details associated with the camp are finalized. By completing the Pre-Registration Interest Form, you will be notified as soon as the registration form and parent/camper packet is available. Due to the popularity of this camp, we recommend that families complete the registration process once it is available. You will be notified if your child is put on a wait list.

Pre-Registration Interest Form

https://form.jotform.com/220724488957974

REGISTRATION

The Registration Form and Parent/Camper Packet including health/immunization forms and camper checklist will be available soon. A non-refundable deposit will be required when full registration is open. Parents who submitted the Pre-Registration Interest Form will be notified as soon as registration is open and the Parent/Camper Packet is available.

SUMMER 2022 PROGRAM DESCRIPTION

In its 41st summer, the Hartwick College competitive swimming camps are set to provide male and female swimmers ages 9 to 18 an opportunity to develop skills and techniques under the guidance of a highly trained coaching staff. Enrollment limit guarantees individual attention (1:5 ratio, staff to camper).

The first session will be a stroke technique camp that will enable competitive swimmers to develop skills and techniques in starts, turns, individual medley, and all 4 competitive strokes.

The second session will be the stroke technique, sprint and distance camp, which emphasizes stroke techniques, physical conditioning, appropriate training along with race strategies for sprint, stroke, middle distance, and distance events.

The third session will be a Swim Training Camp w/ Stroke Technique and 1M & 3M Diving Camp.

Swim Training Camp w/ Stroke Technique will emphasize conditioning through swim workouts, dryland exercises and strength training sessions. This session will also include training the major energy systems along with race strategies for sprint, stroke, middle distance and distance events.

1M & 3M Diving Camp will provide 1 Meter & 3 Meter Springboard Diving along with dry board and trampoline.

Designed for serious swimmers, the camp teaches the latest in swimming techniques in a fun-filled setting. Time is provided for relaxation.

The camp will help swimmers learn the mental and physical aspects of meet preparation, as well as all the new technical aspects of competitive swimming (strokes, starts and turns). Training includes lactose tolerance, anaerobic threshold, maximum oxygen consumption, and speed and race pace training.

The camp also focuses on the psychology of swimming, nutrition, dry-land training, weight training, relaxation, and visualization. Individual stroke work and analysis of above- and below-water videos are also part of the schedule.

Respected USS, YMCA, high school and college coaches provide individual guidance and instruction during the camp, with written critiques in each campers log book and individual analysis of above and underwater videotaping of each stroke.

Team discounts are available. Before club/school team members register for camp, the club/school team head coach needs to contact Camp Director Dale Rothenberger and provide the following information:

club name

full names of club members attending (minimum of 10)

swim session that all club members will be attending

Requests for team discounts should be made by June 24, 2022; requests after this date will NOT be accepted. For more information, please contact Camp Director Dale Rothenberger at 607-431-4714 or email [email protected] .

The Hartwick College Competitive Swim and Diving Camp will operate in full compliance with CDC and New York State Department of Health Guidelines, and will also comply with Otsego County and College requirements. Please be advised that while we are planning to offer the Competitive Swim and Diving Camp in Summer 2022, we will immediately alert all registrants should any shift in the pandemic cause Hartwick College to close or limit on-campus programming.

Per NCAA rules, all sport camps and clinics conducted by Hartwick College are open to any and all entrants and enrollment is only limited based on age, grade level, gender, or number restrictions as specified by each camp. NCAA guidelines prohibit payment of camp expenses (e.g., transportation, camp fees, spending money, etc.) by a representative of the Hartwick College’s athletics interests. NCAA rules also prohibit free or reduced camp admission for prospects (9th grade and above).

Camp Director: Dale Rothenberger

Hartwick College Aquatic Director and

Head Coach Men’s and Women’s Swimming and Diving

Hartwick College Competitive Swimming & Diving Camp is a SwimSwam Partner.